BaLLzProtector MT5

Attention! Please contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations!🎉

Advisor BaLLzProtector MT5 is a professional advisor. In the future, if desired, you can optimize it to suit your needs!

Advisor BaLLzProtector MT5 is your reliable partner with artificial intelligence (AI), using innovative technologies and advanced trading methods based on key market patterns such as price retracement after sharp movements in any direction. This advisor applies advanced algorithms and data analysis techniques to adapt to constantly changing market conditions and deliver consistent results. It works effectively even in high volatility conditions, ensuring minimal risks and high profitability.

Just launch the advisor on the chart with the currency pair AUDCAD_e, and other currency pairs will work automatically. This is a fully automated trading system based on advanced AI algorithms, requiring minimal intervention on your part. All you need to do is launch the advisor, and the expert advisor (EA) will do everything for you.


Account Requirements:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD_e,NZDCAD_e
  • Recommended Broker: FreshForex MT5
  • Account Type: ECN
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Balance: 1000 USD
  • Timeframe: M15

  • VPS: Not mandatory, but recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation ✅

Input Parameters:

  • Trade Comment: Displayed in the journal or account history.
  • Trade Pairs M15: List of selected currency pairs for trading (may vary depending on the suffix).
  • Magic: Trade position identifier.
  • Lot Sizing Method: Method for determining lot size based on selected risk level.
  • Deposit Load %: Setting to change the initial lot size.
  • Virtual TP: false.
  • Sniper Mode: true.
  • Risk Percentage (%): Percentage of risk.
  • Jewelry sniper: sniper.

Within the code:

  • Use of (AI) for calculating Take Profit: Applying artificial intelligence to accurately determine the take profit level 🎯.
  • Use of (AI) for positioning Stop Loss: Applying artificial intelligence to precisely place the stop loss 🛡️.
  • Use of (AI) for entry point accuracy: Applying artificial intelligence to determine the most advantageous entry points 🎯.
  • Combination of (AI) modes for TP, SL, and entry: Utilizing various artificial intelligence modes to optimize take profit, stop loss, and entry points 🚀.

If you have any questions or need further assistance, feel free to reach out.

💌 Email: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru



