QuantumPip

4.36

The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols.

The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 8 symbols. This can help diversify risks and increase profitability.

The version for MetaTrader 4 is here.

While creating this expert, I consulted the popular ChatGPT platform on technical and conceptual questions. Of course, ChatGPT is not the author of this expert. The artificial intelligence may become so powerful in the very near future, that it will be able to develop autonomous trading strategies. It is not the case right now. I created QuantumPip. However, many ideas were suggested by ChatGPT.

These were some of its ideas:
1) usage of prices of Gold to add value to the inputs of neural models;
2) how and why to combine different strategies into one;
3) markers of day of week and day of year for the neural models to take into account weekly and seasonal factors;
4) principles of money management for trading on Forex for a private trader and a possible technical implementation.

In addition to the conceptual ideas and technical consultations, ChatGPT suggested the name and drew the picture for this expert.

Start the expert in one chart of any symbol. The expert always trades all its symbols from one chart, regardless of your current chart.

The expert trades using daily data. So you can use both "All ticks" or "1 minute OHLC". You can substaintially decrease the testing time using the latter option.


Recommendations

  • Chart EURUSD D1
  • Deposit 250 USD (1000 USD is even better)
  • Support symbol 1net = _Gold
  • Support symbol 2nets = Oil
  • Risk = Reliable
  • Max trades per signal = 2
You might also want to choose FTSE as a support symbol for both GBPCHF and GBPUSD. You can start these 2 symbols in a separate chart using a different magic number.

    Do not set the Ultimate risk for live trading. The Ultimate risk is there only to show that perfect straight-line historical charts are cheating. Set the Reliable risk for live trading.

    Attention. You should name correctly the support symbols Gold, Oil, DAX, and FTSE. Otherwise, the EA will switch to the default "Schmuksie" indicator. The EA uses prices of Brent Crude Oil (also known as London Crude Oil) for Oil. Another name for DAX is DE40. It should be UK100 for FTSE.


        Properties of the Expert

        • Suffix >> it can be handy for those who have symbols with different suffixes in their terminal. Most users can leave this field empty.
        • Support symbol 1net >> I recommend _Gold.
        • Support symbol 2nets >> I recommend Oil.
        • Risk >> Ultimate or Reliable. The Ultimate mode delivers more profitable trades in history, while the Reliable mode has the highest chance of making money in the future period. The Ultimate mode uses a neural model which has perfectly memorized the history, which can entail a higher risk in the future (uknown) period. The Reliable mode uses a neural model, for which the value of loss is similar to the loss in the future period. Therefore, the Reliable mode's profitability can be substantially higher in the future period.
        • Max trades per signal >> max number of trades for a similar signal. If a signal repeats, the expert keeps opening similar trades until it reaches the max number.
        • Close all profit (%) >> a profit target as a percentage to allow closing all trades. Set 0 to switch off. After this function triggers, new trades will be opened next week.
        • Resume trading on "Close all" >> if this is ON, the EA will start trading again the next day after hitting the "Close all profit (%)" target. If it's OFF (default), trading will wait until next week. Waiting usually gives better chances for new signals and fresh trades.
        • Max spread >> the EA won't open or close trades if the spread is higher than this.
        • Close negative trades >> true to close; false not to close.
        • Comment
        • Magic
        • Take
        • Trail
        • Stoploss >> the expert closes trades according to its internal calculations. Using a stoploss is nominal.
        • Volume >> volume per trade. Fixed volume (example: 0.02) or percentage of available funds (example: 0.015%). The EA prints the real volume on the "Experts" tab when starting or changing the timeframe. Always use a fixed amount for accounts that use a deposit currency other than the US dollar (i.e. euro, yuan, bitcoin, Australian dollar, etc.).


        From the conversation with ChatGPT:

        Me: Overfitting shows a nice historical chart, but cannot show a good performance in the future. While a proper neural training has a mediocre historical chart and a satisfactory performance in the future. Why do you think most customers cannot understand this simple truth?
         
        ChatGPT: The challenge you're describing about overfitting and generalization in machine learning models is indeed a common issue that many people, including customers, can struggle to grasp. Here are a few reasons why this misunderstanding might occur:

        1. **Complexity vs. Simplicity**: The concept of overfitting and generalization involves nuanced concepts in machine learning that can be difficult for individuals without a technical background to fully comprehend.

