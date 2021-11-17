BeST Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy EA MT5

BeST_Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy EA - MT5  is an Expert Advisor that is based on the corresponding MT5 BeST_Indicator which can simulate S.Vervoort's work about Reliable and of Zero Lag  MAs Crossovers as described in his  article  in TASC_05/2008 titled  “The Quest For Reliable Crossovers”. According to the article this method is clearly a Breakthrough Answer for Trading Moving Averages and Finding Fast and Remarkable Reliable Crossovers.
Based on this logic this EA can make BUY and SELL trades according to the Vervoort’s Zero Lagging MAs Crossovers while it also uses all the common Trade and Risk Management methods like SL, TP, Trailing Stop, Time Stop, Breakeven Stop and Partial Close.
The EA also uses Trading Days and Hours Filter and a Stop_EA Button.

Note  
For every customer who has already purchased this EA  there is a offer of a helpful version of the BeST_Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy MT5  Indicator in order to display the Vervoort’s MAs  and their derived Crossover Signals on Chart.You can also use this helpful free indicator in order to make any corresponding tesing template to use it along with the EA backtestings.Just send a private message after purchasing the EA in order to send you this free and very helpful indicator.


Input Parameters

== BASIC CHART SETTINGS - for selecting the Info & Staistics Panel and Vertical Line features

    == TRADES' PARAMETERS - selecting your Initial  Capital, LotSize, Max Slippageand the Magic Number of the EA
      == RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS
      • Select Pips or Percent for SL/TP/BE/Trail
      • SL & TP  SETTINGS
      • TIME BASED STOP SETTINGS
      • BREAKEVEN STOP SETTINGS
      • PARTIAL CLOSE SETTINGS
      • TRAILING STOP SETTINGS
      • TRADING DAYS FILTER – for selecting the days you don’t want to trade
      • TRADING HOURS FILTER – for selecting the hours of every trading day you don’t  want to trade
      • STOP_EA BUTTON  –  for selecting the STOP_EA  Button features
          == Vervoort MAs SETTINGS
              • LB Period for Basic_TEMA
                • Price applied to Basic_TEMA
                  • LB Period for Zero Lagging haTEMA





























                    Recommended products
                    Robo Nuvem
                    Edson Cavalca Junior
                    Experts
                    The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
                    Midas AI MT5
                    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
                    Experts
                    MIDAS AI is the guardian of your capital. It doesn't dive headfirst into trading, but rather weighs every decision with mathematical precision. Its stop-losses and take-profits aren't random numbers, but the result of painstaking calculations designed to minimize risks and maximize profits. MIDAS AI is a symphony of analytics and algorithms. Like an experienced chess player, it calculates its moves ahead by analyzing charts and economic indicators. It doesn't give in to emotions or make impulsi
                    Money Magnet
                    Farhad Kia
                    Experts
                    is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
                    Time based Range Breakout
                    Chi Chung Lam
                    5 (1)
                    Experts
                    Message me if any issue or settings question. I am pleased to help! Time-based Range Breakout EA – Version 2.00 (English Version) 1. Overview Time-based Range Breakout EA (v2.00) is an intraday breakout strategy that defines a daily high/low zone based on a specified start time plus duration . Once the price breaks out of this zone, the EA automatically places Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders to capture potential continuation moves. In this version, multiple new calculation modes and logic have been
                    Hydra Scalping
                    Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
                    Experts
                    This is the automated trading program used. All five indicators MA18 MA50 RSI STD ATR are put together to find the best value. point to open an order A good time to trade each time using the system. Neural Network 24 core. THE BEST TRADING POSSIBILITIES Backtested for 20 years from 2003 to 2023, the test results are very good for trading EURUSD, 15 minutes, use a fast trading system(Scalping), make small profits to get good trading results. Symbol EURUSD Type of account Classic, ECN, Leverage 1
                    Beta Applied MACD
                    Raymond Kamau Thuo
                    Experts
                    Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
                    Arithmetica
                    Oliver John Vella
                    Experts
                    PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £3999 SOON! Introducing Arithmetica, a cutting-edge trading algorithm meticulously crafted with advanced mathematical principles at its core. Leveraging hedging as a sophisticated risk management technique, Arithmetica offers an adaptable range of inputs tailored to fit diverse trading profiles. From conservative traders focused on minimizing risk to those pursuing higher returns, Arithmetica is designed to accommodate and enhance your trading strategy.
