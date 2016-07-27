ScorpionGrid
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 29 April 2021
- Activations: 5
Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy.
Work on real account: http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz
Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm.
Recommended timeframe - М15.
Input parameters
- SetName - name of the current settings file
- MagicNumber – magic number, identification number for a symbol.
- slip – slippage
- Lots – lot size
- DepoPer001Lot – automatic lot calculation (specify amount per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used)
- LotExponent – Multiplier for the lot of the current opened order in the grid
- BaseLotLevelCount – The number of legs to be sequentially opened with a base lot
- PipStep – Minimum allowed distance between the grid orders
- GridAvgComissionSwap – Take the commission and swap into account during the calculation of breakeven level for the grid
- MaxTrades – The maximum number of averaging legs
- TakeProfit – Base take profit
- Lvl1 – № of the order (leg), starting from which the TakeProfit will be equal to TPS1
- TPS1 – Take profit after opening Lvl1 leg
- Lvl2 – № of the order (leg), starting from which the TakeProfit will be equal to TPS2
- TPS2 – Take profit after opening Lvl2 leg
- UpdateSecond - The frequency for checking the current levels
- TrailStart – The number of points to start the trailing stop
- TrailStop – Distance from the current price (points), at which the stop loss is moved after trailing is activated (TrailStop=0 disabled)
- TrailLvl1,TrailStart1, TrailStop1, TrailLvl2, TrailStart2, TrailStop2 – Modify trailing stop depending on the number of orders; Lvl1, TPS1, Lvl2, TPS2 are analogous
Entry Settings
- PeriodRSI – period of the RSI indicator
- RsiChannel – width of the channel, when exceeded the entry conditions will be checked, at 20 it is 70/30 (50+20/50-20)
- KPeriod – Period (number of bars) to calculate the %K line of the stochastic
- DPeriod – Averaging period to calculate the %D line of the stochastic
- Slowing – Slowing value of the stochastic
- StochChannel – width of the channel, when exceeded the entry conditions will be checked, similar to RSI
Locking settings
- LockAfterSeriesCount – № of the order (leg), starting from which a locking order will be opened
- LockGridPercent – Percentage of the grid to cover with the locking order
Other Settings
- SMaxDrawdownPercent – Drawdown percentage, if exceeded the averaging orders will not be opened
- MaxSpread – Maximum spread
- VisualDebug - Output additional information on the chart
- Close at drawdown, % - Close at drawdown on the current currency pair. If the value is 0, it is disabled.
При достаточно большом депозите можно получать без особого риска и нервов от 1% в месяц (в среднем за 3 месяца выходит по 4-6% / месяц). Крайне доволен данным советником!