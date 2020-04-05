Aegis BTC Balanced EA

Aegis BTC Balanced EA

Introduction

Aegis BTC Balanced EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD on the H4 timeframe.

This EA focuses on a balanced approach between profit potential and risk control, aiming to provide a stable trading experience for users who prefer a moderate risk profile.

The Aegis BTC Series offers three different risk styles:

  • Stable — Lower risk approach

  • Balanced — Balanced performance and risk

  • Aggressive — Higher growth potential with higher risk

Strategy

Aegis BTC Balanced EA uses a combination of technical indicators:

  • EMA Trend Detection

  • Pullback Entry Logic

  • ADX Trend Strength Filter

  • ATR Volatility Filter

  • RSI Momentum Confirmation

The strategy is designed to participate in strong BTCUSD trends while avoiding low-quality market conditions.

Key Features

  • Designed for BTCUSD H4

  • Fully automated trend-following system

  • Balanced risk/reward profile

  • Multiple optimization periods tested

  • Adjustable lot size according to account size and risk preference

  • Suitable for traders who prefer a balanced trading style

Performance Overview

7 Years Forward Test

Initial Deposit PF DD Trades Profit
$1,000 2.29 34.89% 128 $3,896.59
$2,000 2.29 25.04% 128 $3,896.59
$3,000 ⭐ Recommended 2.29 19.52% 128 $3,896.59
$5,000 2.29 13.55% 128 $3,896.59

Recommended Risk Levels

Profile Lot Size
🟢 Conservative 0.01
🟡 Recommended ⭐ 0.05
🔵 Growth 0.08
🟠 Dynamic 0.12
🔴 Aggressive 0.17

The recommended setting is 0.05 lots with an initial deposit of USD 3,000 or higher.

Important Notes

  • This EA is optimized for BTCUSD on the H4 timeframe.

  • Using other symbols or timeframes is not recommended.

  • A minimum initial deposit of USD 3,000 is recommended when using the default lot size (0.05).

  • Please select your lot size according to your account balance and risk tolerance.

  • A stable VPS is recommended for reliable 24/7 operation.

  • Use a broker with stable execution and competitive trading conditions.

  • Always test the EA on a demo account before trading on a live account.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Thank You

If you find this EA useful, please consider leaving a rating and review.

Your feedback is greatly appreciated and helps improve future updates of the Aegis EA Series.

Thank you for your support, and we wish you successful trading!

Launch Promotion
 This EA starts with a special introductory price.
As the number of downloads increases, the price will gradually increase.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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