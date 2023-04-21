Perfect EA Hedging

Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown.





So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th trade if necessary.

This method can help reduce the number of trade during the side-way market(because usually in hedging strategy, we most of traders use Lot-Multiplier to counter the losing side. So if the number of trade are increase, the lot size will also increase and lead to kill your account).





!!P.S.!! Every Investment Always Have RISK. Use It At Your Own RISK!!