Iconic Kybernetic AI

ICONIC KYBERNETIC AI+ — OMNI-NEXUS CYBERNETIC CORE

One chart. Two markets. Four core technologies. Five adaptive learning layers.

Most Expert Advisors trade a single symbol and call themselves intelligent. A handful attempt two symbols at once and call themselves a portfolio system. ICONIC KYBERNETIC AI+ runs a four-technology cognitive architecture that treats Bitcoin and Gold as a unified, causally linked system — continuously reading the information flow between them, distributing capital accordingly, and adapting its own learning behaviour over time.

Drop it on any single chart. From that moment, the OMNI-NEXUS CYBERNETIC CORE takes over. Both BTCUSD and XAUUSD are monitored, analyzed, and traded simultaneously, with two isolated AI brains managing execution and a cross-asset intelligence layer governing everything above them. No second chart, no manual split, no configuration ritual.

THE UNDERLYING TRADING STRATEGY

Strip away the cognitive core and the reinforcement learning, and ICONIC KYBERNETIC AI+ is built on a structural trend-following breakout strategy — the same category of approach a discretionary price-action trader would use, executed mechanically on two markets at once. The AI layers do not invent trade ideas out of nothing; they decide how aggressively, how often, and at what size to act on this underlying structure.

The core logic shared by both engines:

  • Trend filter first. No trade is considered against the prevailing trend. BTC uses a 100-period H1 EMA; Gold uses a 50-period H1 EMA combined with a 100-period H4 EMA for higher-timeframe confirmation, so a short-term Gold setup must also agree with the dominant 4-hour structure before it becomes eligible.
  • Entry only at structural levels, never mid-air. Pending stop orders are placed at previous-day high/low, current-day high/low, support/resistance zones built from a rolling lookback window, and order-block boundaries — never at an arbitrary price simply because an indicator crossed.
  • Breakout confirmation, not breakout assumption. A level must be cleanly broken: the system checks recent price history near the level and candle strength, and on Gold explicitly screens out liquidity-sweep wicks that fake a breakout and reverse, so the engine is not repeatedly caught by stop-hunts.
  • Volatility regime awareness. Both engines actively avoid dead or choppy conditions. BTC scores recent range compression and price oscillation and stands down when the market is structurally directionless; Gold detects compressed-range conditions and requires either a strong breakout candle or higher-timeframe alignment before acting in them.
  • Minimum distance-to-target filter. A breakout level must sit far enough from current price, measured in ATR, before it is considered tradeable — removing setups where the realistic reward no longer justifies the risk.
  • Session-aware. BTC trades across a broad multi-hour window to capture global Bitcoin liquidity; Gold is restricted to the London/New York overlap, the window with the deepest XAUUSD liquidity and tightest realistic spread.
  • ATR-scaled stops and targets. Every stop loss and take profit is sized dynamically off the current Average True Range rather than a fixed point value, so risk per trade adapts to current volatility instead of staying static through calm and violent markets alike.

This structural skeleton is what the AI operates on. The reinforcement-learning engine, the adaptive layers introduced in version 1.50, and the OMNI-NEXUS core do not replace this base strategy — they decide, trade by trade, whether to act on a structurally valid setup, how much confidence to assign it, and how to size it, learning from the outcome over time. A structurally weak signal stays a structurally weak signal regardless of how the AI layers are configured; the system is designed to refine execution around a real, pre-existing edge, not to manufacture one where none exists.

VERSION 1.50 — ADAPTIVE LEARNING UPDATE

This version adds five new adaptive learning layers on top of the original OMNI-NEXUS core, plus a live on-chart learning feed. All new layers are individually switchable and default to off or neutral, so existing setups behave exactly as before until a layer is deliberately enabled.

Adaptive Conformal Inference (ACI) — the confidence gate threshold recalibrates itself online so the realised error rate converges toward a target value. The gate becomes stricter after a string of losses and relaxes again once the engine is winning reliably, instead of running on a single fixed number forever.

