Hello, meet Swap trend. Swap Trend is a simple but effective ea. can be used in all exchanges.

the EA reads the swap of the trade and determines if it is up trending or down trending.





the results in the tests are extraordinary, try it yourself in the demo version.

Make sure there is at least one positive Swap buy or sell and then test it.





the swap is constantly changing, but in testing, it will use the current one. for this reason, it should not be tested over long periods.