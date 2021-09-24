SemiAuto Martin System

5

SemiAuto Martin System


introduce

This tool is used for semi-automatic Martin trading, click on the panel to place an order and the EA will manage the position
Just decide the direction of the transaction, and leave the rest to the EA management
Automatic Martin, add warehouse according to the set grid, you can also disable this function
One-click liquidation
One key lock function
time control
Warning sound prompt


characteristic
Trading chart: any
Tradeable currency: any
Automatic take profit closing
Can be used for backtesting
Clear panel display



parameter
Main setting parameters
LogLevel = LOG_LEVEL_INFO; //The level of writing log
UseAutoMagic = true;             //Whether to use magic number
MagicNumber = 6;                  //Set the magic number 0-2000
Lots = 0.01;                           //Initial trading volume
UseMartin = true;                   //Whether to use Martin function
Booster = 1.7;                        //The multiple of the increase
NetGap = 10;                         //The distance of the grid (points)
TakeProfit = 13;                     //take profit (points)
MaxBuyOrders = 15;               //Maximum allowable number of buy orders
MaxSellOrders = 15;               //Maximum allowable number of sell orders
UseStopLoss = false;              //Whether to use stop loss
StopLoss = 300;                     //Stop loss distance (points)

time control
StartHour = 0;                     //Start time
StartMinute = 0;                  //The number of minutes to start
StopHour = 24;                    //End time
StopMinute = 59;                 //The number of minutes to end
StartingTradeDay = 0;          //Start trading from the day of the week
EndingTradeDay = 7;           //day of the week to end the transaction

Secondary setting parameters
TradesDeep = 5;                //When the order reaches this number, the EA will automatically set a smaller take profit, and the profit will close the position
PlaySound = true;              //Whether to output sound
TradesDeepAlert = 5;         //Sound alert when the position reaches this number
VirtualProfit = false;          // Do not display take profit
StopMode = false;              // prohibit trading
ProfitValue = 0;                  //When the profit is greater than ProfitValue, it will automatically close the position, which is used after the order is locked. Please modify it carefully
MaxSpread = 30;                 //Maximum spread

show
Slippage = 0;                              //Slippage
EAComment = "SemiAuto Martin";//Comment
InpButtShiftX = 135;                    // Buttons X shift button x position
InpButtShiftY = 30;                      // Buttons Y shift button y position

Parameters used for testing
Period1 = PERIOD_M5;          //The period that needs to be displayed additionally during testing, if not needed, set to PERIOD_CURRENT
Period2 = PERIOD_M30;        //The period that needs to be additionally displayed during the test, if not needed, set to PERIOD_CURRENT
Period3 = PERIOD_D1;          //The period that needs to be additionally displayed during the test, if not needed, set to PERIOD_CURRENT
Period4 = PERIOD_W1;         //The period that needs to be additionally displayed during the test, if not needed, set to PERIOD_CURRENT
Current1 = "";                      //The currency that needs to be additionally displayed during the test, Symbol, leave it blank if not used
Current2 = "";                      //The currency that needs to be additionally displayed during testing, Symbol, leave it blank if not used
Current3 = "";                      //The currency that needs to be additionally displayed during testing, Symbol, leave it blank if not used
Current4 = "";                      //The currency that needs to be additionally displayed during the test, Symbol, leave it blank if not used

common problem
Does the cycle of switching charts affect trading?
will not

Can the trading panel be used for testing?
Can

What is the maximum number of cycles that can be added during testing?

5


Manual


1. Usually only need to set up, NetGap and TakeProfit, click Buy, Sell, Close All.

2. Button description, but when the judgment direction is up and down, click the buy button, but when the judgment direction is down, click the Sell button. Usually, it will take profit. When you need to close the position manually, click Close All

3.+ - button to change the grid distance, it is better to set a reasonable grid distance in the input interface instead of changing it during operation

4.Profit +, Profit - button, change the distance of profit.

5. Add Mode button, change the value changed each time you click the +- button, there are only 3 values, 1, 5, 10, and the information panel displays the value of Add Mode.

6. Profit Mode button, 0 or 1, 0: take profit mode, 1: close the position when the profit is greater than ProfitValue, it is used when there is a deep loss, usually not used.

7.ReSet resets all values to input values

8.Lock button: Completely lock the order. For example, 3 orders have been opened, which are 0.01, 0.02, and 0.03. Clicking this button will open 0.06 Sell

9.OpenLock button, flat off the 0.06 Sell of the lock list


Reviews 3
Kashta
1333
Kashta 2023.08.27 12:18 
 

This tool is a real gem for semi-automatic traders. click on the panel to place an order and the EA will manage the position. The Smart Martin Combined with a high precision entry strategy and you have the ultimate weapon. A tool for high level trading. Thanks to the author. I like it ...

renex95
775
renex95 2021.10.01 22:03 
 

Nun was soll ich sagen es ist GENIAL ,jeder der was vom traiden versteht wird mit diesem Tool Geld verdienen, gegenüber einem richtigen expert Advisor habe ich den Vorteil das ich die Anfangsposition nach meinen Kriterien selber bestimmen kann

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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5 (2)
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Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to see the demo and get a trial version We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers.  SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrader logics where other EAs struggle!
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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Forex Strength Matrix HeatMap
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Overview Forex Strength Matrix HeatMap is a real-time currency strength heatmap indicator that calculates the percentage change between 8 major currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, JPY, CAD, CHF) in pairs, and visually displays their relative strength on the chart via an 8×8 matrix panel. View the real-time status of 28 currency pairs at a glance. Red indicates bullish, blue indicates bearish, and the intensity of the color represents the magnitude of the move — quickly identify the strongest an
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Kashta
1333
Kashta 2023.08.27 12:18 
 

This tool is a real gem for semi-automatic traders. click on the panel to place an order and the EA will manage the position. The Smart Martin Combined with a high precision entry strategy and you have the ultimate weapon. A tool for high level trading. Thanks to the author. I like it ...

Xiaoyu Huang
9278
Reply from developer Xiaoyu Huang 2023.08.28 03:14
Thank you very much!
PRO TRADER
302
PRO TRADER 2022.08.24 05:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

renex95
775
renex95 2021.10.01 22:03 
 

Nun was soll ich sagen es ist GENIAL ,jeder der was vom traiden versteht wird mit diesem Tool Geld verdienen, gegenüber einem richtigen expert Advisor habe ich den Vorteil das ich die Anfangsposition nach meinen Kriterien selber bestimmen kann

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