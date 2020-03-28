Multi-Time-Frame-Multi Currency Signals Dashboard Indicator

Multi Time Frame Multi Currency Signals Dashboard (MT4)

Unify Your Market View: Dynamic Signals & Advanced Analysis Across Currencies & Timeframes on MT4!

The Multi Time Frame Multi Currency Signals Dashboard is an advanced and highly customizable multi-utility trading dashboard specifically engineered for MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool revolutionizes your market analysis by consolidating insights from numerous symbols and timeframes into a single, intuitive chart template. Experience unparalleled efficiency as it automatically identifies and displays the latest trading signals, along with critical Entry, Target, and Stop Loss levels.

Designed for traders who demand precision and comprehensive market oversight, this dashboard simplifies complex multi-timeframe trend analysis using a sophisticated signals algorithm, helping you pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities with ease.

What Makes This Dashboard Essential for Your Trading?

Integrated Market Overview: Monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously from one centralized dashboard, eliminating the need to switch between charts.

Instant Signal Detection: Automatically identifies and highlights the latest trading signals as they form, ensuring you're always aware of potential opportunities.

Clear Trading Levels: Provides precise Entry, customizable Target (three levels), and Stop Loss levels for every signal, facilitating disciplined trade execution and risk management.

Smart Trend-Based Entries: Utilizes a robust entry system powered by a complex algorithm that considers multi-timeframe trends, enhancing signal reliability.

Optimized Risk-to-Reward: Built with settings to support high risk-to-reward ratio strategies, helping you maximize potential profits while managing exposure.

Efficient Scanner & Sorting: Quickly review and sort signals with various methods to prioritize your analysis and focus on the most relevant opportunities.

Detailed Dashboard Features:

Platform Compatibility: Specifically designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) .

Multi-Utility Dashboard: Acts as a central hub for market scanning and signal generation.

Single Chart Operation: Operates efficiently across multiple symbols and timeframes from a single chart template, reducing chart clutter.

Automated Chart Display: Automatically opens new charts corresponding to where the latest signals have generated.

Key Level Presentation: Displays crucial trade parameters for each signal: Entry: Recommended trade initiation point. Targets: Three customizable profit-taking levels. Stop Loss: Defined risk management level.

Scanner Sorting Methods: Offers diverse sorting capabilities for efficient signal management.

Robust Entry System: Employs an advanced system based on a complex signals algorithm, taking into account multi-timeframe trends for signal validation.

Customizable Levels: Provides full customization for Entry, three Target levels, and Stop Loss.

Risk-to-Reward Focus: Designed to facilitate settings for high risk-to-reward ratios.

Associated Expert Advisor (EA): A dedicated Expert Advisor is available to facilitate trading directly with the dashboard.

Order Information Display: The associated EA is necessary for the "CurOrders" column on the dashboard to display live order information.

Why Choose Our Dashboard?

This dashboard is ideal for MT4 traders who desire an organized, efficient, and precise approach to market analysis and signal identification across multiple assets and timeframes. Its intuitive design, combined with advanced trend-based algorithms, makes it a powerful asset for both discretionary and semi-automated trading styles. Leverage its capabilities to gain a comprehensive overview and execute trades with confidence.

