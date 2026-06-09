Super Hybrid EA AI Pro

Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01

This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk.

1. High-Impact News Filter

The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is detected. This helps reduce exposure during periods of extreme volatility, widened spreads, and increased slippage.

2. U.S. Federal Reserve Filter

Trading is paused for 12 hours around significant U.S. Federal Reserve events, including interest-rate decisions, FOMC announcements, press conferences, and other major monetary-policy releases.

3. Three Trading Sessions with Cooldown Protection

The EA operates within three predefined trading sessions. A built-in cooldown mechanism prevents unnecessary new exposure and manages existing positions during the final 30 minutes of each session.

4. End-of-Day Position Protection

At the end of each trading day, the EA can close any remaining open positions when the total floating exposure is within the configured USD 50 limit, provided the basket profit target has not already been achieved.

5. Adaptive Grid-Step System

The EA dynamically increases the grid distance as the number of open positions grows. This helps reduce excessive trade accumulation, limit overexposure, and control drawdown during strong or prolonged market movements.

6. First-Stage Hedging Protection

An advanced initial hedging strategy is used to stabilize the trading cycle, reduce immediate directional exposure, and help cool down the system during unfavorable market conditions.

7. Double-Confirmation Entry System

Every new trade requires confirmation from both the configured grid-step distance and the designated timeframe conditions. An order will only be opened when both requirements are satisfied.

Important Backtesting Limitation

During Strategy Tester backtesting, several of these protective mechanisms may not function exactly as they do under live-market conditions. In particular, the High-Impact News Filter and U.S. Federal Reserve Filter may not trigger correctly because historical economic-calendar data is often unavailable, incomplete, or not processed properly by the Strategy Tester.

Therefore, backtesting results should not be considered a complete representation of the EA’s live trading behavior or risk-management performance.

Recommended Account Balance

For XAUUSD trading with a starting lot size of 0.01, the recommended account balance is:

Minimum considered acceptable: USD 5,000, only with high leverage such as 1:500 and close monitoring

Recommended balance: USD 10,000 per XAUUSD chart

More conservative balance: USD 15,000 to USD 20,000, particularly when broker leverage is 1:200 or lower

These recommendations are based on the EA’s grid, hedging, and martingale-style structure. The EA begins with a 0.01 lot size, applies approximately 1.2× lot progression, and may build up to around 20 trading levels. In addition, the hard drawdown-control feature is disabled by default.

Based on the default position ladder, the estimated floating drawdown during a sustained adverse XAUUSD movement may be approximately:

USD 75 adverse movement: approximately USD 1,060 drawdown

USD 100 adverse movement: approximately USD 3,130 drawdown

USD 150 adverse movement: approximately USD 10,230 drawdown

These figures are estimates only and may vary significantly depending on broker specifications, leverage, spread, slippage, contract size, grid spacing, execution quality, and market volatility.





Product Overview

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor mainly developed for XAUUSD trading. The EA combines grid trading, martingale-style lot progression, optional hedging, basket profit management, session control, news filtering, Federal Reserve event filtering, drawdown protection, spread control, and rule-based market risk defense.

The EA is designed to manage trades at basket level. Instead of treating each position as a separate trade, the system can manage multiple EA-controlled positions as one complete trading cycle. Depending on the selected settings, the EA may open additional trades when price moves against the active basket, increase lot size using martingale-style progression, apply staged grid spacing, and use hedge-based logic to manage adverse market movement.

The main purpose of the EA is to provide a structured XAUUSD basket-management framework with configurable risk controls. It is not a low-risk system. Grid and martingale strategies can increase exposure quickly, especially during strong one-directional market movement. For this reason, the EA includes multiple defensive tools such as drawdown limits, daily loss protection, basket lot caps, maximum lot controls, dynamic grid step expansion, news filters, Federal Reserve filters, cooling-down logic, and end-of-day safety settings.

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate trading risk. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, commission, leverage, account size, symbol specifications, and user-selected settings. Demo testing and conservative configuration are strongly recommended before live trading.

Main Trading Concept

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro uses a basket-based grid and martingale structure. The EA can start a trading cycle with an initial position and then manage additional trades according to the selected grid distance, stage settings, lot multiplier, timeframe confirmation, and risk filters.

The EA may use:

Initial trade entry

Grid-distance confirmation

Martingale-style lot progression

Stage-based multipliers

Timeframe entry confirmation

Optional hedging behavior

Dynamic grid step expansion

Basket profit target

Basket trailing logic

Partial close logic

Drawdown and daily loss protection

The martingale-style logic allows the EA to increase trade size during basket progression according to the configured multiplier. This can help reduce the required market retracement needed to close the basket, but it can also increase drawdown and account exposure. Users must configure lot size, multiplier, grid distance, and maximum exposure carefully.