        2. **Short-Term vs. Long-Term Performance**: Customers may be more easily swayed by models that perform exceptionally well on historical data (overfit models) because the immediate results appear favorable, even though they may not generalize to unseen data.

        3. **Lack of Education**: Many customers may not have a deep understanding of machine learning principles, leading to a reliance on simple metrics or visualizations without considering the broader implications of model performance.

        4. **Expectations**: Customers may have unrealistic expectations or misconceptions about the capabilities of machine learning models, expecting them to predict future outcomes with perfect accuracy based on historical data.

        Educating customers about the trade-offs between overfitting and generalization, and the importance of model validation on unseen data, can help set realistic expectations and foster a better understanding of the complexities involved in building robust machine learning models.

        Me: Alright. But why, no matter how I, the developer, try to explain the principles of machine learning, and even despite the pictures I show, most customers still prefer to rely on the beauty of overfitted and nice historical charts?

        ChatGPT: There could be several reasons why customers may still prefer models with overfitted and visually appealing historical charts despite your efforts to explain the principles of machine learning. Here are a few possible reasons for this behavior:

        1. **Visual Bias**: Customers might be visually attracted to models that have visually appealing historical charts, even if these charts are a result of overfitting. The graphical representation of data can have a strong impact and may overshadow technical explanations.
           
        2. **Immediate Results**: Customers might be more focused on immediate or short-term performance metrics rather than long-term generalization and future performance. A visually pleasing historical chart may give them a sense of immediate success.

        3. **Complexity**: Machine learning concepts can be complex and difficult to understand for individuals without a technical background. Customers may find it easier to interpret and trust visually clear results rather than abstract technical explanations.

        4. **Confirmation Bias**: Customers might have preconceived notions or biases about what a successful model should look like. If they see a visually appealing historical chart, it may confirm their beliefs about what constitutes a good model.

        5. **Lack of Trust**: Customers may have limited trust in the developer's explanations or in the machine learning process in general. This lack of trust can lead them to rely on visual cues rather than technical reasoning.

        Me: Your explanation sounds very respectful. But maybe the only reason customers do not buy strategies that implement the principles of machine learning, is because there are so many unscrupulous developers out there who sell and sell and sell overfitted models as if those were the most cutting-edge strategies available on the market? While in fact they sell nothing more than scam.

        ChatGPT: Your observation is very valid. Unfortunately, the proliferation of unscrupulous developers selling overfitted models as top-tier strategies can lead to skepticism and mistrust among customers towards more genuine and principles-based machine learning approaches. This can create a marketplace where flashier but ineffective solutions gain more attention than sound, robust strategies. Building trust through transparency, education, and delivering real value to customers can help differentiate authentic solutions from scams in such environments.
         
        Me: Can you help me create a strategy that can outbeat the overfitted models?

        ChatGPT: I'd be glad to assist you in creating a robust and effective strategy using machine learning principles. To proceed, please provide me with more details about the specific requirements of your strategy, the dataset you are working with, and any other relevant information that can help me tailor the approach to your needs. Let's work together to develop a strategy that can outperform overfitted models...


        Reviews 13
        Adam Moosa
        639
        Adam Moosa 2025.07.04 17:03 
         

        Update 3.1 is very much improved and profitable.

        Aksel Tański
        142
        Aksel Tański 2025.06.11 18:36 
         

        Evgeniy does an amazing job. The contact is exemplary. He always replies. Always helpful. You can't find better. Most EAs are not worth their price. EAs that cost $1500 are mostly scams... Evgeniy creates robots practically for free $285 is nothing. I can't comment on "Latte" at the moment because I'm only in the testing phase. Next month I'm starting live trading with "Latte". I can comment on "Quantumpip" which is also authored by Evgeniy. I've been trading live with "Quantumpip" since March this year. EA has already done 400% in 3 months. Before I started live trading I first tested 4 months on a demo account to see if real-time trading matches the historical test. And yes. Real-time trading matches the historical test 100%. You are a solid man Evgeniy. You do solid work. Thanks for everything.

        Siriraj Chu Umnart
        386
        Siriraj Chu Umnart 2025.05.14 18:42 
         

        This EA is suitable for those who use medium to long term strategies.

