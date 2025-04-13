SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT5

Supertrend Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 is a powerful tool designed to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Supertrend indicator. It organizes signals in a grid format, displaying each symbol’s trend status across timeframes from M1 to MN1. Traders can enable or disable specific timeframes to align with their strategies.

You can find the MT4 version here: SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4

For detailed documentation click here: Documentation

Key Features:

  • Supertrend Integration: Supports fully customizable Supertrend parameters, including Period and Multiplier, visually highlighting uptrends in Lime Green and downtrends in Red, with adjustable line width for clarity.
  • Confluence Alerts: Highlights confluence signals when multiple timeframes align in the same trend direction, providing high-confidence trade opportunities.
  • Custom Alerts: Delivers real-time notifications via pop-ups, emails, or push notifications, keeping traders updated on critical market movements.
  • Responsive Design: Dynamically adjusts to any screen size, showing signals clearly and indicating how many candles ago each trend change occurred.
  • User Customization: Provides flexible options for panel size, trend colors, and timeframe filters, allowing traders to tailor the tool to their specific needs.
  • Multi-Symbol Support: Scans a wide range of currency pairs, including major, minor, and exotic symbols, ensuring comprehensive market coverage.

Note: The Supertrend Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 is an indispensable tool for traders using trend-based strategies, delivering actionable insights and a seamless user experience. It is designed to detect and notify potential signals but does not place trades automatically for the user.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.