                    Maximas e Minimas
                    Lucas Ricardo Almeida Muniz
                    Experts
                    Users can choose from different strategies, including the classic "Highs and Lows" and a strategy developed for daily operations using the Keltner indicator. Additionally, various indicators have been added, such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages with custom time intervals, and Stochastic. Each indicator allows for the establishment of specific rules for opening and closing positions. The robot offers flexibility in position-closing strategies, allowing customization with options such
                    Taka Taka Scalper Pro
                    Renato Takahashi
                    Experts
                    Taka Taka Scalper Pro is a simple expert advisor that can be configured according to moving averages signals, such as triple, double or exponential moving average . Trigger signals are configured when these averages crosses. Besides, there is a important ATR filter to trade only on such volatility. A trend filter can also be configured according to averages. Takeprofit and stoploss are calculated according to ATR multiplier , even for long or short trades. You can also configure a non scalper mo
                    Amra
                    Atta Hussain
                    Experts
                    Overview This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system that combines Support & Resistance , RSI , ATR , and optional EMA/MACD filters to generate high-probability trades. It is designed to provide stable, consistent trading performance while maintaining strong risk control and clean entries based on market structure. (NOTE: BUY TO GET BEST SET FILE) The EA requires minimal configuration, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Key Advantages 1. Market-Stru
                    Amaris EA MT5
                    Mohamed Kamel Touati
                    Experts
                    current price 99 $ - will be rised soon- Adding on the attractive price  , I will give those who buy AMARIS an other  SUCCESSFUL BREAKOUT EA for free   Live performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1430368  (low Risk ) AMARIS EA is a fully automated trading robot that uses a very successful night scalping strategy which has proven its effectiveness over the years , AMARIS will trade only during the very quiet and doux hours of night using a lot of filters , safety measures and stop loss
                    Triumviratus EA
                    Trung Anh Ly
                    Experts
                    The Triumviratus Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system that operates across multiple currency pairs. This EA automatically analyzes price movements using MA, RSI, and ATR indicators to trade pullbacks or reversals. Recommendations VPS: You need to rent a VPS server and install your MT5 terminal so that the EA can operate 24/7 . Timeframe:   Regardless of the chart's timeframe, this EA utilizes two timeframes in the expert properties for calculations; the recommended lower timeframe
                    Pingo AI MT5
                    Anastasiya Morozova
                    5 (1)
                    Experts
                    Pingo Pingo is a fully automated trading robot designed for stable and secure trading in the forex market. The advisor is designed with an emphasis on strict risk control and the absence of dangerous strategies such as martingale, grids, or averaging. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155592 How it works Pingo analyzes price patterns and short-term market dynamics using intelligent volatility filters. The robot identifies impulse and correction zones to enter the market with
                    TrendMasterLegend
                    Duy Phuong Le
                    Experts
                    Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
                    Kamaitachi Pro MT5
                    Tawan Mein
                    Experts
                    Dear Traders, Welcome to Eternity Zero Product. KAMAITACHI EA PRO MT5 V.2.13     This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence  mean-reversion strategies.    - Instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate.    - lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.     - Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you have order more then 2 order.    - with this feature your risk is not to
                    MoneyMachine MT5 EA
                    Genetic Graphics, Inc.
                    Experts
                    MoneyMachine MT5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed using our ten unique trading strategies that we have developed over the years. In addition, you get a Metatrader 5 Expert Advisor builder featuring many technical indicators. We assign each of these strategies weights to determine how much they contribute to each trade. The combination of these successful strategies ensures maximum efficiency. Each strategy loops through different settings for signal confirmation.