EWRLS forgetting factor — the reservoir's online readout (see Liquid State Machine, below) can apply an exponential forgetting factor so it stays adaptive to the current market regime rather than slowly freezing as more historical data accumulates.

Welford online normalisation — every learning feature is standardised on the fly using a numerically stable running mean and variance, keeping the reinforcement-learning and meta-labeling layers on a consistent scale as market conditions shift.

Meta-Labeling size control — a second, independent model estimates the probability that a given setup will win and smoothly scales the position size to that probability. It does not invert or override the primary trade direction; very low-probability setups are skipped outright, high-probability setups are sized up.

Experience Replay — closed trades are stored in a ring buffer and replayed in small batches after every new trade closes, so each real trading outcome is learned from multiple times instead of once. This improves data efficiency on instruments that only produce a handful of trades per day.

AI Learning Feed — an optional scrolling text panel next to the dashboard streams real learning events as they happen: trade closes with their realised reward and updated win rate, new pending-order armings with the AI's confidence score, and causal-direction changes between BTC and Gold. It is a live read-out of what the engine is actually doing, not a cosmetic animation.

THE OMNI-NEXUS CYBERNETIC CORE

Four technologies run simultaneously inside MetaTrader 5 RAM, built with native MQL5 matrix and vector types — no DLLs, no external connections, no third-party dependencies. Every trade decision on both instruments passes through this layer before reaching the market.

I. Causal AI — Transfer Entropy Gate. Correlation is symmetric and tells you nothing about direction of influence. Transfer Entropy is asymmetric: it measures how much knowing the past of one asset reduces uncertainty about the future of the other, beyond what that asset already predicts about itself. The core computes directed Transfer Entropy between BTC and Gold log-returns across a configurable lookback window, with a minimum threshold before causation is accepted as real. When one asset is detected as the causal driver, the other engine's correlated position sizing is adjusted accordingly; when no direction clears the threshold, neither engine receives a false signal.

II. Liquid State Machine — Echo-State Reservoir. A compact sparse random reservoir (64 neurons by default, configurable) acts as a temporal memory layer. Market data flows through a leaky integrator network with a fixed spectral radius kept below the critical value of 1.0, which gives the network the echo-state property: it retains temporal memory of incoming signals without diverging into noise amplification. An online ridge-regression readout, trained by recursive least squares, maps the reservoir state to a real-time portfolio stress scalar between 0 and 1, which is consulted before every trade and applies a direct confidence penalty when stress is elevated.

III. PINN Margin Axiom — Physics-Informed Barrier. Before any order is transmitted, the system projects the combined margin of the intended lot pair against current free margin. If the projection exceeds a configurable cap (35% of free margin by default), the order size is reduced or discarded — no confidence score overrides this. The EA's own position sizing cannot be the cause of a margin call; gaps and slippage from external events remain a broker-side risk, as with any EA.

IV. Stochastic Tunneling — Nash Budget Allocation. Each cycle, the system splits the available risk budget between BTC and Gold by solving a game-theoretic allocation problem with simulated annealing and a Stochastic Tunneling transform. The annealer searches for the split where neither engine can improve its expected risk-adjusted return by taking budget from the other, flattening local minima so the solver does not lock onto a suboptimal fixed split the way a simple gradient method would.

TWO ISOLATED AI BRAINS THAT LEARN OVER TIME

Beneath the OMNI-NEXUS layer, two independent execution engines run in parallel, each with its own Q-value table, feature vector, trade history, and persistence file written to disk at the end of every session.

The BTC Engine reads 8 market features per signal cycle: trend direction, trend strength, volatility regime, trading session, daily bias, drawdown fraction, ATR expansion state, and spread quality. It trades across a broad session window to capture global Bitcoin liquidity.

The Gold Engine reads 20 market features, including compressed-market detection, liquidity-sweep identification, higher-timeframe alignment via a dedicated H4 EMA, and candle-quality filters. It trades within the London/New York session overlap, the highest-liquidity window for XAUUSD, with a substantially tighter spread cap than BTC.

