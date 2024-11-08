Supertrend Strategy EA MT4

5

SuperTrend Strategy EA MT4 is an advanced tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4, streamlining trading by leveraging the SuperTrend indicator to automate trade entries based on buy or sell signals. The EA supports reverse trading setups within key zones, offering versatility in trade management. Extensively back-tested, it provides precise entry methods, flexible exit rules, and advanced risk management, consuming minimal system resources for efficient trade execution.

The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus simplify configuration. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.

For detailed documentation: General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Backtests and Set Files

You can download the MT5 version here: SuperTrend Strategy EA MT5

Related products: SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4 | SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT5 SuperTrend Indicator Alert MT4 | SuperTrend Indicator Alert MT5 

Key Features:

  • 3 Different strategies for entry and exit
  • SuperTrend trading system with customizable parameters (period, multiplier)
  • Supports multiple timeframes for flexible trading
  • Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops
  • Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection
  • Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions
  • Real-time monitoring dashboard
  • Pop-up, email, and push notifications
  • MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation

Note: The SuperTrend Strategy EA MT4 is an essential tool for traders using SuperTrend-based strategies, offering actionable insights and a user-friendly interface. It is designed to execute trades based on configured strategies but does not guarantee profits.

Important Advice:
This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:

  • Always test in a demo account first
  • Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)
  • Use only the capital you can afford to lose
  • Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For the latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.


Reviews 1
nagarajnow
68
nagarajnow 2025.05.27 02:52 
 

EA works perfect, supertrend with Moving average filter added more accuracy for the EA, seller's support is good, THanks to seller for making quick changes in the bot when found the issue. thanks a lot.