                    Moving Regression Bands
                    Fillipe Dos Santos
                    Experts
                    Moving Regression Bands EA  Description The Moving Regression Bands EA is a robust automated trading system that uses polynomial regression analysis to identify market opportunities. Based on moving regression bands, this EA offers a mathematical and statistical approach to trading. Key Features Advanced Analysis : Uses polynomial regression to calculate trends and volatility bands Operational Flexibility : Normal and Inverse modes for different market strategies Risk Management : Configurable S
                    LionKing
                    Dragan Drenjanin
                    Experts
                    Lion King EA v13 – Advanced Neural Network Enhanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King EA is a powerful and flexible automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specially optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . Version 13 introduces a major upgrade: a fully integrated neural network that brings adaptive intelligence to the proven algorithmic core, giving traders unprecedented choice and control. Three Powerful Trading Modes Lion King offers three distinct operating modes to s
                    The Moving Average EA
                    Israel Pelumi Abioye
                    5 (1)
                    Experts
                    Introducing The Moving Average EA NOTE - After purchasing The Moving Average EA, send me a private message to receive my utility TradeWatch EA for free! The Moving Average EA is a flexible trading tool designed specifically for synthetic indices, while also working effectively with forex and other asset classes. Unlike many EAs that rely on fixed moving average settings, this EA allows users to fully customize their moving average parameters without needing any coding skills. Due to this flexibi
                    AutoVerse
                    Pham Cong Chinh
                    Experts
                    AutoVerse EA – Your All-in-One, Fully Customizable Trading Solution AutoVerse EA is a powerful and intuitive expert advisor designed for traders who want full control over their strategy without writing a single line of code. With a visual interface , integrated strategy builder , and smart multi-currency support , AutoVerse EA adapts to your trading style — not the other way around. Key Features : Strategy Customization : Build your own strategy using visual signal combinations and advanc
                    The Gold Guardian
                    Saumyajit Purakayastha
                    2 (1)
                    Experts
                    The Gold Guardian (TGG) – Professional XAUUSD Breakout & Swing EA (M5) The Gold Guardian is a professional breakout and swing-capture Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It acts as a disciplined guardian of your capital — cutting false breakouts quickly with small stop-losses, while chasing extended gold trends with precision trailing stops. Unlike risky bots that rely on martingale, grids, or averaging, The Gold Guardian is built on risk discipline : keep l
                    Scalping Eagle System FX
                    Domantas Juodenis
                    Experts
                    MA Scalping Pro EA – Professional Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for MT5 Overview The EMA Scalping Pro EA is a professional trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on the classic 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy . It’s designed for precise Forex scalping and short-term trading , and it automatically adapts to any symbol — including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Commodities — on any timeframe from M1 to D1 . If you purchase the full-lifetime version , you will receive free future updates . After purchase,
                    Golden Reversal
                    Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
                    Experts
                    A tool that automates trades, manages signals manually, and includes a modern panel that automatically finds SL/TP for you. Launch price : 175 USD Golden Reversal EA price will increase in stages up to 300 USD as sales milestones are reached. Current price: 175 USD Next stage: 200 USD Final target price: 300 USD If you plan to use it medium/long term, get in on the early stages. Golden Reversal EA is a professional MT5 tool that combines: Signals based on REVERSAL STRATEGY. Signals base
                    Mystery
                    Rohit Katyal
                    Experts
                    ⸻ Mystery – The Intelligent Trading Robot Mystery is an advanced, fully-automated trading robot designed to deliver consistent performance across dynamic market conditions. Built for precision and reliability, Mystery analyzes market trends, momentum, and volatility using cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Mystery simplifies your trading experience by automating complex strategies with intelligen
                    Cross Trend Line
                    Pham Xuan Can
                    Experts
                    1. Introduction to EA - The bot has 2 modes: automatic or manual by selecting the auto trade feature as true or false. + auto: means allowing automatic trading, transactions are based on the trend found by the EA. + buy(manual): means only trade in the upward direction. + sell(manual): means only trade in the downward direction. - The principle of trading in auto mode is as follows: based on the trend found in the large time frame, then we look in the small time frame to find the entry point. +
                    AstraX EA
                    Michael Stanic
                    Experts
                    AstraX EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who value performance, reliability, and strategic logic. Designed to operate seamlessly on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1) , AstraX combines trend-following principles with adaptive money management to help capture high-probability trade setups. The algorithm uses a 200-period moving average to detect prevailing market direction, filtering out noise and entering trades with calculated precision. Its built-in risk control system ensur
                    Fidelity MT5
                    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
                    2 (4)
                    Experts
                    Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