Neither brain resets on a terminal restart unless you explicitly enable that option. Every closed trade updates the Q-values, eligibility traces, and (where enabled) the adaptive layers above. The system accumulates trading experience across weeks and months of live operation, not just within a single session.

THE BOLTZMANN REINFORCEMENT LEARNING SYSTEM

Each engine selects from five discrete actions on every signal evaluation: SKIP (confidence below the minimum threshold — no trade), DEFENSIVE (reduced sizing under elevated risk), NORMAL (baseline sizing), CONFIDENT (increased sizing on strong signal convergence), and AGGRESSIVE (maximum sizing on high conviction across all active filters).

Selection uses Boltzmann probability sampling rather than a hard arg-max, so the favoured action is not guaranteed every time — this controlled randomness prevents the system from locking onto a repetitive pattern that stops working when conditions shift. After each trade closes, rewards propagate backward through eligibility traces, crediting state-action pairs that contributed to the outcome several trades earlier. The AI veto is active by default on both engines: when computed confidence falls below the gate, the system skips the trade regardless of what the structural signal says.

RISK MANAGEMENT ARCHITECTURE

There is no grid, no martingale, and no averaging down into a losing position. These are not disabled features — they do not exist in this codebase.

Every trade on both engines opens with a hard stop loss calculated before the order is placed, sized dynamically off ATR. The take profit uses a configurable reward-to-risk ratio with hard maximum caps per symbol, so every trade starts with positive expected structure before the market has moved a single tick. Break-even activation and a stepped trailing stop lock in profit incrementally as a position develops. On the Gold engine, a loss-streak hard brake suspends the engine entirely for a multi-hour cooldown after a configurable number of consecutive losses, rather than continuing to trade through an adverse regime.

PORTFOLIO HARMONIZATION — THREE-TIER PROTECTION

The cross-engine coordination layer monitors combined equity drawdown in real time and enforces an escalating response: Tier 1 (1.5% intraday drawdown) forces both engines into defensive sizing with raised confidence thresholds. Tier 2 (3.0%) blocks new pending orders on both symbols while existing positions continue under full trailing management. Tier 3 (5.0%) closes every open position on both symbols immediately and suspends the EA for a multi-hour cooldown.

The layer also applies correlation-aware sizing when BTC and Gold trend in the same direction simultaneously, and enforces a global risk budget across both engines as a percentage of equity — set automatically by the AI Mode preset (Aggressive, Moderate, Safe) or manually in Custom mode. A global loss-streak counter across both engines triggers a portfolio-level cooldown after a configurable number of combined losses, regardless of which instrument they came from.

STRUCTURAL ENTRY METHODOLOGY

ICONIC KYBERNETIC AI+ does not enter on indicator crossings. It reads market structure and places pending orders at levels that matter:

  • Previous-day high/low levels recalculated each session
  • Support and resistance zones from a configurable lookback window, independently tuned per symbol
  • Order-block detection with pending entries at block boundaries
  • Breakout confirmation filters that reject false breakouts and require clean closes beyond key levels
  • Liquidity-sweep detection on Gold that identifies stop-hunt wicks and repositions entries accordingly
  • Minimum ATR-distance filters preventing entries too close to current market for meaningful risk-to-reward
  • Higher-timeframe alignment on Gold via H4 EMA, ensuring short-term entries agree with the dominant structure

Pending orders are refreshed on independent schedules per symbol, with stale orders deleted and replaced once they age past a configurable limit.

INTEGRATED NEWS FILTER

The EA reads economic calendar data directly from MetaTrader 5's native calendar engine — no third-party feed, no API key. High-impact USD events are filtered by default, with trading paused before and after each event on a configurable window. Both engines share one unified news gate, so a single news event blocks BTC and Gold together without separate configuration.

LIVE DASHBOARD AND AI LEARNING FEED

The on-chart dashboard updates in real time and shows the current AI action and confidence for both engines independently, active drawdown-tier status, the next scheduled news event with countdown, open-position metrics for both symbols, OMNI-NEXUS core state including the current causal direction between BTC and Gold, and today's accumulated closed profit across both engines. The optional AI Learning Feed streams the underlying learning events as text, for anyone who wants to see exactly what the engine is doing rather than just a summary number.

