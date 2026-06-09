Super Hybrid EA AI Pro

5
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro

Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01

This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk.

1. High-Impact News Filter

The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is detected. This helps reduce exposure during periods of extreme volatility, widened spreads, and increased slippage.

2. U.S. Federal Reserve Filter

Trading is paused for 12 hours around significant U.S. Federal Reserve events, including interest-rate decisions, FOMC announcements, press conferences, and other major monetary-policy releases.

3. Three Trading Sessions with Cooldown Protection

The EA operates within three predefined trading sessions. A built-in cooldown mechanism prevents unnecessary new exposure and manages existing positions during the final 30 minutes of each session.

4. End-of-Day Position Protection

At the end of each trading day, the EA can close any remaining open positions when the total floating exposure is within the configured USD 50 limit, provided the basket profit target has not already been achieved.

5. Adaptive Grid-Step System

The EA dynamically increases the grid distance as the number of open positions grows. This helps reduce excessive trade accumulation, limit overexposure, and control drawdown during strong or prolonged market movements.

6. First-Stage Hedging Protection

An advanced initial hedging strategy is used to stabilize the trading cycle, reduce immediate directional exposure, and help cool down the system during unfavorable market conditions.

7. Double-Confirmation Entry System

Every new trade requires confirmation from both the configured grid-step distance and the designated timeframe conditions. An order will only be opened when both requirements are satisfied.

Important Backtesting Limitation

During Strategy Tester backtesting, several of these protective mechanisms may not function exactly as they do under live-market conditions. In particular, the High-Impact News Filter and U.S. Federal Reserve Filter may not trigger correctly because historical economic-calendar data is often unavailable, incomplete, or not processed properly by the Strategy Tester.

Therefore, backtesting results should not be considered a complete representation of the EA’s live trading behavior or risk-management performance.

Recommended Account Balance

For XAUUSD trading with a starting lot size of 0.01, the recommended account balance is:

  • Minimum considered acceptable: USD 5,000, only with high leverage such as 1:500 and close monitoring

  • Recommended balance: USD 10,000 per XAUUSD chart

  • More conservative balance: USD 15,000 to USD 20,000, particularly when broker leverage is 1:200 or lower

These recommendations are based on the EA’s grid, hedging, and martingale-style structure. The EA begins with a 0.01 lot size, applies approximately 1.2× lot progression, and may build up to around 20 trading levels. In addition, the hard drawdown-control feature is disabled by default.

Based on the default position ladder, the estimated floating drawdown during a sustained adverse XAUUSD movement may be approximately:

  • USD 75 adverse movement: approximately USD 1,060 drawdown

  • USD 100 adverse movement: approximately USD 3,130 drawdown

  • USD 150 adverse movement: approximately USD 10,230 drawdown

These figures are estimates only and may vary significantly depending on broker specifications, leverage, spread, slippage, contract size, grid spacing, execution quality, and market volatility.


Product Overview

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor mainly developed for XAUUSD trading. The EA combines grid trading, martingale-style lot progression, optional hedging, basket profit management, session control, news filtering, Federal Reserve event filtering, drawdown protection, spread control, and rule-based market risk defense.

The EA is designed to manage trades at basket level. Instead of treating each position as a separate trade, the system can manage multiple EA-controlled positions as one complete trading cycle. Depending on the selected settings, the EA may open additional trades when price moves against the active basket, increase lot size using martingale-style progression, apply staged grid spacing, and use hedge-based logic to manage adverse market movement.

The main purpose of the EA is to provide a structured XAUUSD basket-management framework with configurable risk controls. It is not a low-risk system. Grid and martingale strategies can increase exposure quickly, especially during strong one-directional market movement. For this reason, the EA includes multiple defensive tools such as drawdown limits, daily loss protection, basket lot caps, maximum lot controls, dynamic grid step expansion, news filters, Federal Reserve filters, cooling-down logic, and end-of-day safety settings.

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate trading risk. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, commission, leverage, account size, symbol specifications, and user-selected settings. Demo testing and conservative configuration are strongly recommended before live trading.

Main Trading Concept

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro uses a basket-based grid and martingale structure. The EA can start a trading cycle with an initial position and then manage additional trades according to the selected grid distance, stage settings, lot multiplier, timeframe confirmation, and risk filters.

The EA may use:

  • Initial trade entry

  • Grid-distance confirmation

  • Martingale-style lot progression

  • Stage-based multipliers

  • Timeframe entry confirmation

  • Optional hedging behavior

  • Dynamic grid step expansion

  • Basket profit target

  • Basket trailing logic

  • Partial close logic

  • Drawdown and daily loss protection

The martingale-style logic allows the EA to increase trade size during basket progression according to the configured multiplier. This can help reduce the required market retracement needed to close the basket, but it can also increase drawdown and account exposure. Users must configure lot size, multiplier, grid distance, and maximum exposure carefully.

Grid and Martingale Progression

The EA includes a multi-stage grid and martingale framework. Each stage can have its own trade range, grid distance, multiplier, timeframe, and confirmation filter.

