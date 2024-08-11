SafeGold Scalper EA MT5

4

About

SafeGold Scalper EA is a specialized trading expert advisor (EA) crafted specifically for XAUUSD or Gold trading. True to its name, this EA combines a robust scalping strategy with an emphasis on safety, distinguishing it from the majority of expert advisors in the market. Unlike many EAs that rely on high-risk strategies like martingale, grid, or random trading, SafeGold Scalper EA employs a disciplined and highly profitable scalping strategy, focusing on intraday trading techniques. It avoids dangerous methods, ensuring your trading experience remains secure and reliable.

SafeGold Scalper EA is fully compatible with any prop firm, including FTMO, making it an excellent choice for traders aiming to meet firm requirements without risking their capital on risky strategies.

Join our MQL5 group for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT4 version here.

Introductory Price $199 | Next Price $499

***Buy SafeGold Scalping EA MT5 and you could get W Drive Forex AI and Martini EA for free !*** Ask in private for more details!

Strategy Highlights

  • Scalping & Trend Trading: Combines precise scalping with trend-following techniques for maximum efficiency.
  • Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit: Utilizes a fixed stop loss and take profit to protect your capital and lock in gains.
  • Impulse Entries: Executes trades based on sudden market movements, capturing optimal entry points.
  • Minimized Losses: Actively cuts losses before they hit the stop loss, reducing potential damage to your account.
  • Second Chance Trading: Offers a second entry opportunity if the market moves favorably after an initial trade.
  • Candlestick Patterns: Analyzes multiple timeframes to identify high-quality setups, leveraging proven candlestick patterns.
  • Optimal Risk/Reward: Operates on a 1:1.6 risk/reward ratio, ensuring each trade has a strong potential for profit.
  • Universal Compatibility: Compatible with any XAUUSD or Gold suffix pair, providing flexibility across brokers.

Recommendations

  • Initial capital : $700
  • Pair : XAUUSD or Gold.
  • Broker : Tickmill, ICMarkets, FPMarkets or low spread brokers (except exness)
  • VPS : Yes recommended
  • Timeframe : Any
  • Settings : Pre-optimized and tested across multiple brokers—just plug and play, no need for additional setup.

After purchasing, feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns. Contact me here or via telegram : a0001h

Important Points

  • On-Chart Guidance: Carefully review the on-chart information and provided screenshots for detailed instructions.
  • Prop Firm Compatibility: Fully compatible with any prop firm requirements.
  • Market Adaptation: Our EAs are regularly updated and optimized to adapt to evolving market conditions, ensuring long-term reliability and consistency. For accurate backtesting, use the MT5 strategy tester with 4-5 months of historical data, reflecting the latest market trends.

Useful Info

Being an advanced and experienced trader we know that the market changes after every 4-5 months, so we always optimize and updates our EAs according to the latest market conditions which makes our EAs most reliable which in return provided us consistency. Also we advice whenever you will try to backtest the EA, do not backtest on a larger history because market changes after every 4-5 months, so always backtest EAs on 4-5 months history data only using MT5 strategy tester only because that will provide you 100% history quality and real market results.

About Developer

With over a decade of experience in forex and gold trading, I began my journey as a trader and have since dedicated my career to developing expert advisors. My goal is to automate the trading process, making it seamless and efficient for traders of all levels.


Reviews 3
Abdus Salam
29
Abdus Salam 2025.02.16 15:28 
 

awesome EA for MT5..pricing so less comparing its performance...immediately started performing...and scalps n scalps. Very intelligent..ROBO for tiny px...

Hrishikesh Bhalchandra Kinikar
539
Hrishikesh Bhalchandra Kinikar 2024.08.30 19:45 
 

Gooe scalper, excellent support from auther.

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GarangG1
19
GarangG1 2026.03.14 06:16 
 

Instructions are not specific to MT5, and have not been able to get it to work at all USD200 gone.

Abdus Salam
29
Abdus Salam 2025.02.16 15:28 
 

awesome EA for MT5..pricing so less comparing its performance...immediately started performing...and scalps n scalps. Very intelligent..ROBO for tiny px...

Hrishikesh Bhalchandra Kinikar
539
Hrishikesh Bhalchandra Kinikar 2024.08.30 19:45 
 

Gooe scalper, excellent support from auther.

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