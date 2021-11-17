BeST Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy EA MT5

Note

For every customer who has already purchased this EA there is a offer of a helpful version of the BeST_Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy MT5 Indicator in order to display the Vervoort's MAs and their derived Crossover Signals on Chart.You can also use this helpful free indicator in order to make any corresponding tesing template to use it along with the EA backtestings.Just send a private message after purchasing the EA in order to send you this free and very helpful indicator.







Input Parameters





== BASIC CHART SETTINGS - for selecting the Info & Staistics Panel and Vertical Line features



== TRADES' PARAMETERS - selecting your Initial Capital, LotSize, Max Slippageand the Magic Number of the EA

== RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS Select Pips or Percent for SL/TP/BE/Trail

SL & TP SETTINGS

TIME BASED STOP SETTINGS

BREAKEVEN STOP SETTINGS

PARTIAL CLOSE SETTINGS

TRAILING STOP SETTINGS

TRADING DAYS FILTER – for selecting the days you don’t want to trade

TRADING HOURS FILTER – for selecting the hours of every trading day you don’t want to trade

STOP_EA BUTTON – for selecting the STOP_EA Button features

== Vervoort MAs SETTINGS LB Period for Basic_TEMA

Price applied to Basic_TEMA

LB Period for Zero Lagging haTEMA == Vervoort MAs SETTINGS



is an Expert Advisor that is based on the corresponding MT5 BeST_Indicator which can simulate S.Vervoort's work about Reliable and of Zero Lag MAs Crossovers as described in his article in TASC_05/2008 titled “The Quest For Reliable Crossovers”. According to the article this method is clearly a Breakthrough Answer for Trading Moving Averages and Finding Fast and Remarkable Reliable Crossovers.Based on this logic this EA can make BUY and SELL trades according to the Vervoort’s Zero Lagging MAs Crossovers while it also uses all the common Trade and Risk Management methods like SL, TP, Trailing Stop, Time Stop, Breakeven Stop and Partial Close.The EA also uses Trading Days and Hours Filter and a Stop_EA Button.















































































































