SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT5

Supertrend Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 is a powerful tool designed to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Supertrend indicator. It organizes signals in a grid format, displaying each symbol’s trend status across timeframes from M1 to MN1. Traders can enable or disable specific timeframes to align with their strategies.

Key Features:

Supertrend Integration: Supports fully customizable Supertrend parameters, including Period and Multiplier, visually highlighting uptrends in Lime Green and downtrends in Red, with adjustable line width for clarity.

Confluence Alerts: Highlights confluence signals when multiple timeframes align in the same trend direction, providing high-confidence trade opportunities.

Custom Alerts: Delivers real-time notifications via pop-ups, emails, or push notifications, keeping traders updated on critical market movements.

Responsive Design: Dynamically adjusts to any screen size, showing signals clearly and indicating how many candles ago each trend change occurred.

User Customization: Provides flexible options for panel size, trend colors, and timeframe filters, allowing traders to tailor the tool to their specific needs.

Multi-Symbol Support: Scans a wide range of currency pairs, including major, minor, and exotic symbols, ensuring comprehensive market coverage.

Note: The Supertrend Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 is an indispensable tool for traders using trend-based strategies, delivering actionable insights and a seamless user experience. It is designed to detect and notify potential signals but does not place trades automatically for the user.

