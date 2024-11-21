Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT5

3

Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT5 implements a robust Supertrend Indicator strategy that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced functionality like drawdown protection, spread/slippage filters, and efficient non-lagging indicators that consume minimal system resources while executing trades with minimal delay.

The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus make configuration straightforward. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.

For detailed documentation  General Settings/Input Guide |  Indicator Settings, Backtest and Set files 

You can download the MT4 version here

Key Features

  • Supertrend Indicator with fully customizable settings
  • Multi-currency trading across all major pairs
  • Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops
  • Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection
  • Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions
  • Real-time monitoring dashboard
  • Pop-up, email and push notifications
  • MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation

Note: All dangerous strategies (martingale/grid) are optional and disabled by default.

Important Advice

This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:

  1. Always test in demo first
  2. Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)
  3. Use only the capital you can afford to lose

Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.

 

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50


If you want to try the free trial version for 7 days, feel free to reach out to me via the profile section.



Reviews 3
Dennis_Newman
161
Dennis_Newman 2025.01.21 06:05 
 

I bought this Ea because the Supertrend indicator on my Tradingview account helps me a lot. So I decided to try to automate my Supertrend strategy. I have tried more than one Supertrend here on MT5 Market, but this is the best and most complete Supertrend Ea of all. Plus the seller is super nice and very professional, always willing to help. I will stay with this seller for all my Ea needs from now on.

