Spica Click Trade Control MT5

SPICA CLICK TRADE CONTROL MT5Spica Click Trade Control is a complete one-click trading panel for MT5 — built for traders who want speed without giving up control. Every trade shows you the exact lot size, dollar risk, and reward before you click Buy or Sell. Manage open positions with breakeven, trailing stops, and partial closes. Protect your whole account with automatic equity-based shutoffs. All from a clean, tabbed panel that stays out of your way until you need it.





KEY FEATURES



Trading

• One-click Buy/Sell with live risk preview (lot size, $ risk, $ reward, exact SL/TP price) shown before you commit

• Fixed lot or Risk-% of balance sizing — automatically calculated, margin-aware (never sends a lot your account can't actually support)

• Real (broker-side) or Virtual (hidden, EA-managed) stop loss and take profit

• Draggable SL/TP lines directly on the chart — adjust an open position's stops by dragging, no need to reopen the panel

• Manage a single symbol, or every symbol at once — your choice



Position Management

• Close All, Close Buy, Close Sell, Close Profitable, Close Losing — one click each

• Partial close at 25% or 50%

• Apply new SL/TP settings retroactively to every open position at once, each recalculated from its own entry price

• Manual "Breakeven Now" plus fully automatic breakeven with configurable trigger and offset

• Trailing stop with configurable start distance, trail distance, and step — works on both real and virtual stops

• All position-management settings are live-editable and take effect on already-open trades immediately, not just new ones



Account Protection

• Equity Protection: automatically closes positions when floating profit or loss crosses a threshold you set, as % of balance or a fixed $ amount, re-arming automatically for the next time

• Choose to protect just this panel's own trades, or your entire account (with an explicit confirmation step before enabling the wider scope)

• Optional confirmation prompts before Close All and Apply-to-All — toggle on for safety or off for maximum speed, your call

• Always-visible live status band: balance, equity, spread, floating P/L, breakeven status, trailing status, and equity-protection status



Interface

• Clean 5-tab layout: Trade, Manage, Risk, Protect, Keys — only see what you're working on

• Fully draggable (by title bar or panel edge), collapsible, and resizable (Small/Medium/Large) to fit any chart layout

• Keyboard hotkeys for when every second counts — B to Buy, S to Sell, X to Close All, E for Breakeven Now, T to toggle Trailing. Skip the mouse entirely at the moments speed matters most. Off by default, one click to enable.

• Every setting is live-editable directly on the chart — no need to detach and reattach the EA to change how it behaves



Reliability

• Automatic broker filling-mode detection and stops/freeze-level compliance — no more rejected orders from hardcoded assumptions

• Automatic retry on requotes

• Works correctly on both hedging and netting MT5 accounts — position management, partial closes, and risk sizing are each handled correctly for how that account type actually behaves, not assumed to work the same way on both

• Magic-number scoped by default, so it never interferes with other EAs or manual trades unless you explicitly widen its scope

• Custom trade comment and magic number, fully configurable



HOW IT WORKS



Attach the panel to any chart. Set your lot sizing mode and risk per trade on the Trade tab — the live preview shows you exactly what a Buy or Sell would look like before you click. Manage open positions from Manage. Configure breakeven and trailing behavior on Risk. Set an account-wide profit/loss circuit-breaker on Protect. Optionally enable keyboard shortcuts on Keys. That's it — no complex setup, no restarting the EA to change your trading behavior; every setting is live-editable right on the chart.



IMPORTANT NOTES



• Virtual SL/TP are managed by the EA in memory, not sent to your broker. They give you hidden stops, but they do NOT survive a terminal restart or the EA being removed — use Real mode if you need broker-side guarantees during any period the EA might not be running.

• Hotkeys use single, unmodified keys (B, S, X, E, T) instead of Ctrl/Alt combinations — MT5 doesn't reliably expose modifier-key state to EAs without extra software dependencies. This means a stray keypress while the chart has keyboard focus could trigger a real action, including B (Buy) or X (Close All). Off by default for exactly this reason — enable only if you're comfortable with that risk.

• Equity Protection's "ALL account positions" scope will close positions opened by other EAs or placed manually, not just this panel's own trades, when triggered. The default scope only touches this panel's own trades — switching to the wider scope requires an explicit confirmation.

• On netting accounts specifically: scaling into an existing position (adding to it while Virtual SL/TP mode is active) updates the virtual stop levels to the newest settings rather than averaging them.

• SL/TP values you type are automatically widened if they're tighter than your broker allows (its minimum stops distance, plus a safety margin tied to the "Max slippage, points" input (in the Inputs dialog) — 20 points by default, but fully configurable if you want it tighter or wider — giving roughly 22 points minimum with the default value). This protects against a stop landing at or through the actual fill price on execution — you'll never see an order rejected for an invalid stop, but very tight values may come out wider than typed.



• The chart-drawn SL/TP lines may visually cross over the panel if both occupy the same area of the screen. This is purely cosmetic — dragging, position management, and every other function work normally regardless. Move the panel or scroll the chart if the overlap bothers you.

• The Market's automatic Strategy Tester demo will display the panel, but buttons will not respond — this is a known MT5 Strategy Tester limitation affecting all click-trading panels, not a defect in this product. Please refer to the screenshots and description above for a full picture of functionality; live/demo account use is fully interactive as shown.