        Recommended products
        SL Gold Scalper
        Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
        Experts
        SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
        EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
        Sergey Demin
        Experts
        Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD M15 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is M15. Trading logic The strategy analyses higher-timeframe GBPUSD price data and reacts to atypical price activity by attempt
        Neuro Genetic Expert
        Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
        Experts
        This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
        Grid Scalper Pro Plus
        Meet Shah Kamakumar Suryakant Shah
        Experts
        GRID SCALPER PRO PLUS v2.2 Institutional Scaling Engine  Turn your MetaTrader 5 into a 24/7 Wealth Machine. Engineered for Stability. Validated for Security. Built for Profit. Most Grid EAs are dangerous. They keep buying until your account hits Margin Call. [b]We fixed that.[/b] Universal Dynamic Risk Guard (UDRG) Mathematical protection that physically blocks trades if your margin gets too tight.  Netting Account Native The only EA optimized for MT5 Netting accounts with millisecond
        Gold Neuron EA
        Kenichiro Sakamoto
        Experts
        GOLD NEURON v3.10 is a trading system for XAUUSD built around two independent decision engines that run together in a single account. The decision engine was rebuilt in version 3.10, and the update is free for existing users. The two engines that are active by default are a trend core based on an ATR breakout with a regime filter and a momentum breakout engine. A third engine, an entry gate built with gradient boosting, ships disabled by default and can be switched on with UseEnginePivot; the p
        Trifecta Confluence
        Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
        Experts
        Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
        HMA Scalper Pro EA
        Vladimir Shumikhin
        5 (2)
        Experts
        HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
        EXPERTteam
        Netanel Kahan Abuluf
        Experts
        Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
        Bober Real MT5
        Arnold Bobrinskii
        4.88 (16)
        Experts
        Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
        Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
        Roman Protsak
        Experts
        Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
        MLTA by Vertice
        Camille Eric Tronel
        Experts
        Introducing MLTA by Vertice – A Cutting-Edge Trading Solution At Vertice , we firmly believe that data-driven insights can significantly enhance trading performance. MLTA (Machine Learning Technical Analysis) is our fully automated trading strategy, designed to streamline decision-making and optimize trade execution with precision. How It Works MLTA leverages advanced computational techniques to identify the most optimal trading channel within a specified time horizon T . This channel is mathem
        Aura Superstar MT5
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (5)
        Experts
        Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker. Ne
        SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
        Adam Gerasimov
        Experts
        SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
        R trend sync robot
        Ekaterina Saltykova
        Experts
        r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
        WR Prop Firm
        WEALTHROAD LTD
        Experts
        Wealth Road Bot for Passing   Prop Firm Challenges An Expert Advisor specifically designed to pass the challenge and verification phases of funded account companies, with full compliance to drawdown and daily loss rules. Why Wealth Road Bot for Funded Accounts? Very low drawdown based on our internal testing Most of our clients successfully pass the challenge when following the recommended settings and risk management rules. Automatically avoids trading during restricted hours Respects the rule
        Arbitrage Triad Pro
        Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
        Experts
        Arbitrage Triad Pro – Advanced Triple Arbitrage Intelligence for the Forex Market Arbitrage Triad Pro is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that leverages an intelligent triple arbitrage system to quickly identify and capitalize on profit opportunities across multiple currency pairs—fully automated and precise. Designed for traders seeking accuracy, consistency, and efficiency , the EA combines advanced statistical analysis, real-time price monitoring , and instant order execution to maximize profit
        Wave Rider Gold
        Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
        Experts
        WaveRider Pro v5.0 – Precision ICT Edition Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) – M15 WaveRider Pro v5.0 is an advanced institutional trading system specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It intelligently combines Artificial Intelligence with Institutional Price Action, ICT (Inner Circle Trader), and high-precision quantitative tools, aiming to capture high-probability moves with an excellent risk-reward ratio. Key System Components: Hybrid Artificial Intelligence
        Market Cycles Order Flow
        Thang Chu
        4.5 (4)
        Experts
        Market Cycles Order Flow Signal:  Live Signal  (  running 1.5% Balance Risk ) - from 01 Nov 2025 running a custom list of strategies - PM me to receive the strategy list Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio
        Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
        Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
        EMLU Precision AI
        Ali Shimaz
        1 (1)
        Experts
        EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
        FREE
        Indicement MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.21 (24)
        Experts
        Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
        CRT Master EA MT5
        Javier Sobrino Vega
        Experts
        CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution). The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules. A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Mas
        Simo Professional
        Maryna Shulzhenko
        Experts
        Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
        Scalper Solution
        Mahmoud Taher Ahmad Alshanty
        Experts
        Scalper Solution EA is a professional trading system designed for institutional‑grade performance on XAUUSD M1 charts. It is built with a modular architecture that emphasizes adaptability, broker safety, and diagnostic clarity. The system integrates advanced regime filters, session control, and reinforcement logic to handle diverse market conditions with precision. Key features include: Adaptive entry logic with candlestick pattern recognition and regime awareness. Session control that aligns tr
        Alpha Vault BTC
        Shipra Gupta
        Experts