Recommended products
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
Experts
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
Htf Xau
Murilo Neves Castro
Experts
HTF CAD JPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for CAD JPY trading. It is based on cluster analysis of machine learning and genetic algorithms. The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  The entry and exit logic works only when a bar closes. It filters market noise, greatly speeds up optimization, avoids stop-loss hunting and ensures correct operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The Expert
NEXA Adx Ema Trend Ride
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride GOLD-Only Micro Trend Following Expert Advisor Official User Manual (English) 1️⃣ Overview NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) . Unlike traditional higher-timeframe trend systems, this EA focuses on micro-trend acceleration that occurs inside an already established trend . Core Concept Small controlled losses + rare but powerful trend expansion gains (Fat-Tail Capture) 2️⃣ Timeframe Structure (IMPORTANT)
Double RSI Trend EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
4.5 (4)
Experts
Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy. Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15) Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop Only one active trade at a time Reverse trades enabled after signal change ️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status Works
FREE
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than a year of live testing under real market conditions. 1. Strategy Overview Gold Catalyst EA MT5 employs a systematic approach that blends: Trend Analysis: Detects profitable setups by monitorin
God Gold Martingale
Pratham Jatin Barot
Experts
Dear Valued Customers, I, Pratham Barot, the owner and developer of God Gold Martingale, want to alert you that fake versions of my EA are being posted on various pages. To protect your precious funds and ensure a secure experience, please avoid these counterfeit products. Always purchase and use our genuine platform through Please avoid platforms like YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET etc, which sell fake bots using our name. These are scams that could waste your money. Only buy from our of
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
MLTA by Vertice
Camille Eric Tronel
Experts
Introducing MLTA by Vertice – A Cutting-Edge Trading Solution At Vertice , we firmly believe that data-driven insights can significantly enhance trading performance. MLTA (Machine Learning Technical Analysis) is our fully automated trading strategy, designed to streamline decision-making and optimize trade execution with precision. How It Works MLTA leverages advanced computational techniques to identify the most optimal trading channel within a specified time horizon T . This channel is mathem
GannMACDX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Experts
The GANNMACD is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), combining two technical analysis strategies: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and Gann Levels. It uses these tools to identify buy and sell conditions, executing trades automatically based on customizable settings. Main Features: MACD: The MACD indicator is used to generate buy and sell signals. The script compares the MACD main line with the signal line to identify trend reversals. Gann Levels: The strategy also app
BerlinBull Dax Scalper
Thamaraiselvan Thangavel
Experts
This EA only works with german index/dax. Use this EA in good brokers which have very tight spread. How the Expert Advisor Works: Initial Settings: First Input Field: Enter your initial balance. The default balance is $100. Second Input Field: Enter your initial lot size for a $100 balance. If your balance is larger (e.g., $500), multiply the initial lot size by the same factor (e.g., by 5 for $500), as $500 is 5 times the default balance. Lot Size Adjustment: Third Input Field: Define the b
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Experts
AU 79 Gold EA is a gold trading expert advisor designed especially for trading gold. It is a 5 minute time frame scalper and its strategy is unique and used by institutions to trade gold, it trades at night for few hours when the volume is low and there is no news in order to maximize its accuracy and minimize the risk. Join our   MQL5 group   in order to download the latest set files which will be required to back-test and run the EA on real account. You are also welcome to join our private gr
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Experts
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Experts
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
Deer Ma
Esteban Thevenon
5 (1)
Experts
Deer Ma is a highly advanced trading robot designed for efficient trading in the financial markets. This fully automated software utilizes two moving averages and other advanced indicators to analyze the markets and make trading decisions based on scalping or trend trading strategies. The software's cutting-edge algorithm ensure that it can quickly and accurately identify trades, while its advanced money management features enable it to minimize risk and optimize the results. Whether you are a n
No Loss EA MT5
Nikhil T K
Experts
No Loss EA for XAUUSD on M5 This Expert Advisor trades XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe using a hedging strategy combined with a sideways market filter. It is optimized for Cent accounts and designed to help manage drawdown and protect account capital.Key FeaturesOptimized default settings for effective operation out of the boxBest suited for Cent accounts with a recommended minimum balance of 30,000 Cents (~$300)Implements a basket profit system that manages positions collectively for enhanced consis
Momentum Trend Catch
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch GOLD Dedicated Momentum Trend Trading EA Official User Manual (English Version) 1️⃣ Overview NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch is a low-frequency, high risk-reward (RR) momentum-based trend following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) . This EA does not aim for scalping or high-frequency trading. Instead, it enters trades only when a higher-timeframe trend and a lower-timeframe momentum breakout align on a confirmed (closed) candle , eff
Stargogs Price Action EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
STARGOGS PRICE ACTION EA ABOUT: This Robot is based on Price Action mostly Trendlines and Support & Restistance. The Robot Also uses 2 Strategies which you can choose from by choosing which one to use (True/False) Strategy 1: One Entry at a time with Fixed TP and SL. Strategy 2: Grid and Matingale. You can also use this EA as a Indicator by Turning Trading off also by using (True/False). You can aslo use Lot multiply on loss if you want or use fixed lotsize. MINIMUM BALANCE: The Minimum Balanc
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Experts
That day changed everything. It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive. It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning. Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder
ADX Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
ADX Multi Currency EA MT5  implements a robust Average Directional Index(ADX) strategies that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced fu
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
Best MA Crossover
Ashish Maheshkumar Patel
Experts
Product Name: Moving Average Crossover EA (Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Symbol) Note - I am personally using it for step index trading on1 hour timeframe. Don't buy this if you cannot fund your account by 1000 usd initially. Backtest it and then only buy it. Overview: This Expert Advisor (EA) is based on a reliable and time-tested moving average crossover strategy , utilizing the 50 EMA and 200 EMA to identify momentum-based entry opportunities across all supported indices and timeframes in MetaTra
Gold Switch
Piotr Stepien
3 (3)
Experts
GOLD SWITCH – ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE FOR THE GOLD MARKET (XAUUSD) Every gold trader knows that familiar feeling – the market moves in a clear, predictable trend one day, only to descend into choppy, sideways chaos the next. For years, like many others, I tried to force a single, rigid strategy onto the market. The results were often frustrating and costly. I realized the key wasn't to fight the nature of gold, but to understand and adapt to it. Gold Switch   was born from this philosophy. It is
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Hero Gold EA
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. I created the Apocalypse Gold EA, and later I continued to expand this EA to allow it to trade up to 15 foreign exchange currency pairs in addition to XAUUSD . Fortunately, Apocalypse Gold EA has achieved good performance returns, but some people say that its price is a bit high and hope to launch an EA that only trades XAUUSD but at a good price. Well, it seems that we are back to the starting point. I carefully considered these suggestio
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicators
Master market trends with the SuperTrend Alert MT5, a powerful indicator designed to deliver precise trend-following signals for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its robust trend detection, this indicator is a go-to tool for traders seeking reliable entries and exits. Users report up to 90% accuracy in identifying trend directions when combinin
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Inventory Retracement Trade it is designed based on one of the most popular tradingview indicator.  This is mostly combined with other popurlar trend indicator to confirm the strength of the movement. Definition Inventory Retracement Trade is quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to identify where short-term counter trend institutional inventory has subsided and when it’s time to re-enter into a trade’s original trend direction.
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilities
