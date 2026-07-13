Stochastic EA MT4

The Stochastic Strategy EA MT4 is a powerful automated trading solution specifically designed for MetaTrader 4. It utilizes the Stochastic indicator to make informed buy and sell decisions, providing traders an edge in the competitive forex market.

This expert advisor is particularly beneficial for traders who wish to automate their strategies based on market conditions of overbought and oversold levels. With its advanced features and flexibility, users can effectively manage trades and optimize their trading performance.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Indicator Settings | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

Core trading strategy: Utilizes multiple Stochastic strategies for precise trading signals.

Supported timeframes and currency pairs: Compatible with various timeframes and major currency pairs to enhance trading opportunities.

Risk management: Features built-in Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and trailing stop options to safeguard your investments.

Entry filters: Includes spread, time session, and news filters to optimize trade entries.

Position management: Supports advanced techniques such as martingale and grid strategies for dynamic trade management.

Broker compatibility: Works seamlessly with most brokers that support MetaTrader 4.

Dashboard display: Provides a real-time monitoring dashboard to track open trades and account metrics.

Alerts: Sends pop-up, push notifications, and email alerts for important trading events.

Experience the power of automated trading with the Stochastic Strategy EA MT4, designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on MetaTrader 4.

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