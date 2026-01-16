AI Prop Firms MT5

The special offer $799 is valid only for 5 copies, left 1 copy . After that, it will increase by $100 every 5 sales until it reaches the final price of $2999.

Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now!

AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously evaluates price behavior, volatility, and liquidity conditions, adapting its execution in real time. The strategy focuses on precision based entries , smart timing diversification, and strict capital protection rather than aggressive exposure. The system does not use martingale, grid, or high risk recovery techniques , making it suitable for long term prop firm trading. The core architecture includes advanced execution control features such as Entry Time Offset, which helps prevent synchronized trading across multiple accounts, and a Daily Drawdown Guard that automatically protects accounts from breaching daily loss limits. All trading decisions are executed automatically in real time and managed by Artificial Intelligence, which continuously analyzes market conditions and applies adaptive risk parameters. AI Prop Firms is currently optimized for the USD/CAD pair, where the strategy is tuned for stable performance under prop firm conditions. New pair GBP/USD will be added in an upcoming update, within 5 days. The system can be used both during evaluation challenges and on funded accounts, and it works with any Forex broke r that supports MetaTrader. The robot is delivered with fully preconfigured settings. No complex setup or manual optimization is required. The user only needs to adjust a few basic parameters, while the AI handles execution logic, risk control, and strategy adaptation in the background. This makes AI Prop Firms suitable for traders who want professional grade automation without constant chart monitoring. The system follows carefully defined parameters aligned with the requirements of leading prop trading firms such as FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext, FundingPips and others. AI Prop Firms is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 . The detailed manual is available in 10 languages : English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Live performance results are available on our website, and frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page.

Features:

Precision Entry Filtering

The system evaluates every potential setup and executes trades only when conditions meet strict quality criteria, helping to reduce unnecessary exposure and low probability entries.





AI Driven Trade Decision

Every position is initiated by Artificial Intelligence based on real time market analysis, probability assessment, and adaptive execution logic. The AI continuously evaluates multiple data points before entering a trade, ensuring decisions are driven by intelligence rather than fixed rules, providing clarity, confidence, and consistency for prop firm trading.





Adaptive TP, SL and Trailing Control

Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels are dynamically adjusted in real time to reflect current volatility and liquidity, fully managed by Artificial Intelligence.





Dynamic Risk Mode Switching

Based on live market behavior, the system automatically adapts its risk profile between conservative, balanced, and higher activity modes without user intervention.





Capital Protection Mechanism

During periods of drawdown or unstable conditions, the system automatically reduces exposure or temporarily pauses trading to protect account equity and prop firm limits.





Market Environment Recognition

Artificial Intelligence continuously identifies prevailing market regimes such as trending phases, ranging conditions, elevated volatility, or event driven risk and avoids unfavorable environments.





Economic Event Protection

Trading activity is automatically restricted before and after major economic announcements to reduce the risk of slippage and sudden price spikes.





AI Performance Reports