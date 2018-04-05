BB Scalper 5

This is a trend scalping EA because it uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Average. Easy to use forex expert advisor designed for EURUSD H1 but fully capable of trading other forex pairs and other timeframes too. 

Features:

1. NO Grid

2. NO Martingale

3. Smart Lot Sizing

4. Auto Take Profit in Money

5. Auto Stop Out at % of Balance

6. Minimal Inputs

7. Can trade 100 US Account too.

8. High Win Rate

9. Positive Equity Curve

Account Requirements:

*Broker - Any

*Account type - Hedged

1. Minimum Balance - 100 USD

2. Minimum Leverage - 1:500

3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD

4. Recommended Leverage - 1:500

Inputs Explained:

1. Min Lot - Initial lot size for the first trade.

2. Lots Multiply - Min Lot or Initial lot size gets multiplied by this value to get next lot size for successive trades.

3. Max Lot - This is maximum lot size the EA can open a trade with.

4. Order Distance - The distance between the initial trade and a successive trade.

5. TP Money - Take Profit in Money (in account currency).

6. Auto Stop Out - Automatic stop out based on your account balance.

7. Stop Out Percent - (If Auto Stop Out is true!) You can set % of your account balance as stop out level.

For example, If your account balance is 1000 and (Auto Stop Out - true) Stop Out Percent set to 10 (%) then all open trades will get closed in case your account lose reaches 100 i.e. 10% of 1000.

8. BB Period - Period for Bollinger Bands indicator.

9. BB Deviation - Set deviation value for Bollinger Bands indicator.

10. EMA Period - Period value of the Exponential Moving Average indicator. 


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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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