BulletProof BTC

5

BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD


A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin.


NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks.

SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click

configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data.


-------------------------------

WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES

-------------------------------


Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was

built the hard way:


• 1,395 parameter configurations tested on REAL TICK data

  (BTCUSD M1, Jan 2023 – Jul 2025)

• Final sets selected from stable parameter plateaus — not

  from lucky outliers

• Then verified on a FULL YEAR of out-of-sample data

  (Aug 2025 – Jul 2026) that the optimization NEVER saw


Out-of-sample backtest results (real ticks, $500 start):

• Profile 2 (Low): Profit Factor 2.84 | Max DD 13.0% | 12/12 positive months

• Profile 3 (Medium): Profit Factor 2.53 | Max DD 18.6% | 11/12 positive months


These are backtest results, clearly labeled as such. Past

performance does not guarantee future results — but a strategy

that survives a full unseen year deserves more trust than one

that only ever met its own training data.


-------------------------------

HOW IT WORKS

-------------------------------


The EA builds the High/Low range of the first hours of each

trading session (Asia, London, New York) and trades the

breakout in its direction:


• Entry: tick-level touch of the range High (LONG) or Low (SHORT)

• One entry per session — the first breakout wins

• Stop Loss: placed on the previous H4 candle (structural level)

• Targets: TP1 = 1R, TP2 = 2R (two positions per signal)

• Trailing stop with per-profile activation, distance and step


Session times are managed automatically in broker time — no

configuration needed and no GMT-offset headaches.


-------------------------------

6 RISK PROFILES — ONE CLICK

-------------------------------


Select one profile from the dropdown; everything else is

configured automatically:


1 — Very Low   (widest trailing, smallest sizing)

2 — Low        (out-of-sample validated set)

3 — Medium     (out-of-sample validated set)

4 — Medium/High

5 — High/Risky (larger sizing — for experienced users only)

CUSTOM         (full manual control of strategy, money

                management and trailing parameters)


Position sizing scales automatically with account balance.

Each profile uses its own magic number, so multiple charts

stay fully independent.


-------------------------------

REQUIREMENTS

-------------------------------


• Symbol: BTC/USD only (the EA will not trade other symbols

  on live charts — by design)

• Account: Hedging, MT5

• Minimum balance: $500 (or equivalent)

• Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended

• Spread: validated with a typical BTC spread of ~$12

  (120 points). Works on standard accounts — no ECN required.

• VPS strongly recommended for 24/7 operation


-------------------------------

HOW TO BACKTEST THE DEMO CORRECTLY

-------------------------------


To reproduce the published results:

• Symbol: BTCUSD | Timeframe: M1

• Modeling: "Every tick based on real ticks"

• Deposit: $500 | Leverage: 1:1000

• Choose a profile (2 or 3 = the validated sets)

• In-sample period: 2023.01.01 – 2025.07.31

• Out-of-sample period: 2025.08.01 – today


Different brokers have different BTC tick history and spreads:

small differences from the published numbers are normal.


-------------------------------

WHAT THIS EA WILL NOT DO

-------------------------------


Honesty costs nothing, so here it is:

• It will not double your account every month

• It will not avoid drawdowns — the validated sets showed

  13–19% max drawdown in testing, and the future can be worse

• It will not work on Gold, indices or Forex pairs — it was

  built, optimized and validated for Bitcoin only

• It does not use grid/martingale "recovery" to hide losses:

  when a trade is wrong, the Stop Loss closes it


If you are looking for a no-drawdown miracle, this is not it.

If you are looking for a transparent, methodically validated

breakout system with honest numbers — welcome.


-------------------------------

INSTALLATION (4 STEPS)

-------------------------------


1. Download the .ex5 file

2. MT5 → File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts

3. Copy the file, restart MT5

4. Drag the EA on a BTCUSD chart, pick a risk profile,

   enable AutoTrading


No DLLs required. No external services required.


-------------------------------

RECOMMENDATIONS

-------------------------------


• Start with Profile 2 (Low) — the most robust validated set

• Run it on demo first and compare with the tester

• Use a VPS close to your broker's server

• Size your account for the published drawdowns, not for hope


-------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

-------------------------------


Trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk of loss.

All results shown are backtest results on historical data.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This

product does not constitute financial advice. Never trade

with money you cannot afford to lose.

Reviews 1
fmw1961
701
fmw1961 2026.07.30 17:26 
 

I have been trying this on a months trial and have to say the results are outstanding . In backtesting over a year it had 11 months of profit with 580% profit (withdrawing the profit each month) this was on the highest settings max drawdown reached was 37%. The developer was quick to respond , if the results stay on track in my live account this will definitely be one to buy .Easy to set up does exactly what the developer says no grid or martingdale ,excellent EA .

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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
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fmw1961
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fmw1961 2026.07.30 17:26 
 

I have been trying this on a months trial and have to say the results are outstanding . In backtesting over a year it had 11 months of profit with 580% profit (withdrawing the profit each month) this was on the highest settings max drawdown reached was 37%. The developer was quick to respond , if the results stay on track in my live account this will definitely be one to buy .Easy to set up does exactly what the developer says no grid or martingdale ,excellent EA .

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