                    Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
                    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
                    Experts
                    Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges. This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk , clear structure , and no grid or martingale . Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Instant Setup:  Get the
                    MA and MACD EA
                    Nanthachak Khamhung
                    Experts
                    MA and MACD EA (MAXD) , a powerful and reliable trading tool designed for traders who want to enhance their trading strategy using a combination of Moving Average (MA) and MACD indicators. MAXD offers customizable settings that can be adapted to any asset, ensuring flexibility across various market conditions. With built-in risk management features, MAXD allows traders to set precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, control daily positions, and adjust lot sizes based on account growth. Whether
                    Aurus Gold V
                    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
                    Experts
                    Aurus Gold is a program capable of automatically analyzing and trading the Forex market without human intervention. This innovative tool helps you make decisions about buying or selling currency pairs. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Aurus Gold's primary goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It operates 24/7, based on preset parameters and trading rules. The main benefits of using a forex robot include:
                    Buyers of this product also purchase
                    Quantum Queen MT5
                    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                    4.98 (394)
                    Experts
                    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
                    AI Gold Sniper MT5
                    Ho Tuan Thang
                    4.85 (26)
                    Experts
                    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
                    Aot
                    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                    4.75 (52)
                    Experts
                    AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
                    Quantum King EA
                    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                    5 (100)
                    Experts
                    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
                    CryonX EA MT5
                    Solomon Din
                    5 (10)
                    Experts
                    Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
                    AI Gold Trading MT5
                    Ho Tuan Thang
                    5 (11)
                    Experts
                    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
                    Zenox
                    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
                    4.65 (20)
                    Experts
                    Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
                    Nova Gold X
                    Hicham Chergui
                    3.05 (22)
                    Experts
                    Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
                    Golden Hen EA
                    Taner Altinsoy
                    5 (13)
                    Experts
                    Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
                    X Fusion AI
                    Chen Jia Qi
                    4.9 (29)
                    Experts
                    X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
                    Goldwave EA MT5
                    Shengzu Zhong
                    5 (7)
                    Experts
                    LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
                    Mad Turtle
                    Gennady Sergienko
                    4.52 (77)
                    Experts
                    Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
                    Aura Ultimate EA
                    Stanislav Tomilov
                    4.82 (90)
                    Experts
                    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
                    Gold Atlas
                    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
                    5 (6)
                    Experts
                    Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
                    Vortex Turbo EA
                    Stanislav Tomilov
                    5 (3)
                    Experts
                    Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
                    Quantum Emperor MT5
                    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                    4.87 (497)
                    Experts
                    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
                    NTRon 2OOO
                    Konstantin Freize
                    4.16 (19)
                    Experts
                    Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
                    AI Forex Robot MT5
                    MQL TOOLS SL
                    4.52 (66)
                    Experts
                    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
                    Neptune EA MT5
                    Kalinskie Gilliam
                    5 (2)
                    Experts
                    Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
                    The Gold Reaper MT5
                    Profalgo Limited
                    4.47 (89)
                    Experts
                    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
                    ABS GoldGrid
                    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                    4.18 (28)
                    Experts
                    S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
                    Golden Zephyr
                    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
                    5 (1)
                    Experts
                    Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
                    Ultimate Breakout System
                    Profalgo Limited
