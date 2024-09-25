Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
- Indicators
- Biswarup Banerjee
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 10 September 2025
- Activations: 20
Candlestick Pattern Scanner Dashboard for MT4 is a powerful tool for monitoring candlestick patterns across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. It organizes detected patterns in a grid format, displaying the pattern's short form and how many candles ago it appeared (e.g., BUEN(3) for a Bullish Engulfing pattern detected three candles ago).
You can find the MT5 version here: CandleStick Patterns Multicurrency Scanner MT5
For detailed documentation click here: Documentation Link
Key Features
-
Candlestick Pattern Detection: Identifies 15 popular patterns, including Doji (DOJ), Hammer (HAM), Bullish Engulfing (BUEN), Bearish Engulfing (BEEN), Three White Soldiers (TWS), and more.
-
Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Monitor patterns across timeframes from M1 to MN1, with the flexibility to enable or disable specific scans.
-
Confluence Alerts: Highlights patterns appearing on multiple timeframes simultaneously, improving signal reliability.
-
Custom Alerts: Receive real-time notifications via pop-ups, emails, or push notifications, ensuring no critical signals are missed.
-
Responsive Design: Dynamically adjusts to any screen size, showing signals clearly with customizable text size and label offsets.
Note: This scanner is designed to detect and notify potential candlestick patterns. It does not place trades automatically on behalf of the user.
This dashboard/alerter does OK at finding 3 strong patterns: Engulfing Bearish, 3 White Soldiers, 3 Black Crows. The other patterns it finds are not useful to me. Hanging Man pattern cannot be turned off and that gets in the way. Alerts often fire long after the first possible minute. This dashboard could also be improved by covering more of the Investment Grade Candles, as described by Bulkowski's book, "Encyclopedia of Candlestick Charts." (page 9) I suggest adding coverage of Three Outside Up/Down, Window Falling/Rising, Last Engulfing Bottom/Top, Belt Hold, 3 Line Strike . . .