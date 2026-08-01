KS Hotkey Trading Panel Pro
- Utilities
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 10
KS Hotkey Trading Panel Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides fast keyboard-driven trading plus a clickable on-chart dashboard.
Main Features
- Hotkey trading — Single-key actions for:
- Market Buy / Sell
- Buy Limit / Sell Limit
- Buy Stop / Sell Stop
- Close All positions
- Close Buys only / Close Sells only
- Delete all pending orders
- Lot size up / down (Arrow Up / Arrow Down)
- Show / Hide the panel
- On-chart dashboard — Displays every hotkey, current lot size, live account info (Balance, Equity, Spread, Buy/Sell position counts), and clickable “GO” buttons for each action.
- Collapsible panel — Toggle button (or hotkey) hides the full panel down to a thin bar.
- Configurable inputs:
- Starting lot size & step
- Stop Loss / Take Profit in points (0 = none)
- Pending order distance (offset)
- Slippage
- Magic number
- Close/Delete only on the current chart symbol (or all symbols)
- All hotkeys (customizable single keys)
- Panel position (any chart corner), colors, and offsets