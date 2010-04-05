Order Trailing

Order trailing: get the best execution price as the market moves

Trailing of pending orders will allow you to maintain the distance to the entry price at the specified distance.

The order will move if the market price moves away from it

    Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT4 version

    To activate the Order Trailing, you need to set the main 4 parameters (on the panel):

    1. Symbol or Trade for which the trailing will be applied:

      • for the current [Symbol] / for [ALL] symbols, or for a specific trade [Ticket].
      • In addition to the [Symbol] or [ALL] rules - you can set a separate rule for a particular trade,
        by its ticket number: the rule for a separate [Ticket] will be prioritized.
    2. The moment when the trailing will be activated to the pending order:

    • [Immediately after execution]: without a delay when the order is placed;
    • [If pending > than]: trailing will start after the specified time;

    3. The distance from the current market price to the entry price.

    • This distance will be maintained when trailing, if the market moves away from the entry:
      but if the market price approaches the entry, the order will not be moved. It may be:
      • [automatic]: will be determined at the moment when the trailing starts (pt. 2).
      • Or you can set it [manually]: in pips / points / % of the market price.

    4. The rule for moving SL / TP levels.

    • You can either disable their movement, or you can enable the movement of each of them.
    • The initial distance from the entry price to the levels will always be maintained.
    You can save your settings to a presets, and then quickly load them.

    The floating profit/loss of your account is displayed at the top of the panel.

    Additional input settings (interface):

    • Font size;
    • Panel size (percentage);
    • Dark / white theme;

    The program file should be placed in the "Experts" directory. Algo Trading must me allowed.

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    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (8)
    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.91 (23)
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Fibonacci Auto Drawing
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Countdown Bar Timer
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (3)
    Utilities
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    Spread and Swap
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (1)
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Lot Size Calc
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Support and Resistance Auto
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    The indicator displays the levels that are extremes for the specified time frames. Resistance level is the maximum price of the last closed bar; Support level is the minimum price of the last closed bar; Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ fueatures, including this indicator  |   Contact me  if you have any questions 2 operating modes: Real bodies:  Open and Close prices will be used; Extremes:  High and Low prices will be used; This indicator: Helps to see potential reversal levels; Patter
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    14 Indicators and auxiliary tools for convenient trading This utility contains 14 additional tools that can be useful for certain actions of the trader,   thereby simplifying and speeding up the trading process. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : includes 66+ features and indicators  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Due to the different monitor resolutions, some users may encounter the fact that the labels will be displayed with an overlay or be too small. If you encounter such a problem,
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Multi Timeframe
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    The indicator helps you to analyze 3 different Time Intervals on a single screen: so that you can see the overall price action. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the initial settings you can configure: TimeFrame 1; TimeFrame 2; TimeFrame 3; The number of bars to be shown; Colors of bullish and bearish bars; Product file should be located in the 'Indicators' directoty.
    Trade statistics
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Alert Levels PRO
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Utility for setting notifications when a given price level is reached Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including Alerts and Trend Line alerts  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The alert can be set in three ways: Manual entry of the price level; Setting the price change: in percent / in pips / in market points; By moving the level with the mouse: there is also a magnet function, when activated, the level will snap to the nearest OHLC values; Optionally, you can enable / di
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Management of active and pending orders: automatic breakeven, TP/SL changes, partial / full closing, visual display of levels on the chart Check out my #1  Utility : 66+ features, including PRO trade management   |    Contact me  if you have any questions 1) Main window: to manage orders, you can set a specific symbol [Symbol], or select all symbols [ALL] Close all active positions [ALL] Close all profitable trades [profits] Close all loosing trades [losses] Close all long trades (for buy) [long
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The utility includes 2 separate tools: Trade Statistics WeekDays Analyzer Statistics display modes: For the selected  currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All tr
    Future bar
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the currently forming candle of the selected time frame Multiple bars may be optionally united into a single candle: helps to see the bigger picture Multifunctional Utility : 65+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |   MT5 version In the input settings, select the timeframe  that will be used for the future bar: To the right of the current price, you will see a bar forming on the specified interval. If activated in the settings, the Countdow
    Weekday stats best entry
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Profit/loss statistics for each day of the week Check out my  #1 Utility : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  You will see statistics for each day of the
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend This tool  is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI,  Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index. The   alerts   option   will help  you   not   to   miss   the   beginning   of the   trend. Multifunctional utility : includes 66+ features  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs. Settings: Calculated bar: eith
    Multi TF Charts
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Analyze up to 3 additional charts of other timeframes , without switching the main chart. Check out my  Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version The indicator opens in a  separate window: The window   can be moved   to any place on the chart (using the   [<M>]   button). The window can also be minimized to save space ( [ <^>]  button) In the window that appears, you can configure: The period   of the 1st chart (left
    Money Meter
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell). Check out  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions You can set:  Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot); Grid step : percentage / amount of money (green switch); Number of levels for each direction; Risk calculation for the current account balance / or for the free margin; In the initial settings of the indicator, you c
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