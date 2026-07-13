Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT4

Introducing the SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT4, a powerful automated trading solution designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4 users. This EA leverages the SuperTrend indicator to execute trades across multiple currency pairs, enabling traders to benefit from its dynamic strategies and advanced trading capabilities.

With its robust performance and flexibility, the SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT4 is ideal for traders looking to enhance their trading experience. It offers precise entry and exit signals, adaptive risk management features, and the ability to operate across various market conditions, making it a valuable tool for both novice and experienced traders.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Indicator Settings | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

  • Core Trading Strategy: Built around the SuperTrend indicator, providing reliable trade signals for entry and exit.
  • Multi-Currency Support: Compatible with all major currency pairs, allowing for diverse trading strategies.
  • Dynamic Timeframes: Operates efficiently across various timeframes, catering to different trading styles.
  • Risk Management Options: Includes Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and trailing stop features to protect your investments.
  • Entry Filters: Integrated filters for spread, time sessions, and news events to optimize trade execution.
  • Position Management: Supports advanced strategies like martingale and grid management for enhanced flexibility.
  • User-Friendly Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of open trades, account equity, and performance metrics for informed decision-making.
  • Alert System: Offers pop-up notifications, email alerts, and push notifications to keep you updated on market movements.

The SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT4 is the perfect automated trading companion for traders looking to harness the power of the SuperTrend indicator within the MetaTrader 4 platform.

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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