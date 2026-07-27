Tenet Scalp

TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.

The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure.

Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated trade management.





Trading Environment- Platform: MetaTrader 4

- Symbol: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: M1

- Recommended Account: ECN / Raw Spread

- VPS Recommended

Log in to your account and check the performance of this Expert Advisor every day Account: 30018121

Password: Aa123456!

Server: UltimaMarkets-live1

Main Features

- Designed specifically for XAUUSD

- Optimized for M1 trading

- Grid-based position management

- Stop Loss applied to every trade

- Automatic Break-Even management

- Dynamic Trailing Stop

- Automatic position management

- Manual or Auto Lot sizing

- Spread protection

- Slippage control

- Magic Number support

- Multiple parameter presets for different account sizes

Money Management

The EA supports both automatic and fixed lot sizing.

Available parameters include:

- Auto Lot

- Fixed Lot

- Base Balance

- Lot Step

When Auto Lot is enabled, the lot size is calculated automatically according to the selected balance settings.

Trade Management

Trade management parameters include:

- Stop Loss

- Take Profit

- Maximum Spread Filter

- Maximum Slippage

- Magic Number

- Signal Bar Selection

These settings allow the EA to adapt to different broker conditions.

Break-Even

The Break-Even function automatically moves the Stop Loss after the position reaches a predefined profit level.

This feature helps reduce exposure while allowing trades to continue.

Trailing Stop

The Trailing Stop can be activated after a specified profit level.

Once activated, the Stop Loss follows price movement according to the configured parameters.

Backtesting

For the most accurate backtesting results, use Every Tick modeling in MetaTrader with high-quality historical data.

The recommended .set files are available in the Comments section of this product.

- Use the standard parameter set according to your preferred risk level.

- For testing the Recovery configuration, use the dedicated Recovery .set file with an initial deposit of $1,000 and Every Tick modeling.

- Results may vary depending on your broker's spreads, commissions, execution speed, and historical data quality.

For reliable backtesting results:

- Use MetaQuotes historical data.

- Download high-quality tick history.

- Use realistic spread settings.

- Test with your broker's execution conditions whenever possible.

Recommended Requirements

- Symbol: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: M1

- ECN or Low Spread Account

- Fast execution recommended

- Stable VPS recommende