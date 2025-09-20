BaLLzProtector MT5

Attention! Please contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations!🎉

Advisor BaLLzProtector MT5 is a professional advisor. In the future, if desired, you can optimize it to suit your needs!

Advisor BaLLzProtector MT5 is your reliable partner with artificial intelligence (AI), using innovative technologies and advanced trading methods based on key market patterns such as price retracement after sharp movements in any direction. This advisor applies advanced algorithms and data analysis techniques to adapt to constantly changing market conditions and deliver consistent results. It works effectively even in high volatility conditions, ensuring minimal risks and high profitability.

Just launch the advisor on the chart with the currency pair AUDCAD_e, and other currency pairs will work automatically. This is a fully automated trading system based on advanced AI algorithms, requiring minimal intervention on your part. All you need to do is launch the advisor, and the expert advisor (EA) will do everything for you.


Account Requirements:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD_e,NZDCAD_e
  • Recommended Broker: FreshForex MT5
  • Account Type: ECN
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Balance: 1000 USD
  • Timeframe: M15

  • VPS: Not mandatory, but recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation ✅

Input Parameters:

  • Trade Comment: Displayed in the journal or account history.
  • Trade Pairs M15: List of selected currency pairs for trading (may vary depending on the suffix).
  • Magic: Trade position identifier.
  • Lot Sizing Method: Method for determining lot size based on selected risk level.
  • Deposit Load %: Setting to change the initial lot size.
  • Virtual TP: false.
  • Sniper Mode: true.
  • Risk Percentage (%): Percentage of risk.
  • Jewelry sniper: sniper.

Within the code:

  • Use of (AI) for calculating Take Profit: Applying artificial intelligence to accurately determine the take profit level 🎯.
  • Use of (AI) for positioning Stop Loss: Applying artificial intelligence to precisely place the stop loss 🛡️.
  • Use of (AI) for entry point accuracy: Applying artificial intelligence to determine the most advantageous entry points 🎯.
  • Combination of (AI) modes for TP, SL, and entry: Utilizing various artificial intelligence modes to optimize take profit, stop loss, and entry points 🚀.

If you have any questions or need further assistance, feel free to reach out.

