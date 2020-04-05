Gold AI Alpha Pro MT5

🔥 PROMO PRICE $79! This is a special introductory price for the first 10 buyers. The price will permanently increase to $149 on the next update! Buy now and save 45%!

⚠️ CRITICAL SETUP REQUIRED (PLEASE READ BEFORE RUNNING):

This Expert Advisor utilizes advanced external Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze market charts in real-time. For the EA to function properly, you must allow network requests in your terminal settings:

1. Open MetaTrader 5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors.

2. Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".



3. Add your AI API endpoint address: https://vsegpt.ru (or your custom provider URL).

*Note: Without this setup, the terminal will block all outgoing network connections, resulting in a [NET_ERR] system log inside the journal.*

*Note: When running in the Strategy Tester or during automated Market validation, the EA automatically switches to its high-precision built-in mathematical simulation model, allowing you to backtest the strategy completely offline.*

🤖 WELCOME TO AI GOLD ALPHA — THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALGORITHMIC TRADING

AI Gold Alpha is a professional automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs. Unlike traditional indicators that rely solely on lagging historical charts, this EA bridges the gap between mechanical trading and cutting-edge Neural Networks. 

HOW IT WORKS:

On every new bar, the advisor gathers multi-timeframe data from core technical indicators (RSI, MACD, and ATR Volatility). It normalizes this data into a mathematical market sentiment ratio and safely transmits a lightweight snapshot to an AI Language Model via a secure API. The AI acts as a professional institutional analyst, processing the market structure and delivering a strict verdict: BUY, SELL, or HOLD.

KEY FEATURES & RISK MANAGEMENT:

• Multi-Level Filter System: The EA features a built-in strict sentiment filter and an Adaptive Trend Filter based on Moving Averages. Even if the AI issues a trade signal, the robot will block execution if current market volatility or spread is unfavorable.
• Token-Saving Smart Protection: To optimize your infrastructure costs, the EA constantly monitors ATR Volatility. If the market is flat or completely dead, it automatically cancels the network request, saving your AI API tokens and capital.
• Fully Automated Breakeven: Features an intelligent trailing locking mechanism that secures profits by moving the Stop Loss to a protected breakeven zone as soon as the price hits your target.

• Beautiful Glassmorphic GUI Panel: Displays live AI signal verdicts, mathematical buyer/seller sentiment ratios, and volatility power bars directly on your trading chart.

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                    EXPERT ADVISOR INPUT PARAMETERS

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--- AI API Settings ---

• InpAiEndpoint: The target web URL address of your AI provider.

• InpAiApiKey: Your private, secure authorization token/key for API authentication.

• InpAiModel: The exact name of the AI model used for core market analysis.

--- TRADING PARAMETERS ---

• InpLotSize: Initial fixed volume size for market orders (used if dynamic risks are off).

• InpMagic: Unique identification number for the EA's orders to avoid conflicts with other robots.

=== USER INTERFACE ===

• ShowPanel: Enables or disables the premium glassmorphic information GUI on your chart.

=== TRADING FILTERS ===

• TrendFilters: Master switch to enable or disable the Moving Average trend protection.

• InpMinTrendPower: Smart Token Protection. If market volatility falls below this value, the network request is canceled to save your API tokens.

• InpUseSessionFilter: Activates trading restrictions based on specific hours of the day.

• InpStartHour: Trading start hour (Server Time). Blocks dangerous high-spread rollover hours.

• InpEndHour: Trading end hour (Server Time). Closes the active daily trading window.

• InpMaxSpreadPips: Maximum allowed spread in points. Prevents entries during high news volatility.

• InpStrictSentiment: Double-check filter. Matches AI signals with internal mathematical indicators.

=== MA TREND FILTER OPTIMIZATION ===

• InpMAPeriod: Averaging period for the main directional trend filter.

• InpMAMethod: Smoothing method for the Trend MA (LWMA is highly recommended).

• InpMaxFilterBuffer: Maximum size of the dynamic protective channel around the MA to filter flat markets.

• inp_Period: Dedicated timeframe for the Trend MA calculation (e.g., H1).

=== BREAKEVEN SETTINGS ===

• UseBreakeven: Enables the automated intelligent trade protection feature.

• BreakevenTrigger: Required profit distance in points to activate the breakeven protection.

• BreakevenProfit: Amount of profit points locked in and protected after activation.

--- Technical Indicators Settings ---

• InpAtrPeriod: Averaging bar count for the ATR volatility calculations.

• InpRsiPeriod: Bar count for the fast RSI momentum indicator.

• InpMacdFast: Fast EMA smoothing period for the MACD indicator.

• InpMacdSlow: Slow EMA smoothing period for the MACD indicator.

• InpMacdSignal: Signal line smoothing period for the MACD crossover logic.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:

• Asset: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.
• Timeframe: H1 or M15 (Depending on your preferred style).
• Broker: ECN or Low-Spread Accounts with good execution speed.

• Minimum Balance: $500.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT:

We are dedicated to providing excellent service. Since external links are restricted here, all user manuals, set files, and premium support are handled strictly via MQL5 Direct Messages. Feel free to contact me anytime!
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.64 (11)
Experts
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