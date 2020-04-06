GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor
OVERVIEW
GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management.
TRADING STRATEGY
Entry Logic
- Multi-indicator confluence analysis
- Trend following approach
- Momentum confirmation
- Volume validation
- Support/resistance level awareness
Position Management
- ATR-based stop loss placement
- Dynamic take profit calculation
- Trailing stop functionality
- Break-even management
- Partial position closing
Exit Strategy
- Target-based exits
- Trend reversal exits
- Time-based exits
- Maximum drawdown protection
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Indicators Used
- EMA for trend identification
- RSI for momentum analysis
- MACD for signal confirmation
- ATR for volatility measurement
- Bollinger Bands for entry timing
Signal Generation
- Multiple indicator alignment required
- Trend filter application
- Volatility filter check
- Volume confirmation
- Time filter options
RISK MANAGEMENT
Money Management
- Fixed lot size option
- Percentage-based position sizing
- Account equity protection
- Maximum daily loss limit
- Maximum positions limit
Risk Controls
- Stop loss on every trade
- Maximum spread filter
- Slippage control
- News filter option
- Trading time restrictions
CONFIGURATION OPTIONS
Entry Parameters
- Indicator periods and settings
- Confluence threshold
- Signal sensitivity
- Trend strength requirement
- Volume filter level
Position Management
- Stop loss distance (pips or ATR multiplier)
- Take profit distance (pips or ATR multiplier)
- Trailing stop activation
- Break-even trigger
- Partial close levels
Risk Parameters
- Lot size or risk percentage
- Maximum positions
- Maximum daily loss
- Maximum spread allowed
- Slippage tolerance
Time Settings
- Trading hours (start/end)
- Day of week filter
- Holiday calendar
- News event avoidance
- Server time offset
OPERATIONAL FEATURES
Order Execution
- Market order execution
- Limit order option
- OCO order support
- Retry on error
- Connection stability check
Position Monitoring
- Real-time P&L tracking
- Equity curve monitoring
- Drawdown calculation
- Performance statistics
- Trade history logging
Safety Features
- Emergency close all function
- Daily profit target
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Connection loss handling
- Platform restart recovery
PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION
Backtesting Recommendations
- Use quality historical data
- Test on M15 or H1 timeframe
- Minimum 1 year history
- Spread consideration
- Commission inclusion
Forward Testing
- Start with demo account
- Test for minimum 1 month
- Monitor different market conditions
- Adjust parameters gradually
- Keep detailed trading journal
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
Account Requirements
- Minimum balance: 500 USD
- Recommended balance: 1000 USD or higher
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Account type: Standard or ECN
Broker Requirements
- Low spread on XAUUSD
- Fast execution
- No limitations on EA trading
- Reliable server connection
- MT5 platform support
Timeframe Settings
- M15: For active trading
- H1: For swing trading
- H4: For position trading
MONITORING AND ALERTS
Notification System
- Trade open/close notifications
- Daily summary reports
- Profit target reached alerts
- Stop loss hit notifications
- Error/warning messages
Notification Methods
- Email notifications
- Push notifications to mobile
- On-chart display
- Terminal alerts
TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Raw Spread
VPS Recommended: Yes, for 24/7 operation
Internet Connection: Stable connection required
IMPORTANT NOTES
Risk Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. All trading involves risk. Past performance does not indicate future results. Use proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
Testing Requirements
Always test on demo account first. Verify settings match your risk tolerance. Monitor performance regularly. Adjust parameters based on market conditions.
SUPPORT
For technical assistance, parameter optimization questions, or general support, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.
Apex Arrows - Trading Signals Indicator
OVERVIEW
Apex Arrows is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides visual trading signals through arrow markers on the chart. The indicator uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential entry points for trades.
SIGNAL GENERATION
Analysis Methods
- Moving average crossovers
- RSI momentum analysis
- MACD signal confirmation
- Price action patterns
- Trend strength evaluation
Signal Types
- BUY signals: Blue/green arrows pointing up
- SELL signals: Red/orange arrows pointing down
- Signal strength indicated by arrow size or color intensity
Signal Validation
- Multi-indicator confirmation
- Trend alignment check
- Volume validation option
- False signal filtering
- Repaint prevention
TECHNICAL COMPONENTS
Indicators Integrated
- EMA for trend direction
- RSI for momentum
- MACD for signal timing
- ATR for volatility
- Optional Stochastic for confirmation
Filters Applied
- Trend filter to avoid counter-trend signals
- Volatility filter for market condition
- Time filter for trading hours
- Spread filter for execution quality
VISUAL DISPLAY
Arrow Signals
- Clear arrow placement on chart
- Color-coded by signal type
- Size adjustable
- Position above/below candles
- Optional signal labels
Additional Visual Elements
- Optional trend lines
- Support/resistance levels
- Entry zone highlighting
- Stop loss and take profit markers
ALERT SYSTEM
Alert Features
- Real-time signal alerts
- New candle detection
- Trend change notifications
- Customizable alert messages
Notification Methods
- Visual popup alerts
- Sound notifications
- Email alerts
- Push notifications to mobile devices
Alert Controls
- Enable/disable by signal type
- Alert once per candle option
- Custom sound selection
- Alert message customization
CONFIGURATION OPTIONS
Signal Settings
- Indicator periods
- Sensitivity adjustment
- Minimum signal strength
- Confirmation requirements
- Filter thresholds
Visual Settings
- Arrow colors (BUY/SELL)
- Arrow size
- Arrow position offset
- Label display options
- Line styles and colors
Filter Settings
- Trend filter strength
- Volatility filter level
- Time filter (trading hours)
- Spread filter maximum
- Volume filter threshold
USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS
Optimal Timeframes
- M5: Scalping (high-frequency signals)
- M15: Day trading
- H1: Swing trading
- H4: Position trading
Suitable Instruments
- Major Forex pairs
- Gold and Silver
- Major indices
- Liquid cryptocurrencies
Trading Approach
- Use arrows as initial signal
- Confirm with price action
- Check higher timeframe trend
- Apply proper risk management
- Set stop loss below/above recent swing
RISK MANAGEMENT TIPS
Position Entry
- Wait for arrow signal
- Confirm with candle close
- Check market conditions
- Verify spread is reasonable
- Enter with appropriate lot size
Stop Loss Placement
- Below/above recent swing
- ATR-based distance
- Support/resistance level
- Fixed pip distance
- Never trade without stop loss
Take Profit Strategy
- Fixed risk/reward ratio (minimum 1:1.5)
- Previous swing high/low
- Fibonacci extension levels
- Trailing stop option
- Partial profit taking
PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION
Backtesting
- Test on demo account first
- Use quality historical data
- Test across different market conditions
- Adjust sensitivity if needed
- Document results
Parameter Optimization
- Start with default settings
- Adjust one parameter at a time
- Test changes thoroughly
- Avoid over-optimization
- Keep settings simple
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Compatibility: All MT5 builds
Resource Usage: Low
Calculation Mode: Real-time
Historical Analysis: Available
SUPPORT
For questions, suggestions, or technical support, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.