💌 Email: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru



Produits recommandés
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Experts
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.38 (29)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Forex Mentor Ex
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Forex Mentor: Your Reliable Partner in Automated Trading Introduction Forex Mentor   is a revolutionary trading bot designed to automate strategies in the dynamic Forex market. With a focus on trend trading, this bot serves as a powerful tool for traders, enabling them to effectively capitalize on market opportunities while minimizing risks and simplifying decision-making processes. Its versatility and extensive customizable parameters make it the ideal choice for both novice traders and experie
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
ArcTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
ArcTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Arc Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51336 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Arc
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
Simo Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
LineTrader 2 MT5
Sergei Evstiunichev
Experts
LineTrader 2.0 MT5 MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67566 Surveillance en temps réel du travail d'un expert sur un compte en temps réel: 1. Compte réel, solde de départ de 5 000$, lancé en mai 2020: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/773977 2. Compte réel, solde de départ de 10 000$, lancé en avril 2022:  L'idée du conseiller: Tout le monde sait que le prix ne va jamais indéfiniment dans une direction et sans corrections. La règle de l'analyse technique nous dit que l'histoire se
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Experts
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
Forex Fortune Navigator
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
ForexFortune-Navigator: Your reliable guide to the Forex market ForexFortune-Navigator is an advanced trading bot designed for Forex traders. This innovative tool has a wide range of features and capabilities that allow traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies. The price for the first users is reduced; in the future the price will be increased. Advantages of ForexFortune-Navigator: Reliability and Stability : ForexFortune-Navigator is designed to meet high standards of relia
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
À propos de APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de retour à la moyenne . Il est conçu pour détecter les mouvements de prix excessifs et réagir avec une logique contrarienne selon des conditions prédéfinies. Le système intègre des mécanismes de gestion du risque, tels qu’un limiteur de perte quotidienne et une fonction de clôture automatique en cas de profit. Les utilisateurs peuvent ajuster les paramètres en fonction de la taille du comp
Ea Fibo Grid Hedge
Diogo Antonio De Jesus
Experts
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence A professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed using a grid trading logic, combining risk control, adaptive intelligence, and automatic profit management. Proven High Performance With over   1800 simulated trades   and a   Profit Factor of 2.45 , EA_Fibo stands out for its strong market adaptability and robust defense strategy. Its   automatic recovery system   ensures uninterrupted operation even after MetaTrade
Yellow mouse NEO MT5
Vasiliy Kolesov
Experts
Yellow mouse neo   Yellow mouse neo       - fully automatic Expert Advisor designed to test the strategy of the Yellow mouse scalping Expert Advisor with advanced settings and additional filters. To purchase this version, you can contact in a personal. The standard RSI and ATR indicators are used to find entry points. Closing of transactions takes place according to the author's algorithm, which significantly improves the risk control and security of the deposit. Risky strategies like "martingal
FTMO passing EA High Risk MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
FTMO passing EA (High risk) is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management use
EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
Dao Thanh Tan
Experts
Dear users! - This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges. - Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting. Telegram instruction for backtest and using: https://t.me/ +0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl  I. Application Highlights: 1. Safe and easy to use. 2. Martigale and grid are not app
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
Experts
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Système de Trading Automatisé Avancé pour l’Or Gold Catalyst EA MT5 est une solution de trading entièrement automatisée , optimisée spécifiquement pour XAU/USD (Or) . En combinant des stratégies de suivi de tendance , des confirmations d’action sur les prix et une gestion dynamique du risque , cet EA a démontré une performance stable et fiable au cours de plus d’une année de tests en conditions de marché réelles. 1. Aperçu de la Stratégie Gold Catalyst EA MT5 suit une approche systématique en in
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (5)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot de trading MT5 sans martingale ni grille, avec clôture quotidienne des positions. Développé par trader professionnel avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. Dernière copie au prix actuel ! Ensuite, le prix augmentera de 100 $. L'expert utilise des ordres en attente, n'ouvre qu'une seule position par actif, applique toujours un stop-loss et un take-profit, et clôture les positions chaque jour. Fonctionne avec les instruments financiers suivants : Paires de devises Cry
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.8 (20)
Experts
Neural Vertex – Un Expert Advisor discipliné de type “mean-reversion” pour les paires majeures et mineures du Forex. Testé sur 6 paires et 5 années de données (~1350 transactions) . Il combine RSI, ADX et double confirmation EMA pour fournir des signaux d’entrée et de sortie précis, fondés sur des preuves . Sans martingale, sans grille – uniquement une logique transparente, un contrôle strict du risque et un trailing stop optionnel . Conçu pour les traders recherchant de la constance sans artifi
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (13)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Plus de l'auteur
SniperScope
Natalyia Nikitina
Indicateurs
Important : après l'achat, contactez-moi pour recevoir les instructions et recommandations de configuration de l'indicateur ! Présentation de SniperScope SniperScope est un indicateur intelligent pour la plateforme MetaTrader 4 , conçu pour identifier avec précision les points d'entrée sur le marché. Le système de filtrage des signaux utilise deux RSI et deux MA , réduisant efficacement le bruit du marché et fournissant des signaux fiables sans redessin . Avantages Les flèche
Imperator Legacy
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Experts
Attention ! Après votre achat, contactez-moi immédiatement pour recevoir un guide d’installation détaillé et des recommandations d’utilisation personnalisées ! Résultats prouvés : 55 opérations sur une année — aucune perte enregistrée ! Rentabilité : un dépôt initial de $1 000 a été transformé en $136 000 sans martingale, grille ou arbitrage. L’EA utilise un algorithme propriétaire basé sur le Price Action en temps réel, avec une gestion automatique du spread et du slippage. Imper
Divine Reversal
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Important: After purchase, contact me to receive setup instructions and expert recommendations! Divine Reversal — an algorithm designed for precision trading on gold XAUUSD Symbolism & Philosophy It all begins with balance. In a world where every trade is a step between fire and fog, a solution is born from opposites. Divine Reversal embodies precision in chaos, calmness in impulse. It doesn’t make noise — it acts. Where others get lost in the flow of price, it finds structure and
Azazel Imperium