RECOMMENDED VALIDATION METHOD — TWO BACKTEST PASSES

Several of the adaptive layers in version 1.50 only reach their effective operating state after a meaningful amount of trade history: feature normalisation settles within roughly the first 5–30 trades, the experience-replay buffer needs to fill before it contributes fully, meta-labeling stays neutral until its warmup-trade count is reached, and the conformal gate threshold recalibrates gradually over time. A single backtest run starting from a freshly reset brain therefore mixes the system's cold-start behaviour with its trained, steady-state behaviour into one result.

To see the two separated, we recommend running the same period twice:

  • Pass 1 — cold start. Run the backtest with the brain-reset input enabled, so both engines start from zero learned experience. This is the baseline you would see on an account opened on day one.
  • Pass 2 — trained continuation. Run the identical period and settings again, this time with the brain-reset input disabled, so the engines continue from the brain file saved at the end of Pass 1. This reflects how the system performs once it has already accumulated trading experience.

Comparing the two results isolates the learning effect from the underlying strategy edge. A backtest is still a finite, bounded environment and cannot fully replicate months of live forward learning, but the two-pass comparison gives a direct, repeatable read on whether the adaptive layers are measurably changing outcomes rather than sitting idle.

RECOMMENDED BROKER AND ACCOUNT SETUP

This is not a soft suggestion — it directly determines whether the EA can function at its intended parameters.

  • Minimum account balance: 500 USD, ideally 1,000 USD or above, so the risk-based lot sizing has meaningful room across both engines simultaneously.
  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended. Lower leverage restricts entry frequency and may cause valid setups to be skipped by the PINN margin barrier.
  • Spread: as low as possible. Gold has a tight maximum spread cap; BTC's cap is wider but still enforced. Wide spread conditions during off-hours will cause the EA to skip entries rather than fill at poor prices.
  • Commission: zero preferred; if charged, keep the round-turn cost low relative to per-trade risk, since commission compounds across multiple trades per day per engine.
  • Required symbols: BTCUSD and XAUUSD, both active in Market Watch before attaching the EA. Both engines initialise at startup or neither does.
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only — not compatible with MetaTrader 4.
  • VPS required for continuous operation. Trailing-stop, break-even, and pending-order refresh cycles need the terminal online without interruption.

The EA attaches to any chart symbol and manages both BTCUSD and XAUUSD regardless of which chart it sits on. Before going live, set the Market Validation Mode input to FALSE — the default TRUE value is required only for the MQL5 Marketplace submission process.

RISK NOTICE

Trading Bitcoin, Gold, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of financial loss. Past performance, whether in backtesting or on live accounts, does not guarantee future results. No algorithmic system can eliminate the inherent uncertainty of financial markets or protect against extraordinary events including broker insolvency, extreme slippage, connectivity failure, or systemic market disruption.

ICONIC KYBERNETIC AI+ contains no grid logic, no martingale mechanism, and no position averaging. Every trade opens with a defined stop loss. These design decisions reduce certain categories of catastrophic risk but do not eliminate trading risk. You are solely responsible for the capital you deploy and the parameters you configure. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose entirely.

