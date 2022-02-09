Bonnitta EA MT5

3.38

Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above.

DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. BONNITTA EA IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT . ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE AND IMPLEMENTATION OF PIRACY ALGORITHM.  

Bonnitta EA   was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission to the real market conditions using real ticks with 99,9% quality in a period of 22 years.  The Expert Advisor contains the algorithm of statistics collection and slippage control with complete statistics control ; this information is   used to protect you from broker's tricks.  Bonnitta EA controls the quality of the broker execution before placing an order and It also has successfully passed strict criteria in terms of historical data and Monte Carlo simulations of different data feeds.          

RESULTS

Expert Advisor results from the strategy tester :  Bonnitta EA  having initial deposit of $1000 have earned more than $3,800,000.00 on EURUSD H1 in the period from January 01, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Net income comprised earned $3,801,900.00. Automatic Money Management and Drawdown=28%. You can receive similar result data by downloading the demo version and testing it. You can only test and download a demo using a computer(PC) NOT with Cellphone.

Bonnitta EA MT4 Version :  Here  

Bonnitta Gold MT4 Version  Here
Bonnitta Gold MT5 Version  Here


FEATURES

  • MultiCurrency in OneChart Option is supported
  • News Filter and Auto GMT Time are  supported
  • EURUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP - H1  
  • Sets are provided 
  • Limited number of Buyers
  • Free Demo available to download
  • Recommend deposit   10 00 USD - 0.01 and 3 Pairs and Trading 2 pairs at same time

Reviews 25
Dadijunjun1210
33
Dadijunjun1210 2026.02.12 12:47 
 

Bonnitta EA is one of the most impressive trading robots I’ve come across. It stands out for its consistency, discipline, and intelligent risk management, which are exactly what serious traders look for in an Expert Advisor.

Thien Long Do
786
Thien Long Do 2024.06.24 03:13 
 

The author is a good person who always supports me. Currently Ea still works well and the author always updates it to be better

jorgb1990
114
jorgb1990 2024.06.21 13:41 
 

5 stars for Bonnitta EA! Really nice EA running stable for several months. Understand the EA and it will work for you. I really don't get it why people call this EA a scam..

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Dadijunjun1210
33
Dadijunjun1210 2026.02.12 12:47 
 

Bonnitta EA is one of the most impressive trading robots I’ve come across. It stands out for its consistency, discipline, and intelligent risk management, which are exactly what serious traders look for in an Expert Advisor.

Thien Long Do
786
Thien Long Do 2024.06.24 03:13 
 

The author is a good person who always supports me. Currently Ea still works well and the author always updates it to be better

jorgb1990
114
jorgb1990 2024.06.21 13:41 
 

5 stars for Bonnitta EA! Really nice EA running stable for several months. Understand the EA and it will work for you. I really don't get it why people call this EA a scam..

ribsun
174
ribsun 2024.01.16 20:23 
 

This is an honest review after 7 months using this EA and getting the best results , so I rate 5 star to this EA , let's explain for those traders that doesn't know how they can properly use it to get the best result, this EA use Grid/Martingale that at first it seems risky , you should set on the setting: "Money Autolot -> 0.01" , to higher numbers for having lower Drawdown ,the preset of this number is already 2000 and the bigger of this number means : "the lower the risk" , for example if you change the number of "Money Autolot -> 0.01" from 2000 to 4000 , by doubling this number, you cut the risk in half , if you use bigger risk you will have bigger rewards but for very high risk who knows maybe you wipe out your account (also it's the same scenario for other EAs) , currently the number of 2000 for "Money Autolot -> 0.01" is pretty reasonable , but if you want to have lower risk that never blow out your account so for example you can set this number on 3000 (instead of 2000 that is a preset number) , also if someday the EA’s Drawdown result was too high so it is better that be a signal for you that market from now on maybe repeat this attitude and maybe more aggressive in the future with this EA strategy, so it is reasonable you set a lower risk ( with increase the number of "Money Autolot -> 0.01" from 2000 to higher numbers, about a year ago when this EA got bad rate and review (you can check the date of bad reviews for this EA) that this EA doesn’t deserve it ,unfortunately that time about 2 to 3 times this EA had very high DD and those traders that set it on higher risk so they blew out their account , maybe you say so this is a bad EA because it has blown out accounts but it happens with any EA with highest risk !!, at least this EA proved it's ability to work with grid/martingale strategy very well and just you should wisely set the medium or low risk , at the end I think this EA is one of those EAs that everybody should have it, anyway I am very happy to have it , just it needs to set lower DD that I already explained.

