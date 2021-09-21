Scalper MultiChartsMT5

ScalperMultiChartsMT5 is a fully automatic multi-currency trading system for night scalping. 

Features

  • The Expert Advisor trades on 28 major majors and crosses , Gold, Silver .
  • The Expert Advisor does not use risky methods
  • The Expert Advisor uses the minimum number of input parameters available for understanding
  • The Expert Advisor sets a fixed and hidden stop loss and take profit for all orders from the broker
  • The Expert Advisor uses the magic number Magic to identify its orders

Recommendations

  • Any broker with a narrow spread and fast execution of orders is suitable for trading
  • The minimum recommended deposit is $100
  • The Expert Advisor can be used with default parameters, it is enough to install the Expert Advisor on the chart

Parameters

  • Slippage - price slippage
  • Magic - a magic number
  • Lot - order volume
  • TradeHour-the trading hour of the adviser
  • and others... 

Before allowing an expert to trade on a particular currency pair, test the symbol in the tester on the history of your broker, because the Expert Advisor is sensitive to the spread and execution speed. 
A high profit in the past does not guarantee the same high in the future.
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