DAX M30 Double Top MT5

This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account.

Very SIMPLE LONG ONLY STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on the DOUBLE TOP strategy on the daily chart. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidationIt uses STOP pending orders with FIXED STOP LOSS. To catch the profits there is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy and TIME BASED EXIT.

  1. EA has been backtested on more than 14-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling.
  2. Everything is already set up for DAX M30 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
  3. You need to set only the Fixed Lotsize (or Risk Fixed % Of Balance) depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.
  4. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust this time to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!

For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • System parameter permutation - method how to reasonably estimate the long-run expected performance of a trading system.
  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on another market to verify the edge.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Monte Carlo Robustness tests:
    • Simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

  • CustomComment = DAX M30 Double Top - custom comment in history.
  • MagicNumber = 803030103 - unique trade ID, if you want to trade multiple EAs in one account you need to set for each different one.
  • UseMoneyManagement = false/true - if you want to trade only fixedlots use FALSE. If you want to risk % of balance you need to set this to TRUE.
  • mmRiskPercent = 1 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to TRUE, you set the risk in Fixed Percentage of balance.
  • mmDecimals = 2 -  If UseMoneyManagement is set to TRUE, you need to set lotsize step accordingly to your broker settings. If you can trade 0.01/0.02 lots, your decimals is 2, if you can trade 0.1/0.2 lots, you need to set decimals to 1.
  • mmLotsIfNoMM = 0.01 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to FALSE, you set the Fixed Lotsize here.
  • FridayExitTime = 21:00 - Every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.
  • UseSQPipSize = false/true - ALWAYS SET THIS TO TRUE.


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