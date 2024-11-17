STOCHASTIC OSCILATOR TRADING STRATEGIES EA MT4/MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide

Stochastic 1 Settings Documentation

This Expert Advisor (EA) integrates a Stochastic Oscillator-based strategy to capture market momentum and trend reversals. The Stochastic Oscillator is a widely used technical indicator that measures the relative position of the closing price to the price range over a specified period. This EA offers customizable Stochastic settings, entry, and exit strategies for enhanced trade precision.

The documentation is divided into indicator-related settings and additional features. The indicator-related settings focus on configuring the Stochastic parameters. Additional features like grid recovery, hedging, and martingale strategies are consistent across EAs. Refer to the for additional features.

MT4 Version is available here Stochastic Strategy EA MT4

MT5 Version is available here Stochastic Strategy EA MT5

1. Stochastic 1 Settings

Stochastic 1 Input Parameters

STOCHASTIC1__TEXT_1 - Divider text for visual clarity in the input section. (Not used in calculations)

- Divider text for visual clarity in the input section. (Not used in calculations) STOCHASTIC1_TEXT - Label for Stochastic 1 settings. (Not used in calculations)

- Label for Stochastic 1 settings. (Not used in calculations) STOCHASTIC1__TEXT_2 - Divider text for visual clarity in the input section. (Not used in calculations)

- Divider text for visual clarity in the input section. (Not used in calculations) STOCHASTIC1_TIMEFRAME - Selects the timeframe for Stochastic 1 calculation. Default: PERIOD_CURRENT .

- Selects the timeframe for Stochastic 1 calculation. Default: PERIOD_CURRENT . STOCHASTIC1_KPERIOD - Defines the %K period for the Stochastic Oscillator. Default: 14 .

- Defines the %K period for the Stochastic Oscillator. Default: 14 . STOCHASTIC1_DPERIOD - Defines the %D period (signal line) for the Stochastic Oscillator. Default: 3 .

- Defines the %D period (signal line) for the Stochastic Oscillator. Default: 3 . STOCHASTIC1_SLOWING - Sets the slowing factor for the %K line. Default: 3 .

- Sets the slowing factor for the %K line. Default: 3 . STOCHASTIC1_MA_METHOD - Moving Average method for smoothing (%D line). Options include MODE_SMA (Simple), MODE_EMA (Exponential), etc. Default: MODE_SMA .

- Moving Average method for smoothing (%D line). Options include MODE_SMA (Simple), MODE_EMA (Exponential), etc. Default: MODE_SMA . STOCHASTIC1_PRICE_FIELD - Specifies the price field for the calculation: STO_LOWHIGH : Uses the High/Low range. STO_CLOSECLOSE : Uses the Close/Close range.

Default: STO_LOWHIGH .

- Specifies the price field for the calculation:

2. Stochastic Calculation Mode

Input Parameter

CALCULATION_MODE MANUAL : Uses the specified upper and lower Stochastic levels. AUTO : Automatically calculates the levels based on the upper level input.

Default: MANUAL .



Levels

STOCHASTIC1_UPPER_LEVEL - Defines the upper level for the Stochastic Oscillator. Default: 80 .

- Defines the upper level for the Stochastic Oscillator. Default: 80 . STOCHASTIC1_LOWER_LEVEL - Defines the lower level for the Stochastic Oscillator. Default: 20 .

3. Entry Strategies

ENUM_ENTRY_STRATEGY Options

ENTRY_STRATEGY1: Buy Entry : Stochastic enters the oversold zone.

: Stochastic enters the oversold zone. Sell Entry: Stochastic enters the overbought zone. ENTRY_STRATEGY2: Buy Entry : Stochastic exits the oversold zone.

: Stochastic exits the oversold zone. Sell Entry: Stochastic exits the overbought zone. ENTRY_STRATEGY3: Buy Entry : Stochastic enters the overbought zone.

: Stochastic enters the overbought zone. Sell Entry: Stochastic enters the oversold zone. ENTRY_STRATEGY4: Buy Entry : Stochastic %K and %D lines cross below the oversold level.

: Stochastic %K and %D lines cross below the oversold level. Sell Entry: Stochastic %K and %D lines cross above the overbought level.

Default: ENTRY_STRATEGY1 .

4. Exit Strategies

ENUM_EXIT_STRATEGY Options

EXIT_STRATEGY1: Buy Exit : Stochastic enters the overbought zone.

: Stochastic enters the overbought zone. Sell Exit: Stochastic enters the oversold zone. EXIT_STRATEGY2: Buy Exit : Stochastic exits the overbought zone.

: Stochastic exits the overbought zone. Sell Exit: Stochastic exits the oversold zone. EXIT_STRATEGY3: Buy Exit : Stochastic enters the oversold zone.

: Stochastic enters the oversold zone. Sell Exit: Stochastic enters the overbought zone. EXIT_STRATEGY4: Buy Exit : Stochastic %K and %D lines cross above the overbought level.

: Stochastic %K and %D lines cross above the overbought level. Sell Exit: Stochastic %K and %D lines cross below the oversold level. EXIT_STRATEGY5: Disables exit strategy.

Default: EXIT_STRATEGY1 .

Summary

This Stochastic-based EA enables traders to leverage momentum and overbought/oversold conditions for accurate trade entries and exits. Customizable smoothing, price fields, and calculation modes provide the flexibility to adapt the EA to various trading styles and market conditions.

2. Additional Features



Moving Average (MA) Filter on Higher Timeframe

The MA filter enables trades that align with the broader trend based on a higher timeframe moving average:

Uptrend Condition - Allows buy trades when the close price is above the moving average.

- Allows buy trades when the close price is above the moving average. Downtrend Condition - Allows sell trades when the close price is below the moving average.





Loss Recovery Strategies

There are couple of loss recovery strategies popular in the market. Grid, Hedge and Martingale is most popular among them. In this EA, we have these strategies inbuilt. But only one loss recovery strategy can be active at a time. EA will not load, if we enable more than one loss recovery strategies. There is one important point regarding these strategies, we can not set stoploss if you enable Grid or Hedge strategy. It will close trades earlier and will compromise the purpose of these strategies. All of these strategies are by default disabled.

Grid Recovery Strategy

In a losing position, the EA places additional trades in a grid pattern, averaging down the entry price to capitalize on retracements.

Hedge Strategy

To balance exposure during a losing position, the EA opens opposing trades (hedges), allowing profit potential in countertrend movements.

Martingale Strategy

Increases lot size after a loss on each subsequent signal, aiming for overall profitability.





Position Sizing Based on Profit

This feature adjusts the position size dynamically based on cumulative profit, aiming to optimize gains in favourable conditions. As profit accumulates, the EA increases the position size, allowing for scaled growth and larger potential returns.



Day Filter

Specifies trading days to avoid trading during specific days of the week, aligning with your strategy’s optimal market conditions. You can disable the entire day filter.



Time Filter

Limits trading to specific times, preventing trades during low-liquidity periods or other non-ideal market conditions. You can disable entire time filter.

This ADX-based EA, with versatile entry and exit strategies and advanced risk management features, is a comprehensive tool designed to adapt to various market conditions while offering robust control over trading operations. Use each feature thoughtfully to align with your trading objectives and risk management strategy.







