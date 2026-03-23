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Introduction

I am AI Quantum Scalper.

I am not a typical Expert Advisor, and I am not designed for high-frequency or uncontrolled scalping. I am built to execute trades with precision, discipline, and long-term consistency.

Following the success of Bitcoin Scalping and Vega Bot, I represent the next stage of development — a system engineered around data, probability, and adaptive market behavior in modern conditions from 2024 to 2026.

I do not trade randomly. I operate through structured logic and execute only when market conditions meet strict criteria filtered by AI.





Specifications & Recommendations

Trading Assets: BTC, XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY

Timeframe: M1

Minimum Balance: No restriction (proper risk management is required)

Account Type: All account types

Leverage: Minimum 1:100

Execution Mode: Hedging

VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation

Operational Philosophy: 5 Strategies – 1 Objective

AI Quantum Scalper integrates five independent trading strategies, allowing full adaptability across different market conditions.

Each strategy represents a distinct trading approach, ranging from conservative to aggressive, from stable to flexible. This structure allows traders to select the strategy that best aligns with their personal risk tolerance and objectives without modifying the system’s core logic.





Core Trading System

Zero Dangerous Strategies: No Martingale. No Grid.

Absolute Protection: Every trade is executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the moment it is opened.

AI Entry Filter: I analyze multiple market variables simultaneously to filter out weak or noisy signals. I do not rely on single indicators or random entries. Only high-probability setups are executed.

Quality over Quantity: I prioritize trade quality over trade frequency, focusing on precision rather than volume.





Risk Management & Prop Firm Compatibility

I include advanced risk management systems designed to protect capital under real trading conditions:

Daily loss limits

Total account drawdown limits

Structured risk control logic





I also provide dedicated configurations for prop firm environments, ensuring compliance with rules from firms such as FTMO and similar programs without complex adjustments.





Multi-Market Flexibility

I operate across four major markets:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Gold (XAUUSD)

EURUSD

USDJPY





This allows traders to diversify exposure and choose markets that best match their trading style, all within a single system.





Backtesting — Critical Notice

If you are new, you must use the provided set files when performing backtests.

Download and apply the correct set file for each pair and strategy.

Default settings are not optimized for any specific pair and do not represent real performance. Using incorrect configurations will produce misleading results and inaccurate system evaluation.





Why Choose AI Quantum Scalper

Multi-market capability within a single system

Emotion-free execution based on strict conditions

Adaptive strategies for changing market environments

Built on proven systems and refined for modern markets

Designed for long-term consistency rather than short-term hype





Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The system uses Stop Loss, therefore losing trades are part of the process.

Performance should be evaluated over a longer period of 3 to 6 months.

Proper risk management is essential.





Conclusion

I am AI Quantum Scalper.

I do not trade based on emotion.

I do not chase the market.

I execute based on data, probability, and discipline.

This is not just an Expert Advisor.

This is a system built to survive and perform in real market conditions.