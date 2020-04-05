Scalper Gold Ultimate

Scalper XAUUSD Auto Ultimate (v1)
Scalper XAUUSD Auto Ultimate trading robot is a fully automatic scalping system for gold trading (XAUUSD) based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional multi-time frame analysis. The robot is designed specifically to disperse deposits from $1,000.
Key advantages and logic of operation:
1. Multi-time Frame Trend Filter (HTF BoS + EMA): The robot scans the senior timeframe (usually H1) to search for global structural breaks (Major BoS) and filters the inputs using a 200-period EMA, completely eliminating trading against the market.
2. Local ChoCh pattern: Entry into a trade is carried out on the lower timeframe (M15) only after confirmation of the local price reversal (Change of Character) at the closing prices (Close).
3. The "Safe Deposit Box" fixing algorithm: When the price reaches the estimated profit, the ADVISER automatically closes 50% of the position volume, and transfers the rest to a secure break-even with adaptive ATR-trailing.
4. Embedded Risk management (Prop-Defense): The robot is equipped with a module for strict control of daily loss, a maximum spread filter and order slippage control.

User's Guide
1. Installation and launch
1. Copy the Scalper_XAUUSD_Auto_Ultimate.mq5 file to the terminal folder /MQL5/Experts/.
2. Restart the MetaTrader 5 or click "Refresh" in the Navigator tab.
3. Open the XAUUSD (Gold) chart, set the timeframe M15.
4. Drag the Expert Advisor onto the chart. In the window that appears, on the "General" tab, make sure to check the "Allow trading" box.
5. Click the "Bargain" button on the top panel of the MT5 terminal itself (the icon should turn green). If everything is done correctly, the dark green information panel of the advisor will appear on the chart.
2. Description of the input parameters
Smart Money Multi-Timeframe
• InpHTF is the senior timeframe for analyzing the global trend (PERIOD_H1 is recommended).
• InpHTFPeriod (50) — the number of bars on the highest timeframe to search for BoS.
• InpEMAFilterPeriod (200) is the period of the moving average for flat filtering.
Risk Management and Prop Protection
• InpIsCentAccount (false/true) — enable (true) if you are trading on a cent account.
• InpRiskPerTrade (0.5 – 1.0) — the risk per trade in % of the account balance.
• InpRiskRewardRatio (2.5 – 3.0) — the final risk/profit ratio for take profit.
• InpUsePartialClose (true) — activation of the "Safe Deposit Box" function (50% profit capture).
• InpDailyLossLimit (1.5 – 5.0) — maximum equity loss per day in %. When reached, trading is blocked until the next day.
• InpMaxSpread (45) is the broker's maximum spread in pips at which the robot is allowed to open trades.
• InpMaxSlippage (20) — maximum price slippage during execution.
Working Timeframe Settings (LTF)
• InpATRPeriod (24) — the period of the ATR indicator for dynamic Stop Loss calculation.
• InpATRMultiplier (4.5 – 5.5) — ATR multiplier. The higher it is, the wider the Stop Loss and the safer the trade for the deposit.
• InpLTFPeriod (20) is the period for searching for a local ChoCh.
Trailing Stop Settings
• InpUseTrailing (true) — enabling dynamic pull-up of the Stop Loss for the price.
• InpTrailingStepATR (2.5 – 3.0) — position tracking step in ATR coefficients.
3. Operating instructions
• Minimum deposit: At least $1,000 is required for safe trading on a standard account. 
• Broker: Choose brokers with ECN accounts (minimum floating spread and market Execution), as gold on M15 is critical to the spread quality.
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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