Optimize your grid trading strategy with the Grid Trade Manager MT5, a versatile free utility EA designed to automate the placement and management of grid orders, drawing from the time-tested grid trading approach popularized in the 2000s by forex communities for its ability to profit from market oscillations in ranging conditions. Embraced by thousands of traders on platforms like MQL5 and Forex Factory for its robust risk controls and customization, this tool excels in volatile assets like fo
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 indicator, a powerful tool designed to swiftly detect key candlestick patterns and deliver real-time alerts, empowering traders to act on high-probability setups. Rooted in the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, pioneered by Steve Nison in the 1990s, this indicator is a favorite among forex, crypto, and stock traders for its ability to decode market sentiment through patterns like Hammer, Doji, or Engulfing. It stre
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilities
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : D
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilities
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT5 account to multiple MT5 or MT4 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : Download
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Enhance your hedging strategy with the Hedge Trade Manager MT5, a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for automating hedge trades to counter adverse price moves, rooted in hedging techniques popularized in the 2010s by forex brokers allowing opposite positions to lock in profits or limit losses during uncertain trends. Highly regarded on MQL5 and trading forums like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex for its flexible configurations and robust risk safeguards, this EA is favored by scalpe
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your price action trading with the Higher Highs and Lows MT4 indicator, a robust tool that leverages fractal analysis to pinpoint key swing points and identify trend-defining patterns like Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL), and Higher Lows (HL) for clear insights into market direction. Drawing from foundational price action principles rooted in Dow Theory from the early 1900s and popularized in modern trading by experts like Al Brooks in his "Trading Price Action" seri
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 is an automated trading tool designed to capture opportunities based on Bollinger Bands' reversal conditions. It executes buy trades upon detecting a bullish reversal near the lower band (when the previous candle closes below the lower band and the current candle closes above it, transitioning from red to green) and sell trades for a bearish reversal near the upper band (the opposite scenario). Extensively back-tested, the EA offers precise entry methods, flexible
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging moving average crossovers to capture trend reversals and potential entry points. This expert advisor offers traders a versatile solution with customizable settings, ensuring precise trade execution and robust risk management. Extensively back-tested, it provides efficient entry methods, flexible exit rules, and minimal system resource consumption for seamless trading. The system includ
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 indicator, a powerful tool designed to swiftly detect key candlestick patterns and deliver real-time alerts, empowering traders to act on high-probability setups. Rooted in the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, pioneered by Steve Nison in the 1990s, this indicator is a favorite among forex, crypto, and stock traders for its ability to decode market sentiment through patterns like Hammer, Doji, or Engulfing. It strea
FREE
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , a sophisticated tool engineered to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing historical price patterns and bar formations. Drawing from advanced reversal detection algorithms, this indicator stands out in the forex community for its non-repainting nature, ensuring signals remain consistent even after bar closures. Popularized through platforms like MQL5, IndicatorsPot, and trading forums since its introduction, the Br
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Streamline your trade closure process with the Close Manager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trade exits for manual or EA-placed trades on MetaTrader 5, offering traders precise control over exit strategies. Widely praised on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its versatile and customizable closure criteria, this EA is a favorite among scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets like forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Users report a 30-50%
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Optimize your trade management with the Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate stop-loss adjustments for manual or EA-placed trades, ensuring profit protection and risk management. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and MQL5 forums for its precision in managing trailing stops and breakeven levels, this EA is a favorite among traders seeking to secure gains effi
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Master market trends with the SuperTrend Alert MT4, a powerful indicator designed to deliver precise trend-following signals for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its robust trend detection, this indicator is a go-to tool for traders seeking reliable entries and exits. Users report up to 90% accuracy in identifying trend directions when combinin
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Boost your trend-spotting capabilities with the Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, a dynamic tool designed to identify streaks of bullish or bearish candles, delivering timely alerts for trend confirmations and potential reversals in forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, as well as praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to simplify momentum analysis, this indicator is a favorite a
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Streamline your trading analysis with the Day and Week Separator MT4, an intuitive tool designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines, perfect for traders navigating broker time zone differences. Widely appreciated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex for its simplicity and effectiveness, this indicator addresses the common challenge of aligning chart timeframes with local or market-specific times, as highlighted in discussions on platforms like Invest
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Enhance your portfolio risk management with the Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically track and trail the total profit of your account or specific magic number trades on MetaTrader 5, closing all trades when the current profit falls below the last peak profit. Praised on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its dynamic profit-locking mechanism, this EA is a favorite among scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 trading tool designed to automate trade entries and exits using nine technical indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, MACD, Moving Average, RSI, Stochastic, Awesome Oscillator, and RVI. Offering extensive customization with multiple entry/exit strategies and AND/OR/NA combination modes, this EA provides traders with unparalleled flexibility. Extensively back-tested, it ensures precise signal generation, robust risk management, and
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the GG TrendBar Indicator MT5 , a multi-timeframe powerhouse leveraging ADX and Parabolic SAR to deliver consolidated trend signals across up to 9 timeframes. Emerging from advanced trend analysis concepts popularized in the early 2010s on platforms like Forex Factory and MQL5, this indicator has gained favor for its ability to filter noise by requiring alignment across selected TFs, often outperforming single-TF indicators in volatile markets. Non-repainting
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 is a powerful MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to streamline trading activities and enhance efficiency for traders on the MQL4 platform. This utility simplifies day-to-day trading tasks with user-friendly features, serving as a reliable companion for managing trades without relying on specific trading logic. Tailored for traders seeking a competitive edge, it offers automation and risk management tools to optimize your trading experience. Note : Download and test th
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to streamline trading activities and enhance efficiency for traders on the MQL5 platform. This utility simplifies day-to-day trading tasks with user-friendly features, serving as a reliable companion for managing trades without relying on specific trading logic. Tailored for traders seeking a competitive edge, it offers automation and risk management tools to optimize your trading experience. Note : Download and test th
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Stay ahead of market momentum with the Pip Movement Alert MT4, a versatile multicurrency indicator designed to track and alert traders on precise pip movements across multiple symbols, ideal for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to detect sudden market shifts, this indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to capitalize on rapid
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Simplify your trading with the STM Trade Panel MT4, a user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline trade execution and management on MetaTrader 4, offering one-click order placement and automated trade closure based on customizable profit and loss thresholds. Highly regarded on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its intuitive interface and efficient trade control, this EA is a go-to tool for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets like forex, indices,
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Filter:
Panagiotis Stefanou
230
Panagiotis Stefanou 2025.10.17 19:43 
 