                    5 (29)
                    Experts
                    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
                    VolumeHedger
                    OMG FZE LLC
                    4.9 (39)
                    Experts
                    VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
                    HTTP ea
                    Yury Orlov
                    5 (9)
                    Experts
                    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
                    Aura Black Edition MT5
                    Stanislav Tomilov
                    4.37 (51)
                    Experts
                    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
                    Vortex Gold EA
                    Stanislav Tomilov
                    5 (30)
                    Experts
                    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
                    Pivot Killer
                    BLODSALGO LIMITED
                    4.61 (23)
                    Experts
                    Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
                    Cheat Engine
                    Connor Michael Woodson
                    5 (3)
                    Experts
                    Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
                    Golden Synapse
                    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
                    3.78 (54)
                    Experts
                    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
                    More from author
                    BeST Oscillators Collection MT5
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    4.38 (8)
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT5 Indicato r including the Chaikin ,  Chande and TRIX Oscillators from which by default Chaikin and TRIX Oscillators but not Chande Momentum Oscillator are contained in MT5 platform. It also provides for each Oscillator the option of displaying or not a Mov. Average as a  Signal Line and the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows). Analytically fo
                    FREE
                    BeST IFT of Oscillators Collection MT5
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_IFT of Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4/5 Indicator   that is based on the IFT ( Inverse Fisher Transformation ) applied to RSI , CCI , Stochastic and DeMarker Oscillators in order to find the best Entry and Exit points while using these Oscillators in our trading. The IFT was first used by John Ehlers to help clearly define the trigger points while using for this any common Oscillator ( TASC – May 2004 ). All Buy and Sell Signals are derived by the Indicator’s crossings of the Bu
                    BeST Hull MAs Directional Strategy MT5
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    4 (2)
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding Hull Moving Average.It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding/confirming the most appropriate Entry or Exit points. This indicator does use only the directional slope and its turning points of Hull MAs to locate the Entry/Exit points while it
                    BeST Oscillators Collection
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    4.6 (5)
                    Indicators
                    BeST Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator including the  Chaikin,Chande  and TRIX Oscillators which by default are contained in  MT5  but not in  MT4 platform. It  also provides  the option of displaying or not a Mov. Avg. as a Signal   Line and the resulting Signals as Arrows in a Normal (all arrows) or in a Reverse Mode (without showing up any resulting successive and of same type arrows). Analytically for each one of the specific Oscillators: The Chaikin Oscillator ( CHO )   is
                    FREE
                    BeST Gann Hi Lo Strategy
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    5 (15)
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Gann Hi-Lo Strategy is an MT4 indicator that is based on the Gann Hi-Lo Activator the famous trend-following indicator that allow us to to enter a trade quite early while also stay in a trade as longer as we can for taking profit.While it is built of a moving average it helps traders determine the direction of the trends and to produce with-trend trading signals. This indicator is in fact a simple moving average of the highs and lows of the previous period. It follows the trends in the mark
                    FREE
                    BeST Darvas Boxes EA
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Experts
                    BeST_Darvas Boxes EA is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the most classic trading method developed  in the 50's by Nicolas Darvas  commonly known as The Darvas Boxes Trading System. The Original Darvas Boxes System can be found in details in his book "How I Made $2,000,000 In The Stock Market"  (Copyright 1960, by Nicolas Darvas). Although the original system was designed to trade only Stocks and to open only Long trades its trading principles can also be applied to many other Markets l
                    BeST Darvas Boxes
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    5 (5)
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Darvas Boxes is an MT4  Indicator based on the trading method developed in the 50’s by the Hungarian Nicolas Darvas . BeST_Darvas Boxes indicator draws the Top and the Bottom of every Darvas Box  that can be confirmed on the current Chart. draws Buy and Sell Arrows  for every confirmed Upwards or Downwards Breakout of the above levels. draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting or backpainting . Note : Every customer who wants to have the older version v_1.75 with th
                    BeST Classic Pivot Points
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
                    FREE
                    BeST DEMA
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    4.5 (2)
                    Indicators
                    Double Exponential Moving Average ( DEMA ) is a moving  average (MA) that gives the most weight to recent price data.Like exponential moving average (EMA), it is more reactive to all price fluctuations than a simple moving average (SMA) and so DEMA can help traders to spot reversals sooner, because it is faster responding to any changes in market activity. DEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in traditional MAs. ( TASC_Feb. 1994 ). DEMA can al
