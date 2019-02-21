One click to close all

5

One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click.
Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast!

Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited.
The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.

Reviews 1
ludnicata
56
ludnicata 2020.03.19 21:17 
 

After a brief instruction from the author, the script works without notice .

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Artem Los
5 (1)
Utilities
SmartLines allows you to open orders using trend lines. SmartLines for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/32441 Now you have the opportunity to control breakthroughs of the trend corridor automatically and without delay. As soon as the price crosses your trend line with your settings, the order is automatically opened. You will not miss the moment of the trend change. The principle of working with SmartLines is similar to placement of pending orders. However, pending orders only have the
SmartLines MT5
Artem Los
Utilities
SmartLines allows you to open orders using trend lines. SmartLines for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25875 Now you have the opportunity to control breakthroughs of the trend corridor automatically and without delay. As soon as the price crosses your trend line with your settings, the order is automatically opened. You will not miss the moment of the trend change. The principle of working with SmartLines is similar to placement of pending orders. However, pending orders only have th
Very useful information
Artem Los
Utilities
Very useful information (VUI) - provides useful information on the following points:     Pip price - the price of point (pip) in the currency of the account with the volume specified by you     Tick ​​size - tick size     Margin Buy - margin required to open a Buy order with the volume specified by you     Margin Sell - margin required to open a Sell order with the volume specified by you     Open Buy - the number of open positions, the number of open lots Buy     Open Sell - the number of open
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ludnicata
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ludnicata 2020.03.19 21:17 
 

After a brief instruction from the author, the script works without notice .

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