Triple MACD Scalping by Gerega

The Triple MACD Scalping EA is a fully automated trading system designed for high-frequency scalping. It utilizes three different MACD indicators with varying settings to confirm strong market momentum and optimize entry and exit points. This strategy is ideal for short-term traders looking for quick profits in volatile market conditions.





Key Features:

•Triple MACD Confirmation– Uses three MACDs with different periods to filter false signals and confirm strong trends.

•High-Frequency Scalping– Designed for rapid entries and exits, maximizing profit opportunities in short timeframes.

•Automated Trade Execution– Opens, manages, and closes trades automatically, reducing manual workload.

•Customizable Parameters– Adjustable MACD settings, lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.

•Trend and Momentum Filtering– Avoids choppy markets by ensuring all three MACDs align before entering a trade.

•Risk Management System– Built-in stop-loss and take-profit features to protect capital and maximize gains.





Additional Information:





After purchasing,a set file with optimized settingswill be provided to enhance performance.

This EA is optimized for scalping on major currency pairs and works best in low-spread conditions.





The Triple MACD Scalping EA is an excellent choice for traders seeking a powerful, automated strategy to capitalize on short-term market fluctuations.



