Order trailing: g et the best execution price as the market moves

Trailing of pending orders will allow you to maintain the distance to the entry price at the specified distance.

The order will move if the market price moves away from it

Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions | MT4 version To activate the Order Trailing, you need to set the main 4 parameters (on the panel): 1. Symbol or Trade for which the trailing will be applied: orfor which the trailing will be applied: for the current [Symbol] / for [ALL] symbols, or for a specific trade [Ticket].



In addition to the [Symbol] or [ALL] rules - you can set a separate rule for a particular trade,

by its ticket number: the rule for a separate [Ticket] will be prioritized. 2. The moment when the trailing will be activated to the pending order:

[ Immediately after execution]: without a delay when the order is placed;

after execution]: when the order is placed; [If pending > than]: trailing will start after the specified time; 3. The distance from the current market price to the entry price. This distance will be maintained when trailing, if the market moves away from the entry:

but if the market price approaches the entry, the order will not be moved. It may be:

but if the market price approaches the entry, the order will not be moved. It may be: [ automatic ]: will be determined at the moment when the trailing starts (pt. 2).

]: will be determined at the moment when the trailing starts (pt. 2).

Or you can set it [manually]: in pips / points / % of the market price. 4. The rule for moving SL / TP levels. You can either disable their movement, or you can enable the movement of each of them.

The initial distance from the entry price to the levels will always be maintained.

You can save your settings to a presets , and then quickly load them.

load The floating profit/loss of your account is displayed at the top of the panel. Additional input settings (interface): Font size;

Panel size (percentage);

Dark / white theme;