SemiAuto Martin System





introduce





This tool is used for semi-automatic Martin trading, click on the panel to place an order and the EA will manage the position

Just decide the direction of the transaction, and leave the rest to the EA management

Automatic Martin, add warehouse according to the set grid, you can also disable this function

One-click liquidation

One key lock function

time control

Warning sound prompt









characteristic

Trading chart: any

Tradeable currency: any

Automatic take profit closing

Can be used for backtesting

Clear panel display













parameter

Main setting parameters

LogLevel = LOG_LEVEL_INFO; //The level of writing log

UseAutoMagic = true; //Whether to use magic number

MagicNumber = 6; //Set the magic number 0-2000

Lots = 0.01; //Initial trading volume

UseMartin = true; //Whether to use Martin function

Booster = 1.7; //The multiple of the increase

NetGap = 10; //The distance of the grid (points)

TakeProfit = 13; //take profit (points)

MaxBuyOrders = 15; //Maximum allowable number of buy orders

MaxSellOrders = 15; //Maximum allowable number of sell orders

UseStopLoss = false; //Whether to use stop loss

StopLoss = 300; //Stop loss distance (points)





time control

StartHour = 0; //Start time

StartMinute = 0; //The number of minutes to start

StopHour = 24; //End time

StopMinute = 59; //The number of minutes to end

StartingTradeDay = 0; //Start trading from the day of the week

EndingTradeDay = 7; //day of the week to end the transaction





Secondary setting parameters

TradesDeep = 5; //When the order reaches this number, the EA will automatically set a smaller take profit, and the profit will close the position

PlaySound = true; //Whether to output sound

TradesDeepAlert = 5; //Sound alert when the position reaches this number

VirtualProfit = false; // Do not display take profit

StopMode = false; // prohibit trading

ProfitValue = 0; //When the profit is greater than ProfitValue, it will automatically close the position, which is used after the order is locked. Please modify it carefully

MaxSpread = 30; //Maximum spread





show

Slippage = 0; //Slippage

EAComment = "SemiAuto Martin";//Comment

InpButtShiftX = 135; // Buttons X shift button x position

InpButtShiftY = 30; // Buttons Y shift button y position





Parameters used for testing

Period1 = PERIOD_M5; //The period that needs to be displayed additionally during testing, if not needed, set to PERIOD_CURRENT

Period2 = PERIOD_M30; //The period that needs to be additionally displayed during the test, if not needed, set to PERIOD_CURRENT

Period3 = PERIOD_D1; //The period that needs to be additionally displayed during the test, if not needed, set to PERIOD_CURRENT

Period4 = PERIOD_W1; //The period that needs to be additionally displayed during the test, if not needed, set to PERIOD_CURRENT

Current1 = ""; //The currency that needs to be additionally displayed during the test, Symbol, leave it blank if not used

Current2 = ""; //The currency that needs to be additionally displayed during testing, Symbol, leave it blank if not used

Current3 = ""; //The currency that needs to be additionally displayed during testing, Symbol, leave it blank if not used

Current4 = ""; //The currency that needs to be additionally displayed during the test, Symbol, leave it blank if not used





common problem

Does the cycle of switching charts affect trading?

will not





Can the trading panel be used for testing?

Can





What is the maximum number of cycles that can be added during testing?

5

Manual

1. Usually only need to set up, NetGap and TakeProfit, click Buy, Sell, Close All. 2. Button description, but when the judgment direction is up and down, click the buy button, but when the judgment direction is down, click the Sell button. Usually, it will take profit. When you need to close the position manually, click Close All 3.+ - button to change the grid distance, it is better to set a reasonable grid distance in the input interface instead of changing it during operation 4.Profit +, Profit - button, change the distance of profit. 5. Add Mode button, change the value changed each time you click the +- button, there are only 3 values, 1, 5, 10, and the information panel displays the value of Add Mode. 6. Profit Mode button, 0 or 1, 0: take profit mode, 1: close the position when the profit is greater than ProfitValue, it is used when there is a deep loss, usually not used. 7.ReSet resets all values to input values 8.Lock button: Completely lock the order. For example, 3 orders have been opened, which are 0.01, 0.02, and 0.03. Clicking this button will open 0.06 Sell 9.OpenLock button, flat off the 0.06 Sell of the lock list