Ugochukwu Mobi
9584
Reply from developer Ugochukwu Mobi 2024.01.17 02:33
Thank you so much and everything you said it's correct
MarkChick
225
MarkChick 2023.09.17 13:38 
 

Running for few months now Testing my own strategy using this on FTMO and TFT to avoid large draw downs necessary to manage it With no time restriction I have so far been consistent should pass stage 1 in around 1 to 2 Months Also testing in live account but I still feel I need to manage this other wise its still running profit but with larger drawdown than my Prop firm strategy Love its entries Might update later. In communication with I believe the developer and mostly getting some good help and feed back Rated 5 as I believe this can be really good but you do need to understand the way it thinks.

Update 16 Jan 2024

Its a full on managed EA no way to leave it to do its thing..

I now only use it as a scalper to find entries at key times an close or set up the trade with SL and TP with TSL as well

Not the way it's designed but might be the only way get tor recover the fee. Definitely not a set and forget

I have been running this on Demo account as it should be and goes massively in draw down

EA does not recognise long trends and enters on every small pullback thinking it's a reversal. If trend continues with a big liquidity sweep like we have seen you will loose your account ... Sorry to the support that tries to help but the EA really is not up to the job until it learns what a trend continuation is and reversal

Some of the smaller features like stop before news and TP and certain profit levels does not work or simply stops the EA taking trades

Maybe ChatGPT can help fix the issues implementing ICT concepts

After trying several options with this EAs in short its very poor on the options level with little serious help from the developer

I have suggested many options that could be added but they are simply not interested to develop this EA to improve it

There are many other EAs out there better than this

Cemal Alper Suer
178
Cemal Alper Suer 2023.08.29 13:49 
 

Don't buy this you will loose all your account.This is a real real scam...Reviews doesnt reflect the realitiy..Be aware of this EA..

m.akkash
248
m.akkash 2023.07.06 17:50 
 

SO BAD EXPERT , ONLY BUY IF YOU WANT TO LOSE YOUR MONEY , IT BLOW UP 6 ACCOUNT WITH SO LOW RISK ,

YOU WILL GET SOME PROFIT AT FIRST THEN YOUR ACCOUNT WILL BLOW UP scam !! test result is totally different from real account ,

I never thought I will be 5k for some body to make me lose all money !!!! ITS SELLING ON BOTTOM AND BUYING ON TOP , so always going against market , with so large amount of open position which will make you lose your money so soon https://prnt.sc/rbyzBiUqrLip

see how all position closed here https://prnt.sc/riQDtM1y6v4g https://prnt.sc/qZeShk3CFl6s

so poor and big risk grid strategy , the ea work against market with too much grid open positions waiting for correction bad support and seller not responsible , when ea opened too much positions and lost a lot of money I contacted the seller and his response was just close positions without any responsibility ,I ask many questions and he answer with one word like I'm homeless https://prnt.sc/w-lt-mh21fCZ

JVPger
24
JVPger 2023.07.05 01:04 
 

The algorithm is going from one drawdown to the next. 5.000$ is so much overpriced. I thought I get something special, something better. But that’s not the case. I would have appreciated an honest review, because I would never ever buy it again. Stay away!!

cracker3500
105
cracker3500 2023.06.16 16:44 
 

I've been testing Bonnita since the beginning of 2023. At the beginning I had a little difficulty with the settings. But the developer was always available with advice and action. If you stick to the settings and help from the developer. I was able to achieve an average of 10-25% profit with his system. I myself am curious where I will be at the end of 2023. I have tested his bot with a real account since the beginning and started with $1000. In my opinion, this is the best bot I've ever bought.

oreo1985
81
oreo1985 2023.06.06 19:40 
 

Works like a charm. doing a great job so far touch wood. using it for the past 4-5 months or so and cannot complain about the results. good job hoping for the same or better in the future.

Ugochukwu Mobi
9584
Reply from developer Ugochukwu Mobi 2023.06.06 19:45
Thank you so much
mmrp1969
34
mmrp1969 2023.06.05 21:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cubiq4
31
cubiq4 2023.05.31 19:27 
 

The EA backtest results don't match real-life performance. After testing and determining settings that offer a 20% drawdown on aggressive and conservative settings, both accounts were leveled to $0 within a month. Whether or not you choose conservative or aggressive settings, the result is about the same. Very easy to tank your whole account balance. Usually I'd recommend backtesting before getting an EA, but in this case, look elsewhere. This is not the EA you're looking for.

