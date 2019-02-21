One click to close all
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click.
Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast!
Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited.
The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.
After a brief instruction from the author, the script works without notice .