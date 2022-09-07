T Manager for Price action Traders

4.5

T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders.

If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place. 

The market contains a diverse number of those tools, but this one is designed by traders for traders. I designed this tool, and I am using it daily.
Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use, T Manager provides you with the essential yet complete features to manage your trades daily.

  • Its user-friendly interface and advanced features allow you to quickly and easily plan, take, and manage your trades.
  • Three lines are all that you need to set your trade, stop loss and take profit with ease.
  • Manage your risk with precision and calculate the monetary value of your risk.
  • Benefit from automated rules that help you set your SL and TP and enjoy instant alerts to stay informed of your market position.
  • A centralized interface for trade execution and trade management makes it simple to manage all your open trades from one screen.
  • Get real-time updates on trade status, set multiple take profit levels, and easily take live actions.
  • Take your trading to the next level with T Manager, the smart choice for intelligent traders.

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out!  We are always available to respond, help, and improve.

You can simply download the limited versions of the panel from this blog so you can test before making your choice: DEMO Version here

Please note that this EA suits best forex and certain commodities and indices depends on your broker. So please make sure to try the demo version before buying.


How to Use T Manager?

Once activated, make sure to enable Auto-Trading.

You can specify your preferred colors in the inputs and that's it! Forget an unlimited number of parameters that you need to insert before even start using the tool.

IT IS SIMPLE. The intuitive design will guide you by it self to easily plan and take your first trade!


T Manager Features:

  • One panel to plan, take, and manage your trades
  • Set your risk from your :
    • percentage of your current equity
    • In monetary value
    • Or simple set your volume
  • T Manager and based on last input of the above parameters will update the 2 others to keep you informed
  • Set your risk to reward ratio, and be informed of your risk to reward simply by dragging your TP, SL, and Entry price lines.
  • T Manager will automatically adjust your TP lines in accordance with your Entry price and Stop loss on the chart.
  • Once your trade is planned, in one click you can set your orders.
  • T Manager will eliminate any order type that does not fit your current on-chart trade configuration
  • As the price and spread are moving, whenever you place an instant buy or sell order, a message will inform you based on the current market price of your risk and risk-to-reward
  • All your open trades for the current symbol are available in a dropdown list - easy to access from one place. 
  • Order and position info are shown: Type, Profit, Risk, ...
  • In one click you can close your position, or half of it, or set to breakeven the winning trades
  • And finally, every trade has three levels of partial take profit, each level has it own percentage to take out of the current position size when reached.


Reviews 17
Lai Choon Hoe Kevin
123
Lai Choon Hoe Kevin 2025.09.19 14:41 
 

The panel works well for my intended purpose and use and is flexible to configure based on my trading style . Top notch support when I reached out to Lio

Cristian-gabriel Amarandei
174
Cristian-gabriel Amarandei 2025.08.25 18:19 
 

Very good trade manager, and very good support.

RobertSzpakowicz
19
RobertSzpakowicz 2024.01.17 06:55 
 

Great product !!!!

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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
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Lai Choon Hoe Kevin
123
Lai Choon Hoe Kevin 2025.09.19 14:41 
 

The panel works well for my intended purpose and use and is flexible to configure based on my trading style . Top notch support when I reached out to Lio

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.09.19 18:51
Thanks a lot for the review, much appreciated 👍👍
Cristian-gabriel Amarandei
174
Cristian-gabriel Amarandei 2025.08.25 18:19 
 

Very good trade manager, and very good support.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.08.26 10:27
Thanks a lot for this awesome review, don't hesitate to reach out if you need any further support
Daniel Monzo
43
Daniel Monzo 2024.03.12 08:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.03.12 08:58
Thanks for this fantastic review
Isaac Alvarez Martin
123
Isaac Alvarez Martin 2024.02.06 20:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.02.06 22:20
Thanks a lot for this awesome review, I will keep you posted when the TP are implemented
RobertSzpakowicz
19
RobertSzpakowicz 2024.01.17 06:55 
 

Great product !!!!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.01.17 06:56
Thanks a lot, Appreciated your feedback 🌟
julia.pretzl
34
julia.pretzl 2023.12.29 10:41 
 

Great tool for trading and excellent customer service. The trade manager does exactly what it is supposed to do and is easy to use. Five stars from me.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.12.29 10:58
Thanks a lot Julia, super happy yo read your review, I wish you a super trading year in 2024 !
Oliver Pablo
80
Oliver Pablo 2023.12.09 19:32 
 