        AlphaVault BTC — Intelligent Capital Management System for MetaTrader 5 AlphaVault BTC is a fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed exclusively for BTCUSD trading on the M30 timeframe . Built around an AI-inspired market intelligence framework, AlphaVault combines breakout detection, momentum validation, adaptive volatility analysis, and intelligent capital management to identify high-quality Bitcoin trading opportunities. Rather than chasing every market movement, A
        ExtremeX
        Noelle Chua Mei Ping
        Experts
        This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
        Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
        Natalyia Nikitina
        Experts
        Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good resu
        Queen Machine Gold
        Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
        Experts
        Queen Machine Gold v2.01 Intelligent Gold Trading System (XAUUSD) Queen Machine Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD with a unique combination of artificial intelligence and high-precision technical analysis. Key Features: GNN Market Structure (Graph Neural Network): Detects and analyzes the most relevant Support and Resistance levels in real time using a system of nodes and graphs. Evaluates the confluence of multiple historical levels, the strength of
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Quantum Titan MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.56 (9)
        Experts
        Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
        Smart Gold Hunter
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        4.28 (47)
        Experts
        No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
        Quantum Queen X MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (36)
        Experts
        The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.48 (105)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
        Scalping Robot Pro MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.42 (149)
        Experts
        Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
        ThunderGold Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        5 (10)
        Experts
        ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (47)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
        TwisterPro Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        4.43 (136)
        Experts
        Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
        Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
        Fan Yang
        4.3 (27)
        Experts
        Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
        Lizard
        Marco Scherer
        4.11 (44)
        Experts
        WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
        Cortex IDX
        Vladimir Mametov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.96 (215)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
        Quantum Athena X
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (4)
        Experts
        Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
        Zoomini
        Gennady Sergienko
        1.64 (14)
        Experts
        Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
        Vexora sera
        Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
        Zerqon EA
        Vladimir Lekhovitser
        3.37 (30)
        Experts
        Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
        Gold Snap
        Chen Jia Qi
        4.5 (18)
        Experts
        Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
        Logan MT5
        Thierry Ouellet
        4.4 (30)
        Experts
        LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
        Pulse Engine
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.08 (37)
        Experts
        UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
        XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (4)
        Experts
        XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (506)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
        Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.55 (22)
        Experts
        UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
        Goldwave EA MT5
        Shengzu Zhong
        4.58 (73)
        Experts
        Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
        XG Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.33 (112)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
        The Gold Space
        Ayush V Jain
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
        Gold Neural Core
        TICK STACK LTD
        5 (8)
        Experts
        Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
        Chiroptera
        Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
        4.56 (48)
        Experts
        Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
        Boring Pips MT5
        Thi Thu Ha Hoang
        4.77 (53)
        Experts
        Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
        Byrdi
        William Brandon Autry
        5 (20)
        Experts
        BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
        Wave Rider EA MT5
        Adam Hrncir
        4.82 (45)
        Experts
        Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
        More from author
        Gold Chaser
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        4.2 (5)
        Experts
        The "Gold Chaser" expert advisor trades in fully automated mode these 4 symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), US30, US500, XBRUSD (Oil) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Possibilities of the "non-major" symbols really differ from what you are accustomed to with the usual set of symbols. First of all, gold moves very quickly. Like major symbols, gold reacts to political events, important economic events and speeches of VIP geeks. However, gold moves in a much more swaying manner. The same is applicable to
        Your False Hope
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        3.88 (17)
        Experts
        "Your False Hope" is a fully automated trading strategy. It trades three symbols: AUDCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF. Timeframe H6. Run it on any single chart — the advisor trades all its symbols automatically. The strategy is powered by an ensemble of 9 LSTM models trained on multiple timeframes: H12, H8 and H6. Each timeframe sees the market differently. The ensemble combines these perspectives and makes a weighted decision. This is more reliable than a single model trained on a single timeframe. The advi
        FREE
        LSTM Ensemble
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        5 (2)
        Experts
        LSTM Ensemble is a professional trading expert built on an ensemble of 12 independent LSTM models, each of which represents a separate trading strategy. Instead of a single “ideal” model trained using the classic 80/20 scheme, the expert uses a collective decision approach, where the final trading signal is formed based on the consensus of multiple neural networks Key idea: an ensemble instead of a single model The traditional approach to training neural networks in trading is: one model → one
        Chanlun Master
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Chanlun Master: A Fusion of Eastern Market Philosophy and Neural Networks Chanlun Master is a professional trading robot that combines the legendary Chinese theory of price movement with modern Deep Learning technologies. History: What is Chanlun? In 2006, a mysterious trader appeared in the Chinese segment of the internet under the pseudonym Chan Shi ("Zen Master"). He published a series of articles describing a unique mathematical structure of the market, which he called "Chanlun" . Unlike