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Important: After purchase, please contact me to receive setup instructions and expert recommendations! Azazel Imperium — Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Product Description Azazel Imperium is an intelligent trading system designed for confident and precise gold trading. It adapts to market structure, combining mathematical rigor, capital protection, and flexible architecture. This is not just an expert advisor — it’s an empire of decision-making, where every trade follows logic a
Maksimus EA MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention ! Contactez-nous immédiatement après votre achat afin de recevoir des instructions détaillées et des recommandations ! Maksimus EA MT5 est un conseiller expert hautement professionnel conçu pour automatiser le trading sur le marché Forex. Cet expert combine des algorithmes puissants d'analyse de tendances avec des outils flexibles de gestion des positions, le rendant indispensable pour les traders en quête de stabilité et de croissance de capital. Le conseiller prend en charge à
Deriv iMazing MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Deriv iMazing MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to steady income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Deriv iMazing MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated trading usin
Deriv Synergetic MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Deriv Synergetic MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to steady income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Deriv Synergetic MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on your side: 24/7 trading automati
Deriv Umbrella MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me right after the purchase to get detailed instructions and recommendations! Deriv Umbrella MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price pullback after a sharp movement in either direction. Simply launch the advisor on the AUDCAD chart and let other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or skills from you. Start the advisor and enjoy your
Princess of Milana MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Princess of Milana MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Princess of Milana MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated tr
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after your purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Missy Fab MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Missy Fab MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated trading powered
Mother Earth MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to the next level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Mother Earth MT5 , forget stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Mother Earth MT5? 1️⃣ AI on your side: Trade 24/7 using neural networks and intelligent alg
Pelagia MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed setup instructions! Pelagia MT5 Advisor — your reliable partner in the Forex market, utilizing key market patterns. It is highly effective in trading price corrections after sharp movements in any direction, allowing you to profit in various market conditions. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge. All you need to do is activate the advisor, and it will set everything up for you, freeing y
Duramax MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Please contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations ! Duramax MT5 Advisor is your reliable partner with artificial intelligence (AI) , utilizing innovative technologies and advanced trading methods based on key market patterns, such as price correction after sharp price movements in any direction. This advisor uses modern algorithms and data analysis technologies to adapt to ever-changing market conditions and ensure stable results. It wo
Ride the wind MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Ride the wind MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way for steady income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Ride the wind MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated trading us
Winter MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Please contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations ! Advisor Winter MT5 is a professional advisor. In the future, if desired, you can optimize it to suit your needs! Advisor Winter MT5 is your reliable partner with artificial intelligence (AI) , using innovative technologies and advanced trading methods based on key market patterns such as price retracement after sharp movements in any direction. This advisor applies advanced algorithm
TradeRanger MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! TradeRanger MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price retracements after sharp movements in any direction, to effectively generate profit. Launch the advisor on a single chart with the AUDCAD pair selected, and let it automatically handle other currency pairs. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special skills from you. Simply install
Requiem MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed setup instructions! Requiem MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns such as price reversal after a sharp movement in any direction. Simply run the advisor on the NZDCAD chart, and let the other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or experience from you. Just start the advisor and enjoy your free time – it
Deriv XII MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me right after the purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Deriv XII MT5 Advisor is a reliable assistant in the Forex market that uses key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements in either direction. How to use: Launch the advisor on the NZDCAD chart, and the other currencies will work automatically. This system is fully automated and requires no special knowledge. All you need to do is activate the advisor, and it will do
PropSurge One MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention ! Contactez-moi immédiatement après votre achat pour recevoir les instructions détaillées et mes recommandations professionnelles. Conseiller pour MT5, optimisé pour la réussite des défis de trading propriétaire. Présentation générale Cet algorithme de trading professionnel a été conçu pour aider les traders à réussir les évaluations de sociétés de financement telles que FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers et bien d’autres. Il fonctionne sur la base des impulsions de volatilité et d'un
Beskar Sovereign EA MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Beskar Sovereign EA MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to steady income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why Choose Beskar Sovereign EA MT5? 1️⃣ AI on Your Side: 24/7 automated trading using neural
Solaris Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Solaris Imperium MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why Choose Solaris Imperium MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on Your Side: 24/7 automated tradi
Force Strategy MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Force Strategy MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable profit source! Why Choose Force Strategy MT5? 1️⃣ AI on Your Side: 24/7 automated trading powered by neural network
Divine Duality MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and guidance! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Divine Duality MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why Choose Divine Duality MT5? 1️⃣ AI on Your Side: 24/7 automated trading using neural networks and int
Velvet Ace EA
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention ! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions détaillées et des recommandations ! Velvet Ace EA — L’intelligence qui trade pour vous Bienvenue dans une nouvelle dimension du trading Forex ! Vous en avez assez des risques permanents et de l’incertitude ? Avec Velvet Ace EA MT5 , dites adieu au stress et aux résultats imprévisibles. Ce système de trading automatisé innovant vous ouvre la voie à des revenus réguliers en transformant votre investis
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis