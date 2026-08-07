Superior Telegram To MT5 Signals Copier

Superior Telegram Signals Copier MT5


OVERVIEW

Superior Telegram Signals Copier MT5 is a smart trading tool that automatically listens to text signal instructions in your Telegram channels and converts them into real trades on your MetaTrader 5 account in milliseconds.


Instead of manually checking your phone, typing in symbol names, and guessing entry prices during fast market movements, this system reads Telegram signal messages automatically. It calculates proper lot sizes, applies your custom risk limits, sets multiple Take Profit targets, and manages your open trades without requiring you to touch your computer or phone.


HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS

The copier system works using two connected components:

- The Desktop Signal Reader: Securely connects to your selected Telegram feeds on your PC or VPS. It uses smart text scanning to extract the Symbol, Order Type (Buy/Sell), Entry Prices, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit targets (TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4) from different signal text formats.

- The MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA): Receives these signal instructions instantly inside your platform and opens, splits, or manages the trade on your account using your preferred safety limits.


KEY FEATURES & CAPABILITIES

Reads Many Different Signal Formats:

- Designed to read varied text layouts, abbreviations, symbols, and casual signal message formats commonly used by Telegram trading mentors.

- Handles multi-target signals automatically by splitting your total trade lot size across sequential Take Profit milestones (TP1, TP2, TP3, and TP4).

- Recognizes follow-up chat commands automatically, such as instructions to move Stop Loss to entry price ("Move to Break-Even") or immediate emergency closing messages ("Close All" or "Close Half").


Smart Lot Sizing and Risk Controls:

- Risk Percentage Mode: Automatically calculates the exact right lot size using your account balance and the pip distance to the Stop Loss. This ensures you never risk more than your chosen fixed percentage per trade!

- Fixed Lot and Multiplier Modes: Set a fixed lot size of your choice for all incoming signals, or multiply incoming volume recommendations by a chosen ratio number.

- Volatility Scaling: Optional adjustment to scale your lot size based on current market volatility and instrument price range.


Prop Firm Safety and Stealth Mode:

- Stealth (Hidden Stop Loss) Mode: To protect your trading strategy and keep broker dealer servers from hunting your stop levels, this feature hides physical Stop Loss and Take Profit lines from the broker terminal. It monitors prices silently in the background and closes trades instantly when price hits your targets!

- Maximum Daily Loss Guard: Includes hard daily loss limits that instantly stop copying new signals if your maximum daily loss is reached, helping you stay completely safe during prop firm evaluations.


Advanced Trade Filters:

- Symbol Translation: Easily add prefixes and suffixes if your broker uses customized ticker names (for example, converting a signal for XAUUSD into GOLD.pro or XAUUSD.ecn).

- Exposure Limits: Prevent over-trading by limiting how many open trades are allowed on correlated currency pairs at the same time (like restricting multiple buy trades on both EURUSD and GBPUSD at once).

- Spread and Slippage Guard: Compares live market prices against the signal entry price. It automatically ignores or cancels orders if market spreads are too wide or if the price has already moved too far away from the signal entry price.


Automated Trade Management:

- Features automatic step trailing stops and break-even rules to secure your running profit even if the signal channel provider forgets to send follow-up update messages.


SETTINGS OVERVIEW

- Signal Reading Rules: Choose target channels, keywords to ignore, and text formatting preferences.

- Risk Settings: Select your Lot Mode (Fixed, Multiplier, or Risk Percent), default Stop Loss fallback points, and maximum allowed lot caps.

- Order Splitting Options: Choose percentage splits for dividing incoming trades across TP1, TP2, and TP3 milestones.

- Safety and Protection: Set maximum allowable spreads, maximum slippage points, daily account drawdown caps, and turn Stealth Mode on/off.


STEP-BY-STEP SETUP GUIDE

1. Install Desktop Signal Reader: Open and run the included desktop reader application on your Windows PC or VPS. Connect your Telegram account credentials safely and choose which Telegram signal channels to monitor.

2. Install MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor:

   - Copy the Expert Advisor file into your MetaTrader 5 MQL5/Experts folder.

   - Attach the Expert Advisor onto any normal price chart (such as EURUSD M1 or M15).

   - Confirm that the green "Algo Trading" button at the top of your terminal is turned on (Ctrl+E).

3. Adjust Risk & Symbols: Open the EA settings window to enter any broker symbol adjustments (if your broker uses unique names) and set your strict risk limit per trade.

4. Test Connection: Check the on-chart status dashboard to confirm a solid green connection between the desktop reader app and your MT5 terminal. Try executing demo signals first to confirm smooth, accurate trade opening!


HELPFUL LINKS AND SUPPORT

- Technical Setup Tutorial: Read our complete blog guide on trade copying architectures and prop firm parameters: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771824/

- Official Community Channel: Join our channel for software updates, instructions, and customer assistance: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/014a65d0360adc01


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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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