Stochastic Divergen MT4

Overview

The Stochastic Divergence Indicator is a tool designed to help identify potential market turning points by analyzing divergences between price and the Stochastic Oscillator. It highlights divergence signals visually on the chart, assisting traders in observing possible trend changes.

Key Features

No Repaint: Once a signal is formed, it remains on the chart.

Adjustable Parameters: Settings can be modified to fit different trading preferences and timeframes.

Visual Display: Arrows are plotted directly on the chart when divergence is detected.

Alerts: Includes on-screen alerts and push notifications.

Data Buffer Support: Can be used in Expert Advisors for automation.

Instrument Compatibility: Works with various instruments including forex pairs, indices, and commodities.

Usage

When a divergence is detected, an arrow will be plotted on the chart indicating a possible shift in trend. Traders may use these signals as part of their broader decision-making process. As with any tool, it is recommended to combine this indicator with proper risk management and additional analysis.

The usage example is shown in the screenshot below.