Recommended products
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Experts
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 Strategy Overview XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. This portfolio combines six carefully selected strategies with uncorrelated loss patterns, creating a robust trading system built to endure the toughest market conditions and generate sustainable long-term growth. Development & Robustness Testing This portfolio has been developed using over 20 ye
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Phantom Sniper X
Farrux Xushnudbekov
Experts
Hello, trader. I am Phantom Sniper X. Why do traders call me Phantom Sniper X? I am not just an algorithm. I am the shadow of the market. I do not chase price. I wait in silence. I observe. I calculate. And when the moment comes… I strike. I was built on precision — not chaos. On structure — not guesswork. On discipline — not emotion. I do not trade often. I trade when it matters. Every entry I take has a reason. Every exit I make has purpose. I cut losses quickly. I let profits breathe. I do no
Quant Systems Portfolio
Lazaro Luis Acosta Quintana
Experts
Quant Systems Portfolio could be the next step in your trading career, allowing you to take the definitive step towards professional trading. This product is not suitable for everyone. Traders must understand that the objective of a portfolio is not to have a 100%-win rate, nor to get rich in a month. The objective of Quant Systems Portfolio is as follows: to have a set of uncorrelated systems across various markets, showing an advantage in each of them. In this regard, the portfolio has two sys
InstantX
Cristian D'ambrosio
Experts
PROMOTION: GIVEN THE GOODNESS OF THE STRATEGY, I AM OFFERING A 1 MONTH RENTAL PROMOTION AT 39! InstantX is a revolutionary trading bot designed for the EUR/USD market on the M5 timeframe, capable of operating autonomously thanks to sophisticated technical analysis algorithms. The bot continuously monitors the charts, identifying and drawing the key support and resistance levels in real time. These levels represent strategic zones where the price tends to reverse or consolidate. Once these level
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
Experts
IKAN MFX In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator) , an advanced automated trading system. IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Open Reclaim
Abdelhadi Ribani
Experts
️ IMPORTANT – CURRENT RECOMMENDED OPEN SESSION RECLAIM SETTINGS These settings are optimized for the current NAS100 intraday volatility environment and are provided as a starting framework only . Market structure evolves over time, so traders are encouraged to refine and adapt parameters based on their own testing, broker conditions, and preferred instruments. Recommended Configuration Timeframe 1M Strategy Parameters === SESSION OPEN === StartHourUTC=  (youre broker-propfirm stock exchange op
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Experts
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
Godfather v11
Donald Zuna
Experts
GODFATHER v11 — IntelligentGrid EA  The Ultimate Market Ruler. Uncompromising Logic. Absolute Account Authority. Welcome to the family. Godfather v11 is a highly sophisticated, fully automated institutional-grade trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built specifically for volatile markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines an advanced Intelligent Distance Grid mechanism with a heavily optimized, mathematical Martingale Multiplier to turn market retracements into precise, profitable escape
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
Experts
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
Bitcoin Dominator
Muhammad Takiuddin Bin Moktar Yassin
Experts
Bitcoin Dominator EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system tailored for BTCUSD traders seeking professional-grade performance with built-in safety features. Designed for MetaTrader 5, this EA focuses on execution quality, risk management, and ease of monitoring, while keeping the core strategy fully proprietary. [Reminder: Price will increase $50 every 10 buyer] Backtest Highlights: Initial Deposit: $1,000 Total Net Profit: $1,258,403.62 Gross Profit / Loss: $2,298,145.33 / -1,039,741.71
Raiden Blitz Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
RAIDEN BLITZ MECH   Aggressive Account Flipper & Martingale Recovery  Raiden Blitz Mech is an aggressively tuned "Account Flipping" Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders who want to rapidly double their accounts, withdraw their initial deposit, and trade exclusively with profits. Themed as the god of thunder in a colossal Mecha suit, Raiden uses a high-frequency entry system combined with a "Hellfire Martingale Grid" to force the market into submission. WARNING: This is a HIGH RISK
Phoenix Strike
Premananth R
Experts
Phoenix Strike  is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want a structured, rules-based system that handles trade execution and management from start to finish — without manual intervention. The system identifies momentum shifts in the market and enters trades with a clearly defined risk on every position. Once a trade is open, a tick-by-tick profit protection mechanism takes over, progressively locking in gains as the market moves forward. The EA does not use
