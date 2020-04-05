Scalper Gold Ultimate

Scalper XAUUSD Auto Ultimate (v1)

Scalper XAUUSD Auto Ultimate trading robot is a fully automatic scalping system for gold trading (XAUUSD) based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional multi-time frame analysis. The robot is designed specifically to disperse deposits from $1,000.

Key advantages and logic of operation:

1. Multi-time Frame Trend Filter (HTF BoS + EMA): The robot scans the senior timeframe (usually H1) to search for global structural breaks (Major BoS) and filters the inputs using a 200-period EMA, completely eliminating trading against the market.

2. Local ChoCh pattern: Entry into a trade is carried out on the lower timeframe (M15) only after confirmation of the local price reversal (Change of Character) at the closing prices (Close).

3. The "Safe Deposit Box" fixing algorithm: When the price reaches the estimated profit, the ADVISER automatically closes 50% of the position volume, and transfers the rest to a secure break-even with adaptive ATR-trailing.

4. Embedded Risk management (Prop-Defense): The robot is equipped with a module for strict control of daily loss, a maximum spread filter and order slippage control.





User's Guide

1. Installation and launch

1. Copy the Scalper_XAUUSD_Auto_Ultimate.mq5 file to the terminal folder /MQL5/Experts/.

2. Restart the MetaTrader 5 or click "Refresh" in the Navigator tab.

3. Open the XAUUSD (Gold) chart, set the timeframe M15.

4. Drag the Expert Advisor onto the chart. In the window that appears, on the "General" tab, make sure to check the "Allow trading" box.

5. Click the "Bargain" button on the top panel of the MT5 terminal itself (the icon should turn green). If everything is done correctly, the dark green information panel of the advisor will appear on the chart.

2. Description of the input parameters

Smart Money Multi-Timeframe

• InpHTF is the senior timeframe for analyzing the global trend (PERIOD_H1 is recommended).

• InpHTFPeriod (50) — the number of bars on the highest timeframe to search for BoS.

• InpEMAFilterPeriod (200) is the period of the moving average for flat filtering.

Risk Management and Prop Protection

• InpIsCentAccount (false/true) — enable (true) if you are trading on a cent account.

• InpRiskPerTrade (0.5 – 1.0) — the risk per trade in % of the account balance.

• InpRiskRewardRatio (2.5 – 3.0) — the final risk/profit ratio for take profit.

• InpUsePartialClose (true) — activation of the "Safe Deposit Box" function (50% profit capture).

• InpDailyLossLimit (1.5 – 5.0) — maximum equity loss per day in %. When reached, trading is blocked until the next day.

• InpMaxSpread (45) is the broker's maximum spread in pips at which the robot is allowed to open trades.

• InpMaxSlippage (20) — maximum price slippage during execution.

Working Timeframe Settings (LTF)

• InpATRPeriod (24) — the period of the ATR indicator for dynamic Stop Loss calculation.

• InpATRMultiplier (4.5 – 5.5) — ATR multiplier. The higher it is, the wider the Stop Loss and the safer the trade for the deposit.

• InpLTFPeriod (20) is the period for searching for a local ChoCh.

Trailing Stop Settings

• InpUseTrailing (true) — enabling dynamic pull-up of the Stop Loss for the price.

• InpTrailingStepATR (2.5 – 3.0) — position tracking step in ATR coefficients.

3. Operating instructions

• Minimum deposit: At least $1,000 is required for safe trading on a standard account.

• Broker: Choose brokers with ECN accounts (minimum floating spread and market Execution), as gold on M15 is critical to the spread quality.