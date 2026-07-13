Stochastic EA MT4

The Stochastic Strategy EA MT4 is a powerful automated trading solution specifically designed for MetaTrader 4. It utilizes the Stochastic indicator to make informed buy and sell decisions, providing traders an edge in the competitive forex market.

This expert advisor is particularly beneficial for traders who wish to automate their strategies based on market conditions of overbought and oversold levels. With its advanced features and flexibility, users can effectively manage trades and optimize their trading performance.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Indicator Settings | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

  • Core trading strategy: Utilizes multiple Stochastic strategies for precise trading signals.
  • Supported timeframes and currency pairs: Compatible with various timeframes and major currency pairs to enhance trading opportunities.
  • Risk management: Features built-in Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and trailing stop options to safeguard your investments.
  • Entry filters: Includes spread, time session, and news filters to optimize trade entries.
  • Position management: Supports advanced techniques such as martingale and grid strategies for dynamic trade management.
  • Broker compatibility: Works seamlessly with most brokers that support MetaTrader 4.
  • Dashboard display: Provides a real-time monitoring dashboard to track open trades and account metrics.
  • Alerts: Sends pop-up, push notifications, and email alerts for important trading events.

Experience the power of automated trading with the Stochastic Strategy EA MT4, designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on MetaTrader 4.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Stochastic Strategy EA MT4, forex trading, automated trading, trading strategies, stochastic indicator, risk management, EA for MT4, trading automation, forex expert advisor, market analysis, forex signals, trading performance, multi-timeframe trading, trade management, financial markets

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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5 (1)
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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