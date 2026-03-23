AI Quantum Scalper
- Experts
-
Lo Thi Mai LoanAbout Me
With over 16 years of experience in trading and software development, I focus on building automated trading systems designed for long-term investing and sustainable operation.
My goal is not to create short-term systems or products built only for temporary market conditions.
- Version: 6.7
- Updated: 21 July 2026
- Activations: 11
AI Quantum Scalper — The Evolution of Intelligent Execution
Precision. Intelligence. Multi-Asset Mastery.
DOWNLOAD SETFILE | INPUT GUIDE | SETUP GUIDE
Only 3 copiers remaining. Lock in the lowest price before it's gone.
Promotion:
- Discounted Price: The price increases by $50/$100 per day during the promotion period.
- Milestone Pricing: After the first 100 customers, the price will increase to $999.99 and will gradually rise up to $4999.99 over time.
Live Signal: [CLICK HERE]
IMPORTANT: After purchase, please send a private message to receive the optimized setup files and installation instructions.
Introduction
I am AI Quantum Scalper.
I am not a typical Expert Advisor, and I am not designed for high-frequency or uncontrolled scalping. I am built to execute trades with precision, discipline, and long-term consistency.
Following the success of Bitcoin Scalping and Vega Bot, I represent the next stage of development — a system engineered around data, probability, and adaptive market behavior in modern conditions from 2024 to 2026.
I do not trade randomly. I operate through structured logic and execute only when market conditions meet strict criteria filtered by AI.
Specifications & Recommendations
Trading Assets: BTC, XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY
Timeframe: M1
Minimum Balance: No restriction (proper risk management is required)
Account Type: All account types
Leverage: Minimum 1:100
Execution Mode: Hedging
VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation
Operational Philosophy: 5 Strategies – 1 Objective
AI Quantum Scalper integrates five independent trading strategies, allowing full adaptability across different market conditions.
Each strategy represents a distinct trading approach, ranging from conservative to aggressive, from stable to flexible. This structure allows traders to select the strategy that best aligns with their personal risk tolerance and objectives without modifying the system’s core logic.
Core Trading System
Zero Dangerous Strategies: No Martingale. No Grid.
Absolute Protection: Every trade is executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the moment it is opened.
AI Entry Filter: I analyze multiple market variables simultaneously to filter out weak or noisy signals. I do not rely on single indicators or random entries. Only high-probability setups are executed.
Quality over Quantity: I prioritize trade quality over trade frequency, focusing on precision rather than volume.
Risk Management & Prop Firm Compatibility
I include advanced risk management systems designed to protect capital under real trading conditions:
Daily loss limits
Total account drawdown limits
Structured risk control logic
I also provide dedicated configurations for prop firm environments, ensuring compliance with rules from firms such as FTMO and similar programs without complex adjustments.
Multi-Market Flexibility
I operate across four major markets:
Bitcoin (BTC)
Gold (XAUUSD)
EURUSD
USDJPY
This allows traders to diversify exposure and choose markets that best match their trading style, all within a single system.
Backtesting — Critical Notice
If you are new, you must use the provided set files when performing backtests.
Download and apply the correct set file for each pair and strategy.
Default settings are not optimized for any specific pair and do not represent real performance. Using incorrect configurations will produce misleading results and inaccurate system evaluation.
Why Choose AI Quantum Scalper
Multi-market capability within a single system
Emotion-free execution based on strict conditions
Adaptive strategies for changing market environments
Built on proven systems and refined for modern markets
Designed for long-term consistency rather than short-term hype
Disclaimer
Trading Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency involves significant risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
The system uses Stop Loss, therefore losing trades are part of the process.
Performance should be evaluated over a longer period of 3 to 6 months.
Proper risk management is essential.
Conclusion
I am AI Quantum Scalper.
I do not trade based on emotion.
I do not chase the market.
I execute based on data, probability, and discipline.
This is not just an Expert Advisor.
This is a system built to survive and perform in real market conditions.
I always trusted this developer/author for any EA but I waited at least four weeks before writting this comments regarding AI Quantum Scalper. Very precise entry, i had 6 trades for EURUSD and 4 winner. I will be adding GOLD to my chart starting next week and i'm positive it will be nothing but printing money. I highly recommeded this EA to anyone with small capital or even prop firm. This is my 6th EA from @Lo Thi Mai Loan. Keep up the great work man.