Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot

60% Discount

General description;

This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind.

This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk.





Features;



- Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist.

- Dynamic market watcher that adjust itself to cope with any situation that the market might present.

- Dynamic deciders that take decisions to maximum your chances of success.

- Grid cells system that spreads positions out and take profit as price goes up and down.

- Risk Control System that takes in consideration the actual equity of your account.

- Hedging system that balances the account Buy and Sell positions to protect against any sudden move in the market by locking the account.

- Trend system that detects trends, up or down and takes advantage by opening positions in favor of the trend, then balance the account once trend is over.

- Take control over your account with precisely defined switches to allow for scaled account size.

- Multiplayers in place to allow for maximum benefit and takes the most advantage of market price.

- Special positions that fire at certain times to maximize your chance to take advantage of every aspect of market movement.

- Consolidation system to get rid of old grid cells to reopen others and counter that with daily profit to not lose any money.

- DailyTarget system, to stop trading for the day if specific amount of profit is reached.

- Trading timing by the hours, to specify for example trading for the Asian market or US market hours.

- Onscreen buttons for manual control if needed. But we don't recommend.





How To Use;



Out of the box, this EA already set for you to trade.

Set everything to false, then only Commodities to true, then test as much as you wish, when satisfied with the results, post to your live real or demo account for forward testing or live trading.





Grid cells System;



This system will create a web of grid cells, some will be fixed and some will be profit takers. This system will keep on taking profit as price moves up and down.





Fixed or Dynamic lot size;



You can use fixed lot size for example 0.1, or you can set it to dynamically decide on the lot size based on Balance or Equity of your account, for example 0.1 of balance or equity.

0.1 means 1%.





Risk Control Systems;



1- Hedging system.

It will open counter position if you encounter a losing position, so you don't lose as much. Then when original position is recovered, it will close the hedging position, leaving you with a recovered original position.

2- Account lock system.

This system will lock the account and balance it as huge movements happen to protect the account .





Daily Target System;



Through this system you can specify a daily target after which the system will stop trading for the day and start over the next day, if the target is reached.





Equity TP;



With this system you can specify an amount at which the system will take profit if equity reaches specific amount, so all positions will be closed and system will start fresh again.





OnScreen Buttons;



You can use these buttons if you wish only at extreme conditions as we don't recommend using manual controls. You have Close all, Close Buy only, Close Sell only, Close Gaining only, Close Losing only.