complete trash developer isnt helpful at all and their bot is full of bugs specially on backtesting keep away

Biswarup Banerjee
39155
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2025.10.18 09:22
You contacted me during my vacation and did not follow up further. I always help people. Even by doing remote connection. Anyways I respect your feelings. You can tell me the problems in chat, I will resolve them. Also you can check on internet , that multi currency ea is not backtestable properly if your broker data is not sync. Every symbol tick is different, so it is not very clear by mql how to backtest them together. But in live trading it follows every symbol signal and other parameters.
Sorry for your experience again. I missed your notification as you did not follow up further. I have fixed the group sl and tp issue.Take the latest version. Please let me know if you are facing any other issues. I will try my best to make you happy again.
4292rg
162
4292rg 2025.08.26 06:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dennis_Newman
161
Dennis_Newman 2025.01.21 06:05 
 

I bought this Ea because the Supertrend indicator on my Tradingview account helps me a lot. So I decided to try to automate my Supertrend strategy. I have tried more than one Supertrend here on MT5 Market, but this is the best and most complete Supertrend Ea of all. Plus the seller is super nice and very professional, always willing to help. I will stay with this seller for all my Ea needs from now on.

Biswarup Banerjee
39155
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2025.01.21 06:16
Thanks a lot for your kind feedback.
Reply to review