                    FREE
                    BeST Variable Index Dynamic Average
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    5 (2)
                    Indicators
                    Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) developed by Tushar Chande  by default is contained in MT5 but not in MT4 platform and it is a dynamic EMA (Exponential Moving Average) that adjusts its Length (LB Period) automatically in response to Market Volatility originally measured through the Chande Momentum Oscillator(CMO). CMO value is used as the ratio to the smoothing factor of EMA ( The New Technical Trader by Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll, John Wiley and Sons, New York, 1994). The higher th
                    FREE
                    BeST Chande RAVI
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    5 (1)
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Chande RAVI (Range Action Verification Index) is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding indicator developed by Tushar Chande which is mainly based on market momentum while focuses on identifying ranging and trending markets. By default RAVI is defined by the formula:  RAVI = Absolute value (100 x (SMA(7) – SMA(65)). Also by default there is an arbitrary reference level of 3% that means a market is ranging if the RAVI is less than 3%, or trending strongly if it is is greater th
                    FREE
                    BeST TEMA
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    Triple Exponential Moving Average ( TEMA ) is a  moving   average (MA) that gives the  most weight to recent price data. TEMA is more reactive to  all price fluctuations than  a Simple Moving Average (SMA) or an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) or even a Double Moving Average (DEMA) and surely can help traders to spot reversals sooner because it responds very fast to any changes in market activity.  TEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in trad
                    FREE
                    BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines is an MT4 Indicator that by default is based on common  Fibonacci levels but it can also draw any 3 desired levels of Retracement or Support of a trending move. It can be used to identify pullback points but also additionally as a kind of a Trailing Stop . BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines indicator: • by default draws 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Retracement Levels of the current price move defined using the Highest High (HH) and Lowest Low (LL) of a desired Look Back Pe
                    BeST Visual MAs Signal Generator
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Visual MAs Signal Generator  MT4 Indicator is a very  useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, based on a total of 12, common but also different trading strategies, in which the Entry and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Moving Averages (MAs). The two main groups of MAs Strategies included in this tool are: A) Crossover Signals This group includes 4 different strategies (A1-A4), where Entry and Exi
                    BeST Keltner Channels Variations and Strategies
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Keltner  Channels Variations & Strategies   is an   MT4  Indicator based on the original  Keltner Channels Technical Analysis Indicator and it is a very useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all the known Variations of Keltener Channels and also the corresponding 10 totally Strategies   i.e. all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, in which the Enrty and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Keltner Channels Variations. Every variation of K
                    BeST Trend Scanner
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Trend  Scanner is an MT4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm   in order to identify the most likely levels and probable moment for an upside  or a downside trending price move. BeST_Trend  Scanner is a very useful tool that defines in advance and with a high statistical percentage of accuracy the subsequent Resistance & Support Levels of the anticipated upside or downside trending move of price and so When used at its Reverse Entries Mode : It generates Buy or Sell arrows at the ver
                    BeST Chande TrendScore Indicator
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Chande TrendScore Indicator  points the start of a trend with high degree of  accuracy and it is amazing for scalping on the 1min timeframe. It is also a   simple way to rate trend strength. It indicates both the direction and strength  of a trend and can be easily combined with various trend-following, swing and scalping strategies. As of a trend’s direction and strength a value of +10 signals a strong uptrend while a value of -10 signals a strong downtrend. Generally a positive score show
                    BeST Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    All those involved in trading do certainly know that Moving Average Crossovers for being tradable should be reliable and also they need to have minimal lag. BeST_Vervoort Zero Lagging MAs Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator that can help you to achieve it and is based on S.Vervoort's work about Reliable and of Zero Lag MAs Crossovers as described in his TASC_05/2008 article " The Quest For Reliable Crossovers ". It's a Multipotentiality Indicator as it can display of either simply the Zero Laggin
                    BeST Trend Exploiter
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    5 (4)
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Trend Exploiter is a Metatrader Indicator  based on a smart proprietary algorithm which can detect the market Median Trend while it filters out the noise providing Buy and Sell Signals and also wherever it is applicable it provides us with TP Levels of High Probability. Additionally as it has Built Inside all the necessary features it can be used as a Complete Strategy of very Impressive Results. Essential Advantages of the Indicator Clear and Easily Understandable trading rules. Real Time
                    BeST IFT of Oscillators Collection
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    5 (1)
                    Indicators
