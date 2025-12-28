Stochastic OverBought OverSold EA MT5

Stochastic Strategy EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging the Stochastic indicator to automate trade entries and exits based on overbought and oversold conditions. The EA supports reverse trading setups within these zones, offering a versatile approach to trade management. Extensively back-tested, it provides precise entry methods, flexible exit rules, and minimal system resource consumption for efficient trading.

The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus simplify configuration. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.

For detailed documentation: General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Backtests and Set Files

You can download the MT4 version here: Stochastic Strategy EA MT4

Key Features:

  • 6 Different strategies for entry and exit
  • Stochastic trading system with customizable parameters (K period, D period, slowing)
  • Supports multiple timeframes for flexible trading
  • Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops
  • Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection
  • Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions
  • Real-time monitoring dashboard
  • Pop-up, email, and push notifications
  • MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation

Note: The Stochastic Strategy EA MT5 is an essential tool for traders using Stochastic-based strategies, offering actionable insights and a user-friendly interface. It is designed to execute trades based on configured strategies but does not guarantee profits.

Important Advice:
This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:

  • Always test in a demo account first
  • Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)
  • Use only the capital you can afford to lose
  • Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For the latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.


