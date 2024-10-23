Volume Hedger EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 23 October 2024
- Activations: 10
50% discount PROMOTION PRICE $30
We Trade passed on Expect Volume and only open trade when the market is calm
The Entries are Left to run Till midday and if the take profit is not hit we close the Trade
we only execute trade around a specific time period
Please Ensure to enable the right EA setting as shown in the ScreenShot
The EA is able to see which market is moving the most and see which one is in second place, after its able to open positions based on the other market going on a pull back while the other market breaking structure, then trade One on the same direction but moving in different Volumes