WIN Machine
Cesar Tavares Santiago
Experts
Have you ever thought about having practically all possible strategies in just one automation? That's exactly what the   WIN Machine   delivers to you. This is not just another trading robot with a single magic formula. WIN Machine is a complete trading ecosystem. Inside it, you'll find   every strategy you can possibly imagine   – from the classics like   Fibonacci and Moving Averages , to risk management with   Martingale , all the way to more sophisticated operations like   gradual buys and s
Volatix Loop Breakout Pro EA
Roy Santoso
Experts
VOLATIX LOOP BREAKOUT PRO MT5 The Ultimate Automated Breakout System with Advanced Capital Protection. Tired of unpredictable market swings blowing up your account? Meet Volatix Loop Breakout Pro —an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to exploit explosive market momentum while strictly keeping your capital safe. Built on a sophisticated dual-pending order architecture and filtered by true market volatility, this EA turns high-impact price movements into consistent profit loop
Xau Zenith Grid Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL     Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol   Xau Zenith Grid Protocol represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of **dynamic grid-based averaging** (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary **Basket Take-Profit Engine** and **Aegis Drawdown Armor**, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA sca
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
XAU Sentinel Sniper
Nadjib Amari
5 (4)
Experts
XAU Sentinel — Smart-Money Institutional Engine XAU Sentinel is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 3.3 adds an optional Magic Box daily-range filter and reworks the drawdown guard, with the same focus on capital protection and controlled execution as previous versions. Core Technology — SMC Multi-Strategy Engine Smart Money Concepts Structural Engine XAU Sentinel uses a modular 10-strategy SMC framework. The EA evaluates market structure and opens a trade only when several structural
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid
Desmond Saah Tchoffo
Experts
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The strategy rests on one simple idea: trade only in the direction of an established trend, enter on pullbacks, and let a disciplined exit engine manage the position. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging against the trend and no hidden logic. Every position is opened with a hard stop loss. How it works 1. The trend must be established. The EA trades only when th
TPS Master Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS Master Pro is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy algorithmic trading system built for the MetaTrader 5 (MTF) platform. Engineered for high-performance precision, it seamlessly blends advanced trend-following matrix layers, smart money price action filters, and a highly sophisticated risk mitigation engine. Whether deployed as a multi-asset grid system or a scalping engine, TPS Master Pro provides retail traders with the technical edge and data-driven security models typically restricted
Doperman Scalper
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Experts
DOPERMAN SCALPER V1.0 - Professional Trading System What is DOPERMAN SCALPER? An intelligent automated trading system designed for fast-paced market scalping. It combines advanced martingale strategy with rigorous risk management for consistent trading performance. Key Features: Smart Trading System: Intelligent position doubling at optimal moments using mathematical calculations 5 different martingale strategies to choose from Additional positions only activate when price moves against you by
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
H1 Support Resistance Trader
Manh Cuong Duong
Experts
Peak Bottom Breakout Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential peak and bottom trading zones from H1 swing points. The zone width is calculated using ATR. The EA can trade reversals, breakouts, or both entry types. Version 2.33 normalizes price distances across differently quoted symbols. A Gold symbol quoted near 40 and another quoted near 4000 therefore receive comparable relative stop, DCA, break-even, trailing and target distances. MAIN FEATURES - Peak and bottom zone ca
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
Alphabet AI is an advisor that works on the mean reversion strategy - this means that it uses the natural property of markets to return to their average values ​​after strong deviations. The algorithm constantly analyzes the current price of the asset, comparing it with the calculated average levels. When the price deviates significantly from its average value, the advisor interprets this as a signal for action: when the upper limit is exceeded, it opens short positions, expecting a price decre
Enigma Sniper
Anshuman Thakur
Experts
