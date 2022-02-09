Bonnitta EA MT5

Bonnitta EA is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of Bonnitta EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above.

DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. BONNITTA EA IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT . ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE AND IMPLEMENTATION OF PIRACY ALGORITHM.



Bonnitta EA was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission to the real market conditions using real ticks with 99,9% quality in a period of 22 years. The Expert Advisor contains the algorithm of statistics collection and slippage control with complete statistics control ; this information is used to protect you from broker's tricks. Bonnitta EA controls the quality of the broker execution before placing an order and It also has successfully passed strict criteria in terms of historical data and Monte Carlo simulations of different data feeds.

RESULTS

Expert Advisor results from the strategy tester : Bonnitta EA having initial deposit of $1000 have earned more than $3,800,000.00 on EURUSD H1 in the period from January 01, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Net income comprised earned $3,801,900.00. Automatic Money Management and Drawdown=28%. You can receive similar result data by downloading the demo version and testing it. You can only test and download a demo using a computer(PC) NOT with Cellphone.

Bonnitta EA MT4 Version : Here



Bonnitta Gold MT4 Version Here

Bonnitta Gold MT5 Version Here

FEATURES