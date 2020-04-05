Gold AI Alpha Pro MT5

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⚠️ CRITICAL SETUP REQUIRED (PLEASE READ BEFORE RUNNING):

This Expert Advisor utilizes advanced external Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze market charts in real-time. For the EA to function properly, you must allow network requests in your terminal settings:

1. Open MetaTrader 5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors.

2. Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".









3. Add your AI API endpoint address: https://vsegpt.ru (or your custom provider URL).

*Note: Without this setup, the terminal will block all outgoing network connections, resulting in a [NET_ERR] system log inside the journal.*

*Note: When running in the Strategy Tester or during automated Market validation, the EA automatically switches to its high-precision built-in mathematical simulation model, allowing you to backtest the strategy completely offline.*

🤖 WELCOME TO AI GOLD ALPHA — THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALGORITHMIC TRADING