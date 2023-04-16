Ultimate Trade Panel

5

Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 is a powerful MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to streamline trading activities and enhance efficiency for traders on the MQL4 platform. This utility simplifies day-to-day trading tasks with user-friendly features, serving as a reliable companion for managing trades without relying on specific trading logic. Tailored for traders seeking a competitive edge, it offers automation and risk management tools to optimize your trading experience.

Note: Download and test the Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 demo version on your demo account here.

You can download the MT5 version here: Ultimate Trade Panel MT5

You can download the full MT4 version here: Ultimate Trade Panel MT4

For detailed documentation: Settings and Inputs Guide

Features:

  • Indicator Manager: Load indicators based on input templates, eliminating the need to change indicators via the toolbar for quick decision-making.
  • Symbol Manager: Switch between symbols directly from market watch buttons without changing charts, enabling swift transitions.
  • Timeframe Manager: Change timeframes with a single button click, bypassing toolbar navigation for faster access.
  • Multi Order Manager: Execute multiple buy and sell orders with one click, simplifying the process of placing several orders.
  • One-Click Trading: Place buy/sell orders with stop-loss/take-profit, specify lot sizes, and close all trades with a single click for rapid execution.
  • Risk Manager: Calculate lot sizes based on account balance and stop-loss settings to simplify risk management.
  • Breakeven Setup: Set breakeven pips based on the average price of open trades to protect profits.
  • Partial Closure: Close a position partially by a specified percentage for greater control over profit-taking.
  • Automation Assist/Trailing Stop Manager: Define trailing stop parameters (start, distance, increment) to enhance risk management and profit protection.
  • Pending Order Manager: Open a grid of pending orders with predefined distances and levels, including stop-loss and take-profit for each trade.
  • Close Manager: Close trades under various conditions (e.g., all buys, sells, profitable trades, or losing trades) or delete pending orders for comprehensive control.
  • Pip Counter: Monitor real-time profit/loss in pips for the selected symbol, providing clear performance insights.

Note: The Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 is designed to automate and simplify trading tasks, requiring proper configuration to align with your trading strategy. Ensure all settings, such as risk parameters and order templates, are correctly defined before live use to maximize efficiency and control.

Important Advice:
This is a professional trade management tool, not a profit-generating system. Ensure proper setup to match your trading requirements:

  • Test thoroughly on a demo account before live use.
  • Regular updates and optimized configurations are released periodically. Check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above for the latest recommendations.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.


Reviews 1
lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2023.11.14 11:07 
 

Sensational assistance Problem resolved in less than 24 hours

The utility is really practical, solvent and comfortable

5 stars again for Mr Banerjee

This is the only utility that handles templates effectively... all the others are a hassle.

I congratulate you Mr. Banerjee

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2023.11.14 11:07 
 

Sensational assistance Problem resolved in less than 24 hours

The utility is really practical, solvent and comfortable

5 stars again for Mr Banerjee

This is the only utility that handles templates effectively... all the others are a hassle.

I congratulate you Mr. Banerjee

Biswarup Banerjee
53733
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2023.11.14 12:26
Thank you so much for your feedback. It really motivates me to create and improve my products.
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