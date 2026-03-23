AI Quantum Scalper

5

AI Quantum Scalper — The Evolution of Intelligent Execution

Precision. Intelligence. Multi-Asset Mastery.

DOWNLOAD SETFILE | INPUT GUIDE | SETUP GUIDE

Only 3 copiers remaining. Lock in the lowest price before it's gone.

Promotion:

  • Discounted Price: The price increases by $50/$100 per day during the promotion period.
  • Milestone Pricing: After the first 100 customers, the price will increase to $999.99 and will gradually rise up to $4999.99 over time.

Live Signal: [CLICK HERE]

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IMPORTANT: After purchase, please send a private message to receive the optimized setup files and installation instructions.


Introduction

I am AI Quantum Scalper.

I am not a typical Expert Advisor, and I am not designed for high-frequency or uncontrolled scalping. I am built to execute trades with precision, discipline, and long-term consistency.

Following the success of Bitcoin Scalping and Vega Bot, I represent the next stage of development — a system engineered around data, probability, and adaptive market behavior in modern conditions from 2024 to 2026.

I do not trade randomly. I operate through structured logic and execute only when market conditions meet strict criteria filtered by AI.


Specifications & Recommendations

Trading Assets: BTC, XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY

Timeframe: M1

Minimum Balance: No restriction (proper risk management is required)

Account Type: All account types

Leverage: Minimum 1:100

Execution Mode: Hedging

VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation

Operational Philosophy: 5 Strategies – 1 Objective

AI Quantum Scalper integrates five independent trading strategies, allowing full adaptability across different market conditions.

Each strategy represents a distinct trading approach, ranging from conservative to aggressive, from stable to flexible. This structure allows traders to select the strategy that best aligns with their personal risk tolerance and objectives without modifying the system’s core logic.


Core Trading System

Zero Dangerous Strategies: No Martingale. No Grid.

Absolute Protection: Every trade is executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the moment it is opened.

AI Entry Filter: I analyze multiple market variables simultaneously to filter out weak or noisy signals. I do not rely on single indicators or random entries. Only high-probability setups are executed.

Quality over Quantity: I prioritize trade quality over trade frequency, focusing on precision rather than volume.


Risk Management & Prop Firm Compatibility

I include advanced risk management systems designed to protect capital under real trading conditions:

Daily loss limits

Total account drawdown limits

Structured risk control logic


I also provide dedicated configurations for prop firm environments, ensuring compliance with rules from firms such as FTMO and similar programs without complex adjustments.


Multi-Market Flexibility

I operate across four major markets:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Gold (XAUUSD)

EURUSD

USDJPY


This allows traders to diversify exposure and choose markets that best match their trading style, all within a single system.


Backtesting — Critical Notice

If you are new, you must use the provided set files when performing backtests.

Download and apply the correct set file for each pair and strategy.

Default settings are not optimized for any specific pair and do not represent real performance. Using incorrect configurations will produce misleading results and inaccurate system evaluation.


Why Choose AI Quantum Scalper

Multi-market capability within a single system

Emotion-free execution based on strict conditions

Adaptive strategies for changing market environments

Built on proven systems and refined for modern markets

Designed for long-term consistency rather than short-term hype


Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The system uses Stop Loss, therefore losing trades are part of the process.

Performance should be evaluated over a longer period of 3 to 6 months.

Proper risk management is essential.


Conclusion

I am AI Quantum Scalper.

I do not trade based on emotion.

I do not chase the market.

I execute based on data, probability, and discipline.

This is not just an Expert Advisor.

This is a system built to survive and perform in real market conditions.

Reviews 10
Sheikh Tanver
188
Sheikh Tanver 2026.04.18 02:19 
 

I always trusted this developer/author for any EA but I waited at least four weeks before writting this comments regarding AI Quantum Scalper. Very precise entry, i had 6 trades for EURUSD and 4 winner. I will be adding GOLD to my chart starting next week and i'm positive it will be nothing but printing money. I highly recommeded this EA to anyone with small capital or even prop firm. This is my 6th EA from @Lo Thi Mai Loan. Keep up the great work man.

Philip Dierkes
111
Philip Dierkes 2026.04.12 11:19 
 

This is my first EA from this seller. Backtesting is really promising so far. Will run it for the next Time and see how it performs. Lo Thi Mai Loan is answering questions really fast and the support is outstanding.

Antoine Castagné
109
Antoine Castagné 2026.03.26 15:20 
 

J'ai fais l'acquisition d'AI Quantum Scalper récemment, étant rassuré par le professionnalisme de l'auteur. Je ne peux donc pas juger des résultats long terme, mais, en tout cas, l'installation et la mise en route de l'EA est très simple et très rapide, l'utilisation est très intuitive et si jamais vous avez le moindre problème, Lo Thi Mai Loan réponds toujours très rapidement et de manière très pro, c'est vraiment agréable et rassurant. L'EA est très polyvalent, que vous soyez en compte réel (gros ou petit) ou en prop firm, des setups sont dispo. Le produit utilise de nombreuses stratégies, ce qui est très plaisant à travailler. Au top!

