Gold AI Alpha Pro MT5
- Experts
-
Yuriy KuzminПосле покупки вы можете запросить и получить бесплатно БОНУС!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
🔥 PROMO PRICE $79! This is a special introductory price for the first 10 buyers. The price will permanently increase to $149 on the next update! Buy now and save 45%!
⚠️ CRITICAL SETUP REQUIRED (PLEASE READ BEFORE RUNNING):
This Expert Advisor utilizes advanced external Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze market charts in real-time. For the EA to function properly, you must allow network requests in your terminal settings:
1. Open MetaTrader 5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors.
2. Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
3. Add your AI API endpoint address: https://vsegpt.ru (or your custom provider URL).
*Note: Without this setup, the terminal will block all outgoing network connections, resulting in a [NET_ERR] system log inside the journal.*
*Note: When running in the Strategy Tester or during automated Market validation, the EA automatically switches to its high-precision built-in mathematical simulation model, allowing you to backtest the strategy completely offline.*
🤖 WELCOME TO AI GOLD ALPHA — THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALGORITHMIC TRADING
On every new bar, the advisor gathers multi-timeframe data from core technical indicators (RSI, MACD, and ATR Volatility). It normalizes this data into a mathematical market sentiment ratio and safely transmits a lightweight snapshot to an AI Language Model via a secure API. The AI acts as a professional institutional analyst, processing the market structure and delivering a strict verdict: BUY, SELL, or HOLD.
KEY FEATURES & RISK MANAGEMENT:
• Beautiful Glassmorphic GUI Panel: Displays live AI signal verdicts, mathematical buyer/seller sentiment ratios, and volatility power bars directly on your trading chart.
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EXPERT ADVISOR INPUT PARAMETERS
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--- AI API Settings ---
• InpAiEndpoint: The target web URL address of your AI provider.
• InpAiApiKey: Your private, secure authorization token/key for API authentication.
• InpAiModel: The exact name of the AI model used for core market analysis.
--- TRADING PARAMETERS ---
• InpLotSize: Initial fixed volume size for market orders (used if dynamic risks are off).
• InpMagic: Unique identification number for the EA's orders to avoid conflicts with other robots.
=== USER INTERFACE ===
• ShowPanel: Enables or disables the premium glassmorphic information GUI on your chart.
=== TRADING FILTERS ===
• TrendFilters: Master switch to enable or disable the Moving Average trend protection.
• InpMinTrendPower: Smart Token Protection. If market volatility falls below this value, the network request is canceled to save your API tokens.
• InpUseSessionFilter: Activates trading restrictions based on specific hours of the day.
• InpStartHour: Trading start hour (Server Time). Blocks dangerous high-spread rollover hours.
• InpEndHour: Trading end hour (Server Time). Closes the active daily trading window.
• InpMaxSpreadPips: Maximum allowed spread in points. Prevents entries during high news volatility.
• InpStrictSentiment: Double-check filter. Matches AI signals with internal mathematical indicators.
=== MA TREND FILTER OPTIMIZATION ===
• InpMAPeriod: Averaging period for the main directional trend filter.
• InpMAMethod: Smoothing method for the Trend MA (LWMA is highly recommended).
• InpMaxFilterBuffer: Maximum size of the dynamic protective channel around the MA to filter flat markets.
• inp_Period: Dedicated timeframe for the Trend MA calculation (e.g., H1).
=== BREAKEVEN SETTINGS ===
• UseBreakeven: Enables the automated intelligent trade protection feature.
• BreakevenTrigger: Required profit distance in points to activate the breakeven protection.
• BreakevenProfit: Amount of profit points locked in and protected after activation.
--- Technical Indicators Settings ---
• InpAtrPeriod: Averaging bar count for the ATR volatility calculations.
• InpRsiPeriod: Bar count for the fast RSI momentum indicator.
• InpMacdFast: Fast EMA smoothing period for the MACD indicator.
• InpMacdSlow: Slow EMA smoothing period for the MACD indicator.
• InpMacdSignal: Signal line smoothing period for the MACD crossover logic.
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:
• Minimum Balance: $500.
CUSTOMER SUPPORT: