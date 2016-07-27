ScorpionGrid

Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy.

Work on real account: http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz

Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm.

Recommended timeframe - М15.

Input parameters

SetName - name of the current settings file

- name of the current settings file MagicNumber – magic number, identification number for a symbol.

– magic number, identification number for a symbol. slip – slippage

– slippage Lots – lot size

– lot size DepoPer001Lot – automatic lot calculation (specify amount per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used)

– automatic lot calculation (specify amount per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used) LotExponent – Multiplier for the lot of the current opened order in the grid

– Multiplier for the lot of the current opened order in the grid BaseLotLevelCount – The number of legs to be sequentially opened with a base lot

– The number of legs to be sequentially opened with a base lot PipStep – Minimum allowed distance between the grid orders

– Minimum allowed distance between the grid orders GridAvgComissionSwap – Take the commission and swap into account during the calculation of breakeven level for the grid

– Take the commission and swap into account during the calculation of breakeven level for the grid MaxTrades – The maximum number of averaging legs

– The maximum number of averaging legs TakeProfit – Base take profit

– Base take profit Lvl1 – № of the order (leg), starting from which the TakeProfit will be equal to TPS1

– № of the order (leg), starting from which the TakeProfit will be equal to TPS1 TPS1 – Take profit after opening Lvl1 leg

– Take profit after opening Lvl1 leg Lvl2 – № of the order (leg), starting from which the TakeProfit will be equal to TPS2

– № of the order (leg), starting from which the TakeProfit will be equal to TPS2 TPS2 – Take profit after opening Lvl2 leg

– Take profit after opening Lvl2 leg UpdateSecond - The frequency for checking the current levels

- The frequency for checking the current levels TrailStart – The number of points to start the trailing stop

– The number of points to start the trailing stop TrailStop – Distance from the current price (points), at which the stop loss is moved after trailing is activated (TrailStop=0 disabled)

– Distance from the current price (points), at which the stop loss is moved after trailing is activated (TrailStop=0 disabled) TrailLvl1,TrailStart1, TrailStop1, TrailLvl2, TrailStart2, TrailStop2 – Modify trailing stop depending on the number of orders; Lvl1, TPS1, Lvl2, TPS2 are analogous

Entry Settings

PeriodRSI – period of the RSI indicator

– period of the RSI indicator RsiChannel – width of the channel, when exceeded the entry conditions will be checked, at 20 it is 70/30 (50+20/50-20)

– width of the channel, when exceeded the entry conditions will be checked, at 20 it is 70/30 (50+20/50-20) KPeriod – Period (number of bars) to calculate the %K line of the stochastic

– Period (number of bars) to calculate the %K line of the stochastic DPeriod – Averaging period to calculate the %D line of the stochastic

– Averaging period to calculate the %D line of the stochastic Slowing – Slowing value of the stochastic

– Slowing value of the stochastic StochChannel – width of the channel, when exceeded the entry conditions will be checked, similar to RSI

Locking settings

LockAfterSeriesCount – № of the order (leg), starting from which a locking order will be opened

– № of the order (leg), starting from which a locking order will be opened LockGridPercent – Percentage of the grid to cover with the locking order

Other Settings