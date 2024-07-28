USDJPY focused Breaker

The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends.

Key features of this version include:

  • Optimization: Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions.
  • Timeframes and Pairs: Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, and NZDUSD. However, this version is specifically optimized for the USDJPY-H1 timeframe, with the AI model trained exclusively for this pair and timeframe.
  • Automatic Settings: The system automatically sets the stop loss (SL) and calculates lot volume to leverage the compound interest effect. Take profit (TP) is not used to prevent premature position closures.
  • Automation: Fully automated, requiring no manual operation. Position opening is assessed every 4 hours, and the stop loss is adjusted every hour.
  • Single Position Strategy: The system operates with only one position (long or short) at a time, without employing a hedging strategy, making it suitable for beginners.

Advanced computer systems have been used to train the data, ensuring high accuracy and efficiency in trading.

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