The EA supports up to four grid stages. Each stage may include:

  • Stage enable or disable setting

  • Start trade number

  • End trade number

  • Grid step in USD

  • Grid step in pips

  • Lot multiplier

  • Entry timeframe

  • Trading mode

  • Indicator filter selection

  • Carry logic between stages

This allows users to configure different martingale behavior across the basket. For example, early stages can use a lower multiplier and closer spacing, while later stages can use wider grid distance or more conservative progression.

The martingale feature must be used carefully. Small grid distance, high multipliers, large starting lots, and too many active stages can significantly increase risk.

Lot Multiplier and Exposure Control

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro includes lot and exposure controls designed to manage martingale-style basket expansion.

Lot and exposure tools may include:

  • Fixed starting lot

  • Balance-based lot calculation

  • Stage-based lot multipliers

  • Maximum lot per trade

  • Maximum total basket lot

  • Basket exposure cap

  • Broker lot normalization

  • Margin validation

  • Free-margin protection

  • Stop-out safety checks

These controls are important because martingale systems can increase position size as the basket develops. Users should avoid aggressive multipliers unless they fully understand the risk.

Dynamic Grid Step Expansion

The EA includes optional dynamic grid step expansion. When price moves against the active basket or market risk increases, the EA can increase the grid distance for later entries.

This function is designed to slow down martingale basket expansion during unfavorable market conditions.

Dynamic grid expansion may help during:

  • Strong adverse price movement

  • High volatility

  • Fast market acceleration

  • Wider candle ranges

  • Increased basket drawdown

  • Elevated market risk conditions

This feature does not remove martingale risk. It only adds another layer of control by reducing the speed of new entries when market conditions become more dangerous.

Main Features

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro includes:

  • XAUUSD-focused MetaTrader 5 trading framework

  • Basket-level trade management

  • Grid trading logic

  • Martingale-style lot progression

  • Optional hedging logic

  • Four independent grid stages

  • Stage-specific grid steps

  • Stage-specific lot multipliers

  • Stage-specific timeframe settings

  • Stage-specific indicator filters

  • Basket profit target in deposit currency

  • Optional basket target chart line

  • Optional trailing basket target

  • Optional partial close

  • Fixed lot and balance-based lot options

  • Maximum lot per trade

  • Maximum total basket lot

  • Floating drawdown protection

  • Daily loss protection

  • General news filter

  • Dedicated Federal Reserve event filter

  • Cooling-down system before session end

  • End-of-day safety function

  • Dynamic grid step expansion

  • Timeframe entry confirmation

  • First hedge step logic

  • Rule-based market risk defense module

  • Spread and slippage filters

  • GMT-based session control

  • Custom trading windows

  • On-chart control buttons

  • Daily Metrics Panel

  • Market Watch management tools

FAQ

1. Is Super Hybrid EA AI Pro a martingale EA?
Yes. The EA includes martingale-style lot progression. The lot size can increase during basket progression according to the configured multiplier and stage settings.

2. Is it also a grid EA?
Yes. The EA uses grid-distance logic and can open additional trades based on configured grid steps.

3. Does the EA support hedging?
Yes. The EA includes optional hedge-based logic. A hedging-enabled MetaTrader 5 account is required for proper hedge operation.

4. Can each stage use a different multiplier?
Yes. Each grid stage can have its own lot multiplier, distance, timeframe, and confirmation settings.

5. Is martingale risky?
Yes. Martingale-style progression can increase exposure quickly and may lead to large drawdown or account loss if the market continues moving against the basket.

6. Does the EA include protection tools?
Yes. The EA includes drawdown protection, daily loss protection, basket lot caps, maximum lot limits, dynamic grid step expansion, news filtering, Federal Reserve filtering, spread control, and session controls.

7. Do these protection tools guarantee safety?
No. These tools are designed to support risk management, but they cannot guarantee safety, recovery, or profit.

Risk Warning

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro uses grid and martingale-style trading logic. These strategies can increase exposure by opening additional trades and increasing lot size as the basket develops. If the market moves strongly against the active basket, drawdown can increase quickly and may result in significant loss.

The EA includes risk-management tools such as drawdown limits, daily loss control, basket lot caps, maximum lot limits, dynamic grid spacing, news filters, Federal Reserve filters, spread control, cooling-down logic, and end-of-day safety functions. These tools are designed to help manage risk, but they do not guarantee profit, safety, or recovery.

Past performance, Strategy Tester results, demo results, screenshots, or historical performance do not guarantee future live results.

Users should test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live trading. Conservative lot size, conservative multiplier settings, wider grid spacing, and strict drawdown limits are strongly recommended.

Reviews 1
Osama Nabil Abdelaziz Abdelaal
206
Osama Nabil Abdelaziz Abdelaal 2026.06.12 09:18 
 

Great Job Mr.Bashar This the BEST EA for GOLD !!! excellent

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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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Experts
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John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
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Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
Experts
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
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Osama Nabil Abdelaziz Abdelaal
206
Osama Nabil Abdelaziz Abdelaal 2026.06.12 09:18 
 

Great Job Mr.Bashar This the BEST EA for GOLD !!! excellent

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