        High Trend MT5
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Indicators
        The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
        IQuantum
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Indicators
        The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
        FREE
        IRush
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Indicator IRush uses a modified version of a popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to look for entries on a daily chart or lower. The indicator has been set up and tested with the major symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. An automated trading with this indicator is implemented in the expert advisor Intraday Rush . This expert advisor can open, trail and close its trades. Check it out, it may be exactly what you are looking for! A Correct Reading of IRush The c
        FREE
        NewsCatcher Free MT5
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        4.5 (2)
        Experts
        The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
        FREE
        High Trend Lite MT5
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
        FREE
        My Big Bars MT5
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        4.54 (13)
        Indicators
        The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H3, H4, H6 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are multiple of the current timeframe. If you open an M2 chart (2 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M3, M5 and M15. There are 2 handy buttons in the lower r
        FREE
        IDixie
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Indicators
        IDixie is an indicator which shows open and close values of the American dollar index, DXY or "Dixie". The indicator is calculated from weighted values of 6 major symbols: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, and USDCHF. In addition to "Dixie" values, the indicator also shows a moving average. You can set the period of the moving average. When bars of the indicator break through the moving average, this creates good opportunities to enter the market. As a rule, signals from this indicator are
        FREE
        High Trend Lite
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        1 (1)
        Indicators
        The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
        FREE
        TradeKeeper Lite MT5
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Utilities
        The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
        FREE
        NewsCatcher Free
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        4.67 (3)
        Experts
        The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
        FREE
        Filled Area Chart MT5
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
        FREE
        My Big Bars
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        4.75 (4)
        Indicators
        The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H4, D1 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are higher than the current timeframe and are multiple of it. If you open an M30 chart (30 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M5, M15 and M30. There are 2 handy
        FREE
        TradeKeeper Lite
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Utilities
        The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
        FREE
        NewsCatcher Pro
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        4.71 (14)
        Experts
        NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
        Filled Area Chart
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Utilities
        The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
        FREE
        TradeKeeper Pro
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Utilities
        The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
        High Trend
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Indicators
        The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
        NewsCatcher Visual
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Experts
        The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from 2 economic calendars: investing.com or mql5.com . The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fu
        QuantumPip MT4
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, Dixie, DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 20 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 10 symbols. This can help diversify ri
        TradeKeeper Pro MT5
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Utilities
        The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
        NewsCatcher Pro for MT5
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Experts
        NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
        NewsCatcher Visual MT5
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Experts
        The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from the mql5.com calendar. The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fully automatic mode. However
        Intraday Rush
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        4 (4)
        Experts
        The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor trades several symbols simultaneously in automatic mode: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. The advisor uses a modified version of the popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to make open and close trading decisions. You can download a free indicator IRush , used by this advisor, to visualize trading. The one major difference of this advisor is that it can check its trading decisions several times during the day. If the market condition
        Latte
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        5 (9)
        Experts
        The "Latte" EA is ready to trade several symbols in the fully automated mode from 1 chart. The EA uses a "Transformer" neural network to forecast price movements. The main advantage of the Transformer over an LSTM network is its ability to find patterns even across very long sequences of data. While LSTMs often lose information when dealing with sequences longer than 2–3 months, Transformers handle sequences as long as a year with ease. The Transformer architecture was first introduced by Googl
        LuminaFX
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        4.33 (9)
        Experts
        LuminaFX is a fully automated expert which trades 8 symbols from one chart. The expert implements a popular version of the recurrent neural model. Values of the "Schmuksie" indicator (my adaptation of the American Dollar Index DXY, or "Dixie"), are used as inputs to the neural model. You can download a free indicator IDixie and put it on one chart with the expert LuminaFX. IDixie calculates close prices of the American Dollar Index, which is used in the expert, and it also shows a moving average
        Neural Transformer
        Evgeniy Scherbina
        Experts
        The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
        Filter:
        Adam Moosa
        639
        Adam Moosa 2025.07.04 17:03 
         