Grid and Martingale Progression

The EA includes a multi-stage grid and martingale framework. Each stage can have its own trade range, grid distance, multiplier, timeframe, and confirmation filter.

The EA supports up to four grid stages. Each stage may include:

Stage enable or disable setting

Start trade number

End trade number

Grid step in USD

Grid step in pips

Lot multiplier

Entry timeframe

Trading mode

Indicator filter selection

Carry logic between stages

This allows users to configure different martingale behavior across the basket. For example, early stages can use a lower multiplier and closer spacing, while later stages can use wider grid distance or more conservative progression.

The martingale feature must be used carefully. Small grid distance, high multipliers, large starting lots, and too many active stages can significantly increase risk.

Lot Multiplier and Exposure Control

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro includes lot and exposure controls designed to manage martingale-style basket expansion.

Lot and exposure tools may include:

Fixed starting lot

Balance-based lot calculation

Stage-based lot multipliers

Maximum lot per trade

Maximum total basket lot

Basket exposure cap

Broker lot normalization

Margin validation

Free-margin protection

Stop-out safety checks

These controls are important because martingale systems can increase position size as the basket develops. Users should avoid aggressive multipliers unless they fully understand the risk.

Dynamic Grid Step Expansion

The EA includes optional dynamic grid step expansion. When price moves against the active basket or market risk increases, the EA can increase the grid distance for later entries.

This function is designed to slow down martingale basket expansion during unfavorable market conditions.

Dynamic grid expansion may help during:

Strong adverse price movement

High volatility

Fast market acceleration

Wider candle ranges

Increased basket drawdown

Elevated market risk conditions

This feature does not remove martingale risk. It only adds another layer of control by reducing the speed of new entries when market conditions become more dangerous.

Main Features

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro includes:

XAUUSD-focused MetaTrader 5 trading framework

Basket-level trade management

Grid trading logic

Martingale-style lot progression

Optional hedging logic

Four independent grid stages

Stage-specific grid steps

Stage-specific lot multipliers

Stage-specific timeframe settings

Stage-specific indicator filters

Basket profit target in deposit currency

Optional basket target chart line

Optional trailing basket target

Optional partial close

Fixed lot and balance-based lot options

Maximum lot per trade

Maximum total basket lot

Floating drawdown protection

Daily loss protection

General news filter

Dedicated Federal Reserve event filter

Cooling-down system before session end

End-of-day safety function

Dynamic grid step expansion

Timeframe entry confirmation

First hedge step logic

Rule-based market risk defense module

Spread and slippage filters

GMT-based session control

Custom trading windows

On-chart control buttons

Daily Metrics Panel

Market Watch management tools

FAQ

1. Is Super Hybrid EA AI Pro a martingale EA?

Yes. The EA includes martingale-style lot progression. The lot size can increase during basket progression according to the configured multiplier and stage settings.

2. Is it also a grid EA?

Yes. The EA uses grid-distance logic and can open additional trades based on configured grid steps.

3. Does the EA support hedging?

Yes. The EA includes optional hedge-based logic. A hedging-enabled MetaTrader 5 account is required for proper hedge operation.

4. Can each stage use a different multiplier?

Yes. Each grid stage can have its own lot multiplier, distance, timeframe, and confirmation settings.

5. Is martingale risky?

Yes. Martingale-style progression can increase exposure quickly and may lead to large drawdown or account loss if the market continues moving against the basket.

6. Does the EA include protection tools?

Yes. The EA includes drawdown protection, daily loss protection, basket lot caps, maximum lot limits, dynamic grid step expansion, news filtering, Federal Reserve filtering, spread control, and session controls.

7. Do these protection tools guarantee safety?

No. These tools are designed to support risk management, but they cannot guarantee safety, recovery, or profit.

Risk Warning

Super Hybrid EA AI Pro uses grid and martingale-style trading logic. These strategies can increase exposure by opening additional trades and increasing lot size as the basket develops. If the market moves strongly against the active basket, drawdown can increase quickly and may result in significant loss.

The EA includes risk-management tools such as drawdown limits, daily loss control, basket lot caps, maximum lot limits, dynamic grid spacing, news filters, Federal Reserve filters, spread control, cooling-down logic, and end-of-day safety functions. These tools are designed to help manage risk, but they do not guarantee profit, safety, or recovery.

Past performance, Strategy Tester results, demo results, screenshots, or historical performance do not guarantee future live results.

Users should test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live trading. Conservative lot size, conservative multiplier settings, wider grid spacing, and strict drawdown limits are strongly recommended.