Works just as advertised. A valuable tool for every trader’s toolkit. Suggestion for improvement: to add an option to enter price manually. If this option was added I’d give is 10x stars

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.12.10 07:40
Thanks Oliver for your review much Appreciated 🙂 well noted for the price entry 👍
Daniel Barbosa De Lima
666
Daniel Barbosa De Lima 2023.10.09 23:39 
 

Five stars in all possible ways. Haidar is very helpfull and the product is great for day traders who need to make fast decisions.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.10 06:20
Thanks Daniel for your review! much appreciated
juan gallo
32
juan gallo 2023.10.03 10:39 
 

Hello, I wanted to know what the I and P button next to the BUY or SELL button is for.

Mustafa Magdy
1392
Mustafa Magdy 2023.09.01 13:22 
 

I recently acquired this EA for trade management, and it has proven to be a dependable asset. I appreciate the developer's attentive support and his willingness to consider user input for future enhancements. Thank you for a useful tool.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.01 13:46
Thanks a lot Mustafa, I appreciate your review.
chuvanthanh888
19
chuvanthanh888 2023.09.01 09:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.01 10:04
Hello, Thanks for the review, much appreciated! As for gold, the calculation is quite standard, you should not face any problem unless you have specific broker/symbol properties. I will get in touch with you to get more information and help on this point.
Jorge Isaac
60
Jorge Isaac 2023.08.28 14:50 
 

amigo algo que verdad no se como no penso en eso , el BE deberia saltarse automaticmnete para que quiero una aplicacaion si el BE tengo que ponerlo manualmente , es como estar sentado el dia entero observando la aplicacaion .. sl , tp , be , trailing creo que es lo minimo que un gestor de ordenes debe tener , ya lo demas que quiras anadirle es por su parte , lo otro pra poner los tp parciales si o si tiene que estar en ganacia la orden si esta en negativo aunquesea por 0.01 % no deja anadir tp parciales , si vi su video y la opcion donde explica la parte del BE nunca la dio observe la explicacaion de los video le falto explicar los BE . Page su sofwer porque BE es una de las funcionaliddes basicas que tre casi todos los EA que he decargado . Hoy voy ha dejar de trabajar con su sofwer tengo que salir y no puedo estar sentado las 24 horas en el pc . creo que deberia actalizar ess funcion es algo basico que el 99% de los sofwer gestores de riego tienen , que objetivo cumple se sofwer si tengo que poner bE manual ..

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.28 19:09
Hi Jorge I think the product description and the video explaining it are quite clear, and the functionality you are searching for is not part of it. You could have contacted me to check if this feature is available or not or even to ask for a demo version to test before buying. That said I found giving me 2 stars for an error that is not mine is not right. You could have reached me first and I may have accommodate your request. So please even rate the product based on the product description or delete your review. Don't hesitate to reach me out fr any clarification. Lio First I appreciate if you can write your review in english, second if you can read it "In one click you can close your position, or half of it, or set to breakeven the winning trades" , so you need to click ... Again as explained, I want to help in a constructive way, but you are try to just throw the blame on the EA because you didn't check how it works before you buy it...
Jahangir Mohammad Al Siddique
126
Jahangir Mohammad Al Siddique 2023.08.20 12:30 
 

after i purchased i have faced some issue and contact with developer. he is to helpful and i was surprise he update EA on my requirement. thanks for your update. i hope you can make it more friendly. wish you best of luck

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.20 12:32
Thanks a lot ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
CryptorT
416
CryptorT 2023.03.30 23:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.05.06 15:01
Thanks for your purchase and review. I will be very interested in helping you solve those points and turn the 4 stars review into 5 stars. I think in your chart configuration you are setting the chart in the foreground which may explain the above.
CURTES
155
CURTES 2023.01.15 19:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.01.15 20:13
Thanks a lot Curtes! I appreciate your review, great client!
dario1133
97
dario1133 2023.01.05 10:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.01.05 14:22
Hi Dario, thanks for your review! Ans thanks for trying different products from our list. Excellent suggestion. We will add your new suggestion to our backlog and notify you once a new version is available. Thanks again.
ivoivanoff
14
ivoivanoff 2023.01.02 20:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.01.02 20:40
Gracias, muy apreciada! Don't hesitate to look at our different products and don't hesitate if you have any question for us.
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