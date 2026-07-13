Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT4

Introducing the SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT4, a powerful automated trading solution designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4 users. This EA leverages the SuperTrend indicator to execute trades across multiple currency pairs, enabling traders to benefit from its dynamic strategies and advanced trading capabilities.

With its robust performance and flexibility, the SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT4 is ideal for traders looking to enhance their trading experience. It offers precise entry and exit signals, adaptive risk management features, and the ability to operate across various market conditions, making it a valuable tool for both novice and experienced traders.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Indicator Settings | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

Core Trading Strategy: Built around the SuperTrend indicator, providing reliable trade signals for entry and exit.

Multi-Currency Support: Compatible with all major currency pairs, allowing for diverse trading strategies.

Dynamic Timeframes: Operates efficiently across various timeframes, catering to different trading styles.

Risk Management Options: Includes Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and trailing stop features to protect your investments.

Entry Filters: Integrated filters for spread, time sessions, and news events to optimize trade execution.

Position Management: Supports advanced strategies like martingale and grid management for enhanced flexibility.

User-Friendly Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of open trades, account equity, and performance metrics for informed decision-making.

Alert System: Offers pop-up notifications, email alerts, and push notifications to keep you updated on market movements.

The SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT4 is the perfect automated trading companion for traders looking to harness the power of the SuperTrend indicator within the MetaTrader 4 platform.

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