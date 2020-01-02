Go Eleven
- Experts
- Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
- Version: 4.8
- Activations: 5
This robot only operates 20 minutes a day during market opening!
Recommended for mini Index and mini dollar!
Parameters:
- Initial Volume (recommended: 1 to $ 300)
- Enable auto volume
- Ratio x volume balance
- Subsequent volumes (separate by,)
- TakeProfit (gain, 0 ñ use)
- MaxOrders
- Enable trailing stop function
- Profit points for triggering trailing
- Trailing stoploss distance
- DistChannel
- Maximum skidding
- CreateRowsBreakup = false;
- ColorRowsRup = clrGold;
- MagicNumber (ID #)
Bom suporte do Fabio, excelente backtest! Funcionamento na conta real semelhante, por enquanto!