Arnoob
99
Arnoob 2023.05.31 17:28 
 

From 17 April 2023 are used this expert and I invest a lot of money in my real account From that time I am never take any profit from this expert if we want to talk about strategy, bad strategy, and loser strategy If we want to talk about what time to take and what time to enter in market, everything bad in this expert If you want to lose your money and your time, used this expert I contact so many time the seller. Every time he give me a new story last chat between him. He told me just close the expert and wait to market go up again Where is the money management in this expert? And also all the backtest he put it in the video, all of them fake when you go back to some days already you tested you can see giving you different So I’m going to do my action on this website and the seller because he gift to the customer the backtest fake You can see all the screenshots in commends Between the seller till now he’s playing with me and he did not respect his customer My suggestion to the site is that it be an intermediary between the buyer and the seller to produce such fraudulent operations. We put our trust in the site and we deposited these amounts. Now I give the site and the seller a 48-hour opportunity to recover the paid money before taking all legal measures against them.

genya240565
20
genya240565 2023.05.22 16:11 
 

поставил на реальный счет, буду ждать результаты, так как по тестам все было хорошо...

I put it on a real account, I will wait for the results, since everything was fine according to the tests ...

Tobia Giordano
788
Tobia Giordano 2023.04.23 11:19 
 

It is a scam, and the seller is a fraudster. I bought this EA in version 1.30. The backtests were mysteriously good until 31/12/2023, but then nothing more. With each subsequent version, the backtest is updated to the release date. It is disgraceful to give positive reviews to this EA. Unfortunately, it took me some time to realize it, and I apologize for initially giving it 5 stars. It's too easy to sell something without providing any reference to the seller. There would certainly be dozens of lawsuits!

Mauricio Ricalde Rodriguez
54
Mauricio Ricalde Rodriguez 2023.04.04 20:30 
 

OK, so today the author has released a new version. I don't f... know why anyone hasn't said anything, but it's time for this thing to fail like the SCAM it is. So I just went ahead and paid the whole $5,750, and after more than a month of trying to make it work, I can conclude IT IS A SCAM. Version 1.30 had a lot of bugs that made it almost non-functional. But version 1.36 corrected a lot of things including the news filter and the double TP on conservative mode, and that just made the cheat more evident: it opens 15x the number of real trades, so it could achieve those wonderful results on the backtest. But make no mistake: it's a useless thing, because you can't set a stop loss without ruining its performance, and of course it's too dangerous to just leave it without stop loss. So there's no way of using it, period. Don't waste your time and money with this thing.

Ugochukwu Mobi
9584
Reply from developer Ugochukwu Mobi 2023.05.11 17:13
I would like to investigate your concerns further and try to resolve any issues you have encountered. Please could you provide me with more details about the bugs you experienced and the specific problems you had with setting a stop loss? This information will help to improve the product and ensure that it meets the needs of the users.
Mamadou Cellou DIALLO
96
Mamadou Cellou DIALLO 2023.03.13 01:52 
 

Je modifie mon avis suite à 2 semaine de test sur un compte réel et d'après mon analyse je recommande vivement cet EA à 99% parmi tant d'autre que j'ai essayé. Surtout mètre en esprit que c'est du trading donc je n'insite personne. je reviendrai avec un autre commentaire la semaine prochaine peut être.

Une chose est claire je n'aime pas faire des commentaire mais il n'y a plusieurs personne qui m'ont contacté en privé pour savoir si je conseil cet EA c'est pourquoi je fait ces quelques mots merci au développeur.

Je voudrai je testé une année avant de faire une note final.

علي العمري
91
علي العمري 2023.03.03 16:48 
 

It was good in the past before the last updates of version 1.36 or 1.35

after that it became very bad and also the support is bad

if you want to lose your money use this expert

Guang Ming Yong Song
836
Guang Ming Yong Song 2023.02.24 03:23 
 

Very good advisor. All trades so far have been perfect. The creator is also very responsive and helpful.

Benjamin Belke
184
Benjamin Belke 2023.02.23 02:51 
 

Excellent Expert Advisor 👏 well done sir 🫡

12
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