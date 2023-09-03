Volatility Doctor

Volatility Doctor - Your Expert Advisor for Mastering Market Rhythms!

Are you ready to unlock the power of precision trading? Meet the Volatility Doctor, your trusted companion in the dynamic world of forex markets. This multi-currency expert advisor is not just a trading tool; it's a symphony conductor, guiding your investments with unparalleled precision.

Discover the Key Features:

1. Trend-Seeking Expertise: The Volatility Doctor employs tried-and-true methods to spot robust market trends. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to informed decision-making.

2. Total Control:Take the reins of your trading strategy with built-in money management tools. Decide how many positions to open at any given time and how much to amplify your trading size. It's your playbook, your way.

3. The Volatility Maestro:As the name suggests, this EA is all about measuring and mirroring market volatility. Just like water taking the shape of its container, it adapts to market conditions seamlessly.

4. Profit Targets, Your Way:Set your profit goals and let the Volatility Doctor work tirelessly to reach them. It's like having a financial GPS to guide you to your destination.

5. Breakout Mastery:At its core, this EA relies on a sophisticated moving average channel strategy. It patiently waits for price breakthroughs and then syncs with market volatility to make its move.

6. Account-Friendly:Whether you're trading with a small or substantial account, the Volatility Doctor adapts to your needs. It's your financial equalizer.

Why Choose the Volatility Doctor?

Picture yourself effortlessly riding the waves of market volatility, maximizing gains, and minimizing losses. The Volatility Doctor empowers traders of all levels to make informed decisions, offering unparalleled flexibility and control. It's your key to navigating the ever-changing world of forex with confidence.

Say goodbye to second-guessing and hello to a trading companion that dances to the rhythm of the market. Explore the Volatility Doctor today and experience trading as it should be - precise, profitable, and in your hands. Your journey to trading mastery starts here.

Volatility Doctor Inputs


Warning


Do Not Exceed The Recommended Max Input Values as That Could Have Negative Unforeseen Consequences.


  1. Angle Of Averages Bars: It determines how many candles the algorithm should use when computing the angle formed by price movements in the market. MAX: 100.

  2. Angle Of Averages Period: It determines the period to use for smoothing and other averaging techniques when calculating the angle formed by price movements. MAX:1000.

  3. Force Period: It determines the period used for smoothing and other averaging techniques when measuring the force of the price movements in the market. MAX: 100.

  4. Volatility Period: It determines the period used for smoothing and other averaging techniques when measuring the force of the market volatility. MAX: 100.

  5. Volatility ATR Filter: It determines what percentage of the ATR signal should be mixed into the volatility reading. MAX: 10.

  6. Profit Target: When this profit level is reached per trade, all profitable trades will be closed. The Algorithm will check if market conditions permit it to enter again on the same side, if it can it will. However if market conditions are no longer favourable it will not re-enter the trade. MAX: Unlimited. 

  7. Max Loss: This is the maximum amount you are willing to risk per trade, once this amount is reached the algorithm will automatically close the unprofitable positions preventing the losses from growing. MAX: Unlimited.

  8. MA Period: It determines the period used for smoothing and other averaging techniques when measuring the trend of price movements. MAX: 10 000.

  9. Lot Multiplier: It tells the algorithm how many times greater than the minimum lot size you want each position.When set to 1, each trade will be opened at the minimum lot size. In mathematical notation each trade will be of size:
    Minimum lot size * Lot multiplier.

  10.  Position Size: It tells the algorithm how many trades to open whenever it finds a position. Max: 100.


Filter:
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
675
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu 2024.09.13 20:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana
23618
Reply from developer Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana 2024.09.20 18:13
Thank you for your feedback, Cristian. I'm glad to have been helpful, let me know how your journey unfolds.
Ricky Zoltan Beznec
594
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2024.06.17 07:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana
23618
Reply from developer Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana 2024.06.17 10:50
Thank you for feedback, I'm happy to help. I have planned updates on the way, to make the Expert Advisor even better.
Reply to review