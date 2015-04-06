Fibonacci Theft Mt4

Fibonacci theft is an ultrascalping system that uses Fibonacci levels to launch a scalping system that allows theft  a few pips from the market.

This system allows the use of fibonacci levels, predetermined levels or a level chosen by the user.

It also presents the option of using or not volume and impulse filters.

Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions.


This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 100.

You can download the demo and test it yourself. 



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for  multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:


Magic Number:  magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.

SlStop loss  in Pip.

Autolot: Lot automatic.

Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.

Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.

Filter_Volume: Activated/ Desactivated the volume filter of the system.

Filter_Impulse: Activated/ Desactivated the impulse filter of the system.

Impulse_Power: Value of power used in the impulse filter.

Impulse_Time: Value of time used to the impulse filter.

Impulse_Filter: Value to regulate the impulse to the impulse filter.

FIBO_SIZE: Regulate the Size to the fibo used in the system.

Dir: Select the direccion of system pullback o trend direction.

Mode_Fibonacci: Select the 11 mode of fibonacci levels.

Personalized_Factor_Fibonacci: Factor used in the personalizad mode of the Fibonacci Mode.

TrailingStop:  Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.


Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  


------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now!


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Mars 9   is a TREND indicator is a powerful indicator of TREND DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. F
Curiosity 9 F 4
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Mars 10   is a  Oscillators  indicator is a powerful indicator of CHANGE DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates
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Mars 11   is a  Trend  indicator is a powerful indicator of FOLLOW DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal.
Curiosity 11 The Candle Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.  Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.   Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  cu
Mars 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
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Mars 12   is a  Pullback  indicator is a powerful indicator of Pullback trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal.
Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
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Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
Mars 13 The Break Pattern
Marta Gonzalez
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Mars 13  is a Break   indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For
Mars 14 The Trend Signal
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Mars  14  is a Break indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For M
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