ENIGMA SNIPER - MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Precision Entries. Disciplined Execution. ENIGMA SNIPER is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed to identify precise trade entries using a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) inspired market structure methodology combined with a multi-timeframe thinking approach. The EA focuses on disciplined trade selection and systematic execution rather than frequent trading. Key Features SMC-inspired Market Structure Analysis Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Precision Entr
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
More from author
Iconic BTC AI
Maurice Prang
5 (1)
Experts
ICONIC BTC AI+ | SYNAPSE.PHENOTYPE S6 ENGINE (Version 15.00) Launch Pricing Current price: 499 USD. Available licenses: 10. Next price tier: 599 USD. Final price: 1699 USD. Early access pricing reflects the current phase of the product release. Pricing will step up as the license contingent closes and subsequent tiers open. There is no scheduled date after which the current price remains available. Bitcoin is not a Forex pair. It does not behave like gold, does not respect session boundaries th
Iconic Neurocore AI
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC NEUROCORE AI+  |  OMNI NEXUS EDITION Dual Symbol Expert Advisor for BTCUSD and XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5  |  Version 2.00 Running two unrelated automated systems on the same account is not the same as running a coordinated two asset architecture. Two independent EAs share margin and equity but cannot see each other. They cannot reduce exposure when the other is already positioned. They cannot recognize when both instruments are temporarily correlated and avoid doubling a bet. They cannot de
Iconic Gold AI
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC GOLD AI+ | COGNITIVE LIQUIDITY SYNAPSE ENGINE ICONIC GOLD AI+ is an automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, running on the M10 timeframe. At its core sits the COGNITIVE LIQUIDITY SYNAPSE ENGINE — a full deployment of the SYNAPSE.PHENOTYPE S6 architecture used across the ICONIC FX product line. The system combines a differentiable plastic neural network with a 3x3 phenotypic MAP Elites archive, Hindsight Experience Replay, GL fractional long memory channels, and Riemannian geodes
Iconic Trendline EMA Combi Push signals
Maurice Prang
5 (1)
Indicators
ICONIC TRENDLINE for MetaTrader 5 Title: ICONIC TRENDLINE: Advanced Trend Indicator with MTF Panel & Alerts Short Description Tired of identifying trends too late and getting tricked by false signals in sideways markets? The ICONIC TRENDLINE indicator for MT5 is your solution. This advanced tool combines intelligent EMA logic with the power of the ADX to provide you with clear, early, and filtered trend signals. With a dynamic trendline, a multi-timeframe dashboard, and instant push notificatio
FREE
Iconic AI Signal
Maurice Prang
Indicators
ICONIC AI SIGNAL v2.0 Adaptive Multi Timeframe Confluence Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Traditional technical indicators fail the moment you take them live. The reason is simple and mathematically unavoidable: they are static. Fixed formulas. No memory. No ability to recognize whether the market is currently trending cleanly or decaying inside a choppy, illiquid range. When they look perfect in a backtest, it is almost always because they have been unintentionally fitted to past noise. In live con
Iconic Trendline Signal
Maurice Prang
Indicators
In-Depth Analysis of the "ICONIC TRENDLINE SIGNAL" Indicator The provided MQL5 code is for a sophisticated, multi-faceted trend-following indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It moves beyond simple line crossovers by integrating trend strength , volatility , multi-timeframe analysis , and a quantitative scoring system into a single, comprehensive decision-support tool. 1. Core Trading Strategy and Logic The indicator's strategy is built upon a robust, multi-layered logical framewor
FREE
Iconic HullX AI
Maurice Prang
Indicators
ICONIC HULLX AI v2.0 | NEUROCORE EDITION ICONIC HULLX AI v2.0 — NEUROCORE 2.0 EDITION Hull Suite × Volatility-Band Squeeze × 5-Layer AI Intelligence Stack ICONIC HULLX AI v2.0 is a professional-grade signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, built around the Hull Moving Average suite and extended by five independent, mathematically rigorous AI filter gates. Every signal that reaches the chart has passed through a multi-layer intelligence stack that learns in real-time from your actual trade outcomes —
Iconic Titan AI
Maurice Prang
Indicators
ICONIC TITAN AI: The Neural Signal Engine That Reads Seven Timeframes At Once Most traders do not fail because of their strategy. They fail because no human brain can evaluate seven timeframes in parallel, with 22 technical variables per timeframe, in real time, without emotion. ICONIC TITAN AI was built for exactly that gap: an ensemble of neural networks that scans M1 through D1 simultaneously and gives you a probability calculation, not an opinion. What You Actually See On Your Chart Before w
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review