                    BeST_IFT of Oscillators Collection is a Composite MT4 Indicator   that is based on the IFT (Inverse Fisher Transformation) applied to RSI , CCI , Stochastic and DeMarker Oscillators in order to find the best Entry and Exit points while using these Oscillators in our trading. The IFT was first used by John Ehlers to help clearly define the trigger points while using for this any common Oscillator ( TASC – May 2004 ). All Buy and Sell Signal s are derived by the Indicator’s crossings of the Buy or
                    BeST 123 Startegy
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_123 Strategy is clearly based on the 123_Pattern which is a frequent Reversal Chart Pattern of a very high Success Ratio . It occurs at the end of trends and swings and it’s a serious indication of high probability for a change in trend. Theoretically an 123_pattern is valid when the price closes beyond the level of #2 local top/bottom, a moment when the indicator draws an Entry Arrow,  raises an Alert and a corresponding Position can be opened. The BeST 123_Strategy Indicator is non-repai
                    BeST Profit Taker Exits
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Profit Taker Exits is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding vital part of Jim Berg's Trading System.It timely locates the most likely points/bars of significant Profit Taking and can be easily used as an add-on to any Trading System/Method . The Indicator consists of 2 Take Profit lines deriving as (MA ± times the ATR) usually the upper one above the prices (for Long Trades) and the lower one below prices (for Short Trades). When the Close (or High by choice) of a bar is above
                    BeST Hull MAs Directional Strategy
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    4.63 (8)
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Hull MAs Directional Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on the corresponding Hull Moving Average.It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding/confirming the most appropriate Entry or Exit points. This indicator does use only the directional slope and its turning points of Hull MAs to locate the Entry/Exit points while it a
                    BeST Breakout Strategy
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    5 (1)
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Breakout Strategy is a Metatrader Indicator based on a proprietary algorithm implementing a very powerful tool that can exploit every breakout leading to huge market movements. It timely locates the most likely points for Entering the Market as well as the most suitable Exit points and can be used successfully as a standalone Trading System which often results in huge profits accompanied by very impressive statistics like Success Ratio and Profit Factor.  The BeST_Breakout Strategy is a
                    BeST Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_ Elliot Wave Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 indicator which by default is the difference of two SMAs displayed as a histogram fluctuating around zero while a Signal Line generates Entry Signals either in a Reverse or in a Normal Mode and it is a very powerful tool that very often exploits huge market movements. Signal Line comes in 2 types: Advanced Get Type – like the corresponding one used in the homonym analysis package Mov. Average Type – as a Moving Average of the Elliot Oscillator I
                    BeST Keltner Channels Strategies EA
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Experts
                    BeST_Keltner Channels Strategies  EA   is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the method developed by Chester W. Keltner described in book “How To Make Money in Commodities” that  Keltner called it the ten-day moving average trading rule. Originally Keltner Channels uses for Central Line a 10-bars SMA of Typical Price and  the 10-bars Average Range (High - Low) with a multiplication factor of 1 for constructing the Boundary Bands. Later several known traders and authors have published modif
                    BeST RevEngEmaRsi Strategy
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the indicator RevEngEMARSI by Giorgos Siligardos that was presented in his article " Reverse Engineering RSI (II) " ( TASC_Aug 2003 ) as a new variation of his inverse-RSI indicator and which transforms the Exponential moving average of RSI into a curve in the price graph, simplifying the price projection method and improving its visual representation. BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy while implementing the crossings with its Moving Aver
                    BeST ADX Scalping Strategy
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_ADX Scalping Strategy is an MT4 Strategy of an Entry and Exit Signals Indicator based on the ADX values that is an excellent tool for scalpers to scalp the currency market multiple times a day for profit . It is built mainly for scalping purposes although it can also be used as a breakout indicator . Its Signals produce a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results . The indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its ove
                    BeST RMO Indicator Strategies
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_RMO Indicator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the corresponding famous Oscillator created by Rahul Mohindar that detects trends in all markets and it can produce Buy and Sell Signals of high winning probability forming a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results. The indicator uses 2 strategies as a selection: i) Classic : produces Reversed Entry Signals by the crossings of zero (0) line  and ii) MAsSignals : produces Reversed Entry Signals using MAs of RM
                    BeST Fisher Oscillator Strategies
                    Eleni Koulocheri
                    Indicators
                    BeST_Fisher Oscillator Strategies is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the popular Fisher Indicator and it is mainly used to identify trend reversals with a high accuracy .  It is a great forex trading indicator for scalping , day trading and swing trading purposes. The indicator comes with 2 corresponding Strategies of Reversed Entries each one of which can be used either as a standalone Trading System or as an add-on to any Trading System for finding or confirming the most appropriate Entry o
                    Filter:
                    No reviews
                    Reply to review