        Update 3.1 is very much improved and profitable.

        Sascha Juergen Knab
        691
        Sascha Juergen Knab 2025.07.02 20:01 
         

        Not profitable! Do the opposite what the EA is doing and you earn a lot of money! It´s a contraindicator!

        Evgeniy Scherbina
        39453
        Reply from developer Evgeniy Scherbina 2025.07.03 06:00
        It is winning according to my signal on myfxbook since the 2.7 update in January, it has become more precise since the 3.0 update. I am still in doubt whether it is even better than those my transformer ideas, because lstm models are time-proven and working accross different areas.
        Steffen Schmidt
        1042
        Steffen Schmidt 2025.06.24 09:13 
         

        Awaiting AI upgrade soon, thank you author for working on the next masterpiece. Profitability will come soon.

        Aksel Tański
        142
        Aksel Tański 2025.06.11 18:36 
         

        Evgeniy does an amazing job. The contact is exemplary. He always replies. Always helpful. You can't find better. Most EAs are not worth their price. EAs that cost $1500 are mostly scams... Evgeniy creates robots practically for free $285 is nothing. I can't comment on "Latte" at the moment because I'm only in the testing phase. Next month I'm starting live trading with "Latte". I can comment on "Quantumpip" which is also authored by Evgeniy. I've been trading live with "Quantumpip" since March this year. EA has already done 400% in 3 months. Before I started live trading I first tested 4 months on a demo account to see if real-time trading matches the historical test. And yes. Real-time trading matches the historical test 100%. You are a solid man Evgeniy. You do solid work. Thanks for everything.

        Siriraj Chu Umnart
        386
        Siriraj Chu Umnart 2025.05.14 18:42 
         

        This EA is suitable for those who use medium to long term strategies.

        Tobias Kaan Iris
        378
        Tobias Kaan Iris 2025.01.10 07:34 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        trinacria_it
        144
        trinacria_it 2024.09.08 09:20 
         

        The developer has disappointed me, he has been promising to update this EA for months, this EA only makes me lose money, be careful it is a smoke seller,

        Update 14.06.25: I can't help but laugh reading positive reviews of this seller and this EA. I will change my negative review only after seeing this EA updated as promised multiple times.

        update 28.06.25= After the 3.1 update, the EA has finally improved and become profitable. I'm sorry there were misunderstandings in the past. I'm sure you will continue to improve this EA. Thank you.

        Michael Arthur Schorr
        2169
        Michael Arthur Schorr 2024.09.06 17:54 
         

        It’s a good ea , many transactions I personally would love to explore another possibility for a closure system bc sometimes orders are in big profit but don’t close. For it’s price it’s very good and it has lot of potential which i hope the dev realizes and implements

        Shae19
        31
        Shae19 2024.08.11 10:08 
         

        good customer surport and trades have been good

        byantotrade
        393
        byantotrade 2024.08.11 06:52 
         

        I purchased this EA in May and start trading since June. This is the best multi-currency trading in a single EA that I ever have. When one or several pairs drop but other(s) pair can hold and support from drops.

        Behzad Babaei
        375
        Behzad Babaei 2024.06.26 03:16 
         

        I have been using QuantumPip for a month, and I am incredibly impressed with its performance. The bot's ability to consistently deliver positive equity is outstanding. From the moment I started using it, I noticed a significant improvement in my trading results.

        cheezpizza
        80
        cheezpizza 2024.03.19 02:45 
         

        I can't discuss profitability as it's only been 1 day since I purchased it, but I give it 5 stars because myfxbook and live trading are consistent

        Eleena
        668
        Eleena 2024.03.07 03:47 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Reply to review