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Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
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Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
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Sheikh Tanver
188
Sheikh Tanver 2026.04.18 02:19 
 

I always trusted this developer/author for any EA but I waited at least four weeks before writting this comments regarding AI Quantum Scalper. Very precise entry, i had 6 trades for EURUSD and 4 winner. I will be adding GOLD to my chart starting next week and i'm positive it will be nothing but printing money. I highly recommeded this EA to anyone with small capital or even prop firm. This is my 6th EA from @Lo Thi Mai Loan. Keep up the great work man.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.04.18 02:21
Thank you for your trust and detailed feedback — really appreciate it. Glad to hear EURUSD is performing well for you. Adding GOLD is a good step, just keep the risk controlled and let the system do its job. Thanks again for your continued support 🙏
Philip Dierkes
111
Philip Dierkes 2026.04.12 11:19 
 

This is my first EA from this seller. Backtesting is really promising so far. Will run it for the next Time and see how it performs. Lo Thi Mai Loan is answering questions really fast and the support is outstanding.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.04.18 02:22
Thank you for your kind words and for giving it a proper forward test. Backtest is just a reference, so running it live is the right approach. Glad to hear the support helped — if you need anything during your testing, just let me know 👍
Antoine Castagné
109
Antoine Castagné 2026.03.26 15:20 
 

J'ai fais l'acquisition d'AI Quantum Scalper récemment, étant rassuré par le professionnalisme de l'auteur. Je ne peux donc pas juger des résultats long terme, mais, en tout cas, l'installation et la mise en route de l'EA est très simple et très rapide, l'utilisation est très intuitive et si jamais vous avez le moindre problème, Lo Thi Mai Loan réponds toujours très rapidement et de manière très pro, c'est vraiment agréable et rassurant. L'EA est très polyvalent, que vous soyez en compte réel (gros ou petit) ou en prop firm, des setups sont dispo. Le produit utilise de nombreuses stratégies, ce qui est très plaisant à travailler. Au top!

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.03.30 09:07
Merci beaucoup pour votre retour détaillé et votre confiance.
Je suis ravi de savoir que l’installation et l’utilisation vous ont été simples et agréables. Vous avez tout à fait raison — cet EA est conçu pour être polyvalent et s’adapter à différents styles de trading et types de comptes. J’espère qu’il vous apportera de très bons résultats sur le long terme.
N’hésitez pas à me contacter à tout moment si vous avez besoin de support.
새로운도시
82
새로운도시 2026.03.24 11:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.03.25 00:55
Thank you very much for your thoughtful review 🙏 You are absolutely right — scalping does not mean trading frequently every day. What truly matters is having a structured system with clear rules, and I’m glad you recognize that approach 👍 My goal has always been to build EAs that focus on discipline, risk control, and long-term sustainability, rather than short-term overtrading.
thompsonalmeida
659
thompsonalmeida 2026.03.23 18:25 
 

I’m giving five stars because this developer's product is reliable and built for the long term—literally free of AI and neural networks. This is excellent, giving me peace of mind knowing I won't face a drawdown that could wipe out my account.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.03.24 07:12
Thank you very much for your 5-star review and your trust. I’m glad the strategy gives you confidence for long-term use. Wishing you stable and consistent performance ahead.
Ahmed Taha
1434
Ahmed Taha 2026.03.23 15:54 
 

I trust the developer too much , every EA is real strategy, Great Job !

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.03.24 07:11
Thank you very much for your trust and kind words. I truly appreciate your support and will continue doing my best to deliver high-quality strategies.
binafxtrading
184
binafxtrading 2026.03.23 15:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.03.23 23:53
Thank you very much for your thoughtful feedback. Yes, precision and execution speed are key elements in this system. I’m glad you recognize the structured and disciplined approach behind it. Wishing you consistent results, and feel free to reach out anytime if you need support.
Francomagock
115
Francomagock 2026.03.23 09:53 
 

Hello everybody, i have purchased the AI Quantum Scalper from Ms this morning. i asked for setup and she did it with speed. i though the EA would damage my prop firm account. But within 3 hours of setup on Gold. my account is already in profit. hopefully this continues. please dont hesitate to add this EA to your portfolio. Ms Los thank you so much for your assistance today and thank you for being there for everyone and finally thank you for crafting products that lives changing. thank you dear.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.03.23 23:53
Thank you so much for your kind words and trust. I’m really glad to hear your account is already in profit, but please remember to keep a proper risk level, especially with prop firm accounts. Consistency over time is the most important. If you need any further support, I’m always here to help. Wishing you continued success.
cyberhiga
1634
cyberhiga 2026.03.23 08:08 
 

I have purchased several EAs from Lo Thi Mai Loan and consider her to be a trustworthy person. This time, I took advantage of the early-bird discount to make my purchase. I traded XAUUSD today and came out on top. I’m looking forward to seeing how it performs in the future. I hope to be able to report on the results after using it for a while.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.03.23 23:52
Thank you very much for your trust and continued support. I’m glad to hear your first XAUUSD trade was successful. Please let the EA run over time to see its full performance, and I look forward to your long-term results. If you need any support, feel free to contact me anytime.
suisui
187
suisui 2026.03.23 01:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.03.23 23:52
Thank you very much for your trust and kind words. I truly appreciate that you have been following my work and recognizing the long-term track record behind my EAs. AI Aurum Pivot has shown strong potential, and I’m confident that AI Quantum Scalper will also prove its value over time. Although the EA has just been released, it is designed with strict filtering and a focus on high-probability setups, so it may take some time to fully demonstrate its performance in live conditions. Please take your time to set it up and test it properly with suitable risk. If you need any support during installation or usage, feel free to contact me anytime—I’m always here to help. Thank you again for your support, and I wish you great results ahead.
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