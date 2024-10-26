SuperTrend Strategy EA MT5 is an advanced tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, streamlining trading by leveraging the SuperTrend indicator to automate trade entries based on buy or sell signals. The EA supports reverse trading setups within key zones, offering versatility in trade management. Extensively back-tested, it provides precise entry methods, flexible exit rules, and advanced risk management, consuming minimal system resources for efficient trade execution.

The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus simplify configuration. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.

For detailed documentation: General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Backtests and Set Files

You can download the MT4 version here: SuperTrend Strategy EA MT4



Key Features:

3 Different strategies for entry and exit

SuperTrend trading system with customizable parameters (period, multiplier)

Supports multiple timeframes for flexible trading

Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops

Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection

Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions

Real-time monitoring dashboard

Pop-up, email, and push notifications

MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation

Note: The SuperTrend Strategy EA MT5 is an essential tool for traders using SuperTrend-based strategies, offering actionable insights and a user-friendly interface. It is designed to execute trades based on configured strategies but does not guarantee profits.

Important Advice:

This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:

Always test in a demo account first

Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)

Use only the capital you can afford to lose

Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For the latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.

