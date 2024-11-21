Pelagia MT5

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed setup instructions!

Pelagia MT5 Advisor — your reliable partner in the Forex market, utilizing key market patterns. It is highly effective in trading price corrections after sharp movements in any direction, allowing you to profit in various market conditions.

This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge. All you need to do is activate the advisor, and it will set everything up for you, freeing your time for other tasks.


Trading Pair: AUDCAD

ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS

  • Recommended Broker: FreshForex MT5
  • Account Type: Classic
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Balance: The larger the deposit, the higher the profit potential.
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: Not required, but recommended for stable performance.

Advisor Settings

  • Trade Comment — displayed in the journal or trade history.
  • Trade Pairs M15 — list of selected trading pairs (may change depending on the suffix).
  • Magic — unique identifier for the trade position.
  • Lot Sizing Method — setting the lot size depending on the desired risk level.
  • Fixed Lot — size of the initial trade.
  • Deposit Load % — setting the initial lot size based on your deposit.

If you have any questions or need assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out:

💌 Email: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru


