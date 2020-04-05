Ninja Intraday

With deep analysis of comfortable patterns that USDJPY aka the Ninja as offered in current market dynamics, I have built with working analysis from years of experience on how this will work for this pair. It is one of the CashCow series... of course as market dynamics will change we will change our parameters... regularly update and growth is our goal. Use Raw Spread account with 1:500 leverage. And btw turn off the EA when there is high impact news related to USD and JPY like 15minutes ahead and you can turn it back after 30mins of so. 


Use the lot size as your power to determine the PF and to maintain your risk appetite, always backtest and forward test using various models like "every tick based on real tick", OHLC and such.

Please feel free to message us if you have any questions, we are more than happy to help you. 

Not financial advice, past results doesn't guarantee future returns. 
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