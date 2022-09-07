T Manager for Price action Traders

The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use, T Manager provides you with the essential yet complete features to manage your trades daily .

If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out! We are always available to respond, help, and improve.

You can simply download the limited versions of the panel from this blog so you can test before making your choice: DEMO Version here

Please note that this EA suits best forex and certain commodities and indices depends on your broker. So please